House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled
Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
Here are the results of all races for secretary of state in 2022
Twenty-seven states this year have elections for secretary of state, a role that's emerged from relative obscurity amid baseless claims of widespread election fraud. Several prominent election deniers are Republican nominees for secretary of state, including in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Nevada. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see...
Budd won NC’s U.S. Senate race with a cautious campaign
Rep. Ted Budd won North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race without much running. The Republican congressman finished ahead of Democrat Cheri Beasley by coasting to the GOP nomination on President Donald Trump’s endorsement and riding through the general election on worries about inflation and crime that turned many voters toward Republicans.
Why AP called Alaska’s Senate race for Republicans
WASHINGTON (AP) — Exactly who’ll win Alaska’s U.S. Senate contest isn’t clear, but it will be a Republican. Donald Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka and Republican incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski are in a tight race with neither on track to win more than 50% of the vote. And in Alaska, that means the race will proceed to ranked choice voting later this month.
‘Ready to fight.’ Republican Ted Budd wins Senate race in NC over Democrat Cheri Beasley
Beasley’s lead after early votes and mail-in absentee ballots eroded as more Election Day votes came in.
How Lauren Boebert Ended Up in One of the Closest Midterm Races in the Country
The race in a red district wasn't expected to be such a nail biter.
Key races to watch | US Senate, House, state Supreme Court and why it matters to North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The stakes are high for a number of key races in North Carolina that could decide the state’s future on the real issues that matter to you in another historic election race. ►Polls close Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. and race results are expected soon...
All the Extreme Republicans Boosted by Democrats in the Primaries Lost Their Midterm Races
Democrats faced criticism this year for investing nearly $19 million in the primary races of far-right Republican candidates, but their gamble appeared to pay off on election night. According to an analysis by The Washington Post, Democrats intervened in 13 primary races to support the more extreme right-wing Republican, in...
Why AP called North Carolina Senate race for Ted Budd
WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED NORTH CAROLINA FOR TED BUDD. Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd lagged in early North Carolina vote counts but caught up to Democrat Cheri Beasley when totals from Election Day itself were tallied. That led The Associated Press to call the Senate race for Budd late Tuesday.
Analysis: At least 268 Republican nominees have cast doubt on the 2020 election
In House, Senate, gubernatorial and secretary of state races around the country, there are at least 268 Republican nominees who have denied or actively questioned the legitimacy of President Biden’s election, an NBC News analysis found. This includes those running in competitive races, like Kari Lake, the Republican nominee...
Republicans win several House races in New York City suburbs
NEW YORK (AP) — Republican candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives notched several wins in New York City’s suburbs, seizing a seat in an area once considered safely Democratic, defending others and appearing on the verge of picking up additional wins in districts the party hasn’t won in years.
The unresolved 2022 House and Senate races that will determine control of Congress
Washington — After Democrats' surprisingly robust performance in the 2022 midterm elections, the battle for control of Congress remains unsettled with a handful of Senate races and several dozen House contests still up in the air. According to CBS News estimates, four Senate races were unresolved as of Thursday,...
Vermont GOP Gov. Scott reelected in deep blue state
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Voters in deep-blue Vermont elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to his fourth two-year term as the state’s top executive. Scott, 64, defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott has said,...
3 Senate races that could still surprise us
Every cycle, there are the obvious Senate races that could decide the majority. In this year’s midterms, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada are the closely watched contests that fall into this category. Beyond these, however, there are a couple of states where unique dynamics have made the races more competitive — and interesting — than previously expected.
California U.S. House Election Results 2022
The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
At least 168 elections deniers have won their races in the 2022 midterms
More than 370 Republican candidates on the ballot denied or questioned the 2020 election results, according to a New York Times analysis.
When will we know who won US midterm races — and what to expect on election night
We may not know the winner of key races until later in the week – here’s what to look out for on election night and the days and weeks after
Election 2022: Here are the races that could determine which party controls the Senate
Control of the U.S. Senate could depend on results in a handful of states from next week’s midterm election. If the Republican Party can hold onto the seats they have and flip just one Senate seat, they will win control of the chamber, meaning the party will control judicial and other nominations and policy debates through 2024.
Seven high-profile races where voters are still waiting on results
Election Day has passed, but many voters are still waiting to see who will win a number of high-profile races. Control of both the House and Senate remains up for grabs, and election officials in critical counties in uncalled races have indicated vote counting will continue throughout the week. As results keep trickling in, here’s…
Snag delays Arizona ballots; officials say all to be counted
PHOENIX (AP) — Election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted after a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting. The snag on Tuesday fueled conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the tightly contested...
