Craven County, NC

What you need to know for Election Day

NEW BERN, Craven County — Many are getting out and casting their votes this Election Day. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on November 8. First, make sure you know where to vote, you can find your polling location by going to the North Carolina State Board of Elections website. You Ccan also see a sample ballot.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Sandy Smith hopes to be first Republican in District 1 since 1883

Rocky Mount, Nash County — In Rocky Mount, the Republican candidate for District 1, Sandy Smith, will host her election watch party at 7:30 P.M. District 1 spans across Wilson, Greenville, and Elizabeth City. For years, voters in the area have voted for the Democratic nominee; the last time...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Greenville to host annual Community Tree Day

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — The City of Greenville is hosting an annual event to make the city even greener. The annual Community Tree Day is happening on November 10 in Greenville. Staff and volunteers will be planting 40 trees in total. The event starts at 1:30 p.m. and will...
GREENVILLE, NC
Construction underway for new Duplin County Animal Shelter

KENANSVILLE, Duplin County — Construction is underway on the new Duplin County Animal Shelter. It's being built on the west side of Kenansville. It's located at 287 Fairgrounds Drive. They have the base foundation in. When the whole building is complete, it'll have three times the space compared to...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
Duke Energy installing microgrid at Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, Onslow County — Duke Energy has been awarded a $22 million utility energy service contract by Camp Lejeune to design and construct a microgrid at the base. This will provide additional energy for the base. “We're excited to bring additional energy reliability and resiliency to Camp Lejeune,"...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
New Bern Police to receive grant from U.S. Department of Justice

NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department has been awarded a $350,000 grant to continue implementing a program aimed at helping people with mental health and substance abuse issues. This money is part of a $1 million community policing development grant from the U.S. Department of...
NEW BERN, NC
United States Marine Corps celebrates 247th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The United States Marine Corps celebrates its 247th birthday. The youngest marine honored during the celebration said it's something she's dreamed about her entire life. "It's a long time coming, I've been waiting for this my entire life. It's a pleasure to be here," Private...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
New details in Jacksonville officer-involved shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Onslow County. It happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, on White St. near Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville. Officers with the Jacksonville Police Department noticed a car...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
To the Rescue: Gretchen the cuddly pup

NEW BERN, Craven County — A cute and cuddly girl is looking to find her forever home. Officials at Craven-Pamlico Animal Services said that Gretchen is about two years old. Gretchen loves to cuddle and be around people. She's a playful and strong pup so Officials at Craven-Pamlico Services...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Deputies seeking information, footage, after deadly hit and run

CARTERET COUNTY — Deputies with the Carteret County Sheriff's Office are looking for more information after a deadly hit and run in Newport. Early Tuesday morning, Nov. 8, 2022, Carteret County deputies and N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the 1300 block of Nine Foot Road for a body in the road.
NEWPORT, NC

