Washington State

Axios

House leans Republican with key Senate races uncalled

Control of Congress remains uncertain as of early Wednesday morning — with dozens of House contests still uncalled and five outstanding Senate races. The big picture: The House is leaning toward GOP-control and five pivotal races will determine which party takes control of the Senate. The results in key...
GEORGIA STATE
WFAE

Here are the results of all races for secretary of state in 2022

Twenty-seven states this year have elections for secretary of state, a role that's emerged from relative obscurity amid baseless claims of widespread election fraud. Several prominent election deniers are Republican nominees for secretary of state, including in the swing states of Arizona, Michigan and Nevada. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Why AP called Alaska’s Senate race for Republicans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Exactly who’ll win Alaska’s U.S. Senate contest isn’t clear, but it will be a Republican. Donald Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka and Republican incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski are in a tight race with neither on track to win more than 50% of the vote. And in Alaska, that means the race will proceed to ranked choice voting later this month.
ALASKA STATE
SFGate

Vermont GOP Gov. Scott reelected in deep blue state

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Voters in deep-blue Vermont elected Republican Gov. Phil Scott to his fourth two-year term as the state’s top executive. Scott, 64, defeated Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates. Since he became governor in 2017, Scott has said,...
VERMONT STATE
Vox

3 Senate races that could still surprise us

Every cycle, there are the obvious Senate races that could decide the majority. In this year’s midterms, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada are the closely watched contests that fall into this category. Beyond these, however, there are a couple of states where unique dynamics have made the races more competitive — and interesting — than previously expected.
IOWA STATE
NBC News

California U.S. House Election Results 2022

The expected vote is the total number of votes that are expected in a given race once all votes are counted. This number is an estimate and is based on several different factors, including information on the number of votes cast early as well as information provided to our vote reporters on Election Day from county election officials. The figure can change as NBC News gathers new information.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Seven high-profile races where voters are still waiting on results

Election Day has passed, but many voters are still waiting to see who will win a number of high-profile races. Control of both the House and Senate remains up for grabs, and election officials in critical counties in uncalled races have indicated vote counting will continue throughout the week. As results keep trickling in, here’s…
NEVADA STATE
SFGate

Snag delays Arizona ballots; officials say all to be counted

PHOENIX (AP) — Election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted after a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting. The snag on Tuesday fueled conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the tightly contested...
ARIZONA STATE

