Oklahoma doctors warn of continued spread of RSV, flu and COVID cases

By Lauren Daniels/KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Doctors across the country and here in Oklahoma continue to report a steady, large number of cases of both RSV and the flu.

From Oklahoma Children’s Hospital to primary care offices, Oklahoma doctors are caring for patients of all ages as viruses continue to spread across the state.

“I will just say I’ve heard the phrase, ‘Our ER is bursting at the seams,'” said Dr. Donna Tyungu, Oklahoma Children’s Hospital, OU Health, Chief of Pediatric Infectious Disease. “That is not a good place to be.”

“We have seen several cases of flu,” said Dr. Melinda Cail, with Primary Health Partners. “We have seen and heard about a lot of RSV, especially in littler kids.”

As flu season is just getting started, RSV cases are already straining resources.

Doctors say if your child gets sick, it’s important to stay in touch with your pediatrician and know when to go in.

“If any child is having respiratory distress, it looks like their ribs are coming in. They have any blueness around their mouth, or if you notice a decrease in the number of wet diapers or the baby is not eating or drinking the same way they were previously. Those are reasons to come in and seek higher levels of care,” Tyungu said.

Doctors say COVID-19 continues to be a problem as well.

So it’s important to take all measures we know now to stop the spread of all viruses.

“Wash your hands,” said Dr. Cail. “Stay at home if you’re sick. If you have small children, especially babies under six months old, just stay at home as much as you can. This is the time if you haven’t gotten your flu shot, to go get that so that it can have a chance to kick in before we get into full swing.”

If you are capable of breastfeeding, doctors say breast milk contains antibodies that can help babies fight off RSV.

