Bath City’s Alex Fletcher in intensive care after crashing into hoarding

By Ben Fisher
 4 days ago
Alex Fletcher of Bath City Photograph: Bath City

The Bath City forward Alex Fletcher is receiving intensive care after sustaining a serious head injury in their abandoned National League South game against Dulwich Hamlet on Tuesday.

Fletcher crashed into an advertising hoarding in the fifth minute of the match and was taken to hospital in an ambulance. The hoardings at Bath’s Twerton Park stadium are reinforced with concrete blocks.

The 23-year-old’s parents released a statement on Wednesday morning confirming he required “emergency neurosurgery to stabilise his condition” and that he remains in a stable but critical condition.

A club statement added: “Everyone at Bath City is sending their unconditional love, strength and support to Alex and his loved ones.”

Fletcher signed for Bath from Tiverton Town in January 2021 and last season was named player of the year after scoring 19 goals. The forward began his career at Plymouth and spent time on loan at Torquay, Aldershot and Tiverton before leaving the club permanently in 2020.

