Penn State moves up a spot to No. 14 in second 2022 College Football Playoff rankings

The second College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season have arrived and Penn State finds itself higher than last week’s rankings. The team is 7-2 overall, 4-2 in the Big Ten and finds itself firmly in the mix to make a New Year’s Six bowl game.

The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 14 by the College Football Playoff selection committee in the rankings unveiled Tuesday night.

They’re one spot higher than last week when they came in at No. 15. The ranking comes a few days after the Nittany Lions dominated the Indiana Hoosiers on the road, 45-14.

The Nittany Lions have already faced two teams that were in the initial Top 25 — the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.

Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State were three of four Big Ten teams in Tuesday’s rankings, joining No. 21 Illinois.

None of the team’s three remaining opponents — Maryland, Rutgers and Michigan State — were in the Top 25. The Nittany Lions will stay at home Saturday to face off with the Terrapins at 3:30 p.m.

College Football Playoff rankings

(Nov. 8, 2022)

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. Oregon

7. LSU

8. USC

9. Alabama

10. Clemson

11. Mississippi

12. UCLA

13. Utah

14. Penn State

15. North Carolina

16. NC State

17. Tulane

18. Texas

19. Kansas State

20. Notre Dame

21. Illinois

22. UCF

23. Florida State

24. Kentucky

25. Washington