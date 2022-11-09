Read full article on original website
Election provides mixed results for cannabis legalization efforts | Here Weed Go! podcast
Here Weed Go! host Eddie Celaya has an extra episode this week focusing exclusively on what just played out on Election Day 2022. Five state’s voters considered legalizing recreational adult-use cannabis on their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 9, with two — Maryland and Missouri — passing. They now become the 20th and 21st members of the “Green Club,” also known as cannabis-legal states.
Arizona county still seeks to count votes by hand despite court order and concerns of chaos in certifying the winner
After suffering setbacks in court, Arizona officials who have sought to conduct a hand count audit of a rural county’s election results are considering a scaled down version of their plan that could still inject chaos and delay into the process of certifying the state’s results. The confrontation...
Florida picks up after Nicole kills at least 5 and leaves ‘unprecedented’ damage to Daytona-area coastline
As Nicole threatens the Carolinas and Virginia on Friday with tornadoes and flooding, Floridians — many still recovering from Hurricane Ian — are picking up the pieces after this week’s storm killed at least five people and ripped apart buildings with its dangerous storm surge and powerful winds.
