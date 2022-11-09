Read full article on original website
Related
NIH Director's Blog
Scientists uncover a possible genetic tie between brain blood vessel damage and Alzheimer’s disease
High blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and obesity are risk factors that may raise a person’s chances of experiencing the type of brain blood vessel damage that often underlies strokes and other neurovascular disorders. A gene called FMNL2 may play a critical role in linking these factors to the brain damage seen in some cases of Alzheimer’s disease, according to an NIA-funded study by Columbia University researchers.
MedicalXpress
Large stroke trial finds intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery
A large stroke trial has shown that intensive blood pressure lowering after clot removal worsens recovery. The results of the trial, stopped early due to the significance of the findings, were presented in a late-breaking session at the World Stroke Congress and simultaneously published in The Lancet. Professor Craig Anderson,...
Healthline
Dementia Risk Linked to How Long Blood Pressure Stays In 'Target Range'
Almost half of Americans have high blood pressure, also known as hypertension. Maintaining healthy blood pressure may help stave off conditions such as dementia. A new study builds on existing evidence, indicating that the length of time blood pressure stays within a healthy “target range” is an important factor for brain health.
Medical News Today
Heart failure: Iron buildup following a heart attack may be a cause, study finds
Researchers found that iron deposits following heart attack lead to the formation of fatty tissue in the heart, which causes chronic heart failure. They also found that drugs that remove iron may mitigate some symptoms of chronic heart failure. The findings from the study could pave the way toward treatments...
Medical News Today
Resistant blood pressure: New drug proves effective in phase 2 trials
Uncontrolled high blood pressure—or hypertension—affects millions of people worldwide, putting them at greater risk of serious health conditions. Research on a new drug called Baxdrostat has shown that it can substantially reduce blood pressure in people with treatment-resistant hypertension. The results of the phase 2 trial support the...
psychreg.org
New Research Discovers Blood Protein That Can Reduce Brain Damage After a Stroke
If you have a stroke, the protein FSAP may help to reduce the extent of paralysis and problems with speech. Every year, about 12 million people suffer from a stroke worldwide. A stroke occurs suddenly and is caused by, either, a blood clot or a brain haemorrhage. ‘Those who survive,...
Comments / 0