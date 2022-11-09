Here Weed Go! host Eddie Celaya has an extra episode this week focusing exclusively on what just played out on Election Day 2022. Five state’s voters considered legalizing recreational adult-use cannabis on their ballots on Tuesday, Nov. 9, with two — Maryland and Missouri — passing. They now become the 20th and 21st members of the “Green Club,” also known as cannabis-legal states.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO