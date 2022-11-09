Read full article on original website
DEBRIEF: Legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin
The poll found concerns about election integrity were not as widespread as you might think. Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
WATCH: Wisconsin election recap
High voter turnout reported across the Fox Valley
Gov. Evers gets warm welcome at Oshkosh school after re-election
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Gov. Tony Evers was back in Northeast Wisconsin on Thursday, less than two days after securing re-election. He defeated Republican challenger Tim Michels by almost 90,000 votes. Four years ago, we covered Governor-elect Evers’ first visit to Northeast Wisconsin after he unseated Gov. Scott Walker. Evers spoke to business and community leaders at a New North Conference.
Kaul elected to another term as Wisconsin Attorney General
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is set to serve another term in office after claiming victory in the Midterm Election. Republican Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney has conceded the race to Kaul, a Democrat. “Earlier tonight, I spoke with District Attorney Eric Toney,...
Gov. Evers credits young people for his re-election
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Democratic Gov. Tony Evers did exactly what he told us he was going to do during his victory speech at 1 o’clock in the morning: He said he was going to celebrate and then get right back to work. The incumbent held off Republican opponent...
WATCH: Voters line up early on election day
Majority of Appleton voters want to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A majority of voters in Appleton on Tuesday said they would like to see marijuana legalized in Wisconsin. Appleton’s city council members put an advisory referendum on the ballot to gauge public interest and two-thirds of the voters said ‘yes’. Medical and recreational...
Strong voter turnout seen across the Fox Valley
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - After months of political ads and pitches from the candidates themselves, it’s finally time for the voters to be heard. The midterm elections always bring voters to the polls, but with close, major races in Wisconsin the turnout was expected to be high. Green...
What went wrong for Michels?
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, who won election four years ago with barely 1% of the vote, won a second term after defeating Republican challenger Tim Michels with 3% of the vote Tuesday, or about 89,000 votes. Tim Michels conceded early Wednesday morning, just after midnight. He...
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Quiet election day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Changes coming
School districts educated voters
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Voters passed school referendums in districts big and small across Northeast Wisconsin on Tuesday. Menasha’s referendum passed with 66% of the vote, and Pulaski’s two questions passed with 53% and 59% of the vote. School districts made sure to educate voters before they went...
Sheriff's office working to slow down drivers in work zones
Wisconsin sees spike in RSV cases
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The number of cases of RSV in Wisconsin has spiked. It’s so bad that hospitals are delaying some surgeries and appointments. But there may be good news on the horizon. According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there were more than 2,000 cases of...
