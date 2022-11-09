ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City Council Race Too Close to Call

The tally is unofficial, but more than 24 hours after the polls closed, Lori Fontanes, the Democratic candidate, held a slim lead over Matt Fahey, an Independent who ran on the Republican line. Fontanes, a first-time candidate, garnered 3,155 votes, and Fahey, a former Rye City Councilman, had 3,039. According...
