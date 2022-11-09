ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VT

Barton Chronicle

Barton board prepared to talk with Sheriff

BARTON—Although Lenny Zenonos, the chair of the Barton Select Board, said he still thinks the best solution for getting police protection for his town is hiring a local officer, he and Jeff Cota, another board member, agreed to let their colleague, Ryan Racine, approach Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow to discuss her department providing service for Barton.
BARTON, VT
Addison Independent

Local & statewide election results — so far

Here’s the takeaway from yesterday’s election:. Locally, Addison County elected four faces in the General Election that wrapped up Tuesday: Mike Elmore is the new Addison County Sheriff; he earned 8,177 votes to Gerald Grant’s 3,807 and Mark Stacey’s 3,105. Eva Vekos beat Peter Bevere for...
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Voters say no to Addison County school district merger

ADDISON COUNTY, Vt. — Voters in Addison County rejected a proposal to merge two school districts on Election Day. An overwhelming majority of residents voted no to the proposed merger for schools in the Mont Abraham Unified School District and Addison Northwest School District to merge. The proposed merger...
Barton Chronicle

Unwanted guests charged with multiple felonies

NEWPORT — A Newport man approached police on October 17 and 20 to tell them about two unwelcome guests. According to the affidavit from Newport City Police Sergeant Nicholas Rivers, the man said a friend brought the two to his house and they told him they would be staying with him.
NEWPORT, VT
WCAX

Missing North Country woman found safe

WEST CHAZY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police in New York say a missing North Country was found safe. Thursday, New York State Police asked the public for help finding Kelsey Mrozik, 29, of West Chazy. She was reported missing on Wednesday after last being in contact with her family on Tuesday.
WEST CHAZY, NY
WCAX

Tips from public lead Vermont police to wanted man

COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they captured a man wanted on multiple charges thanks to tips from the public. Vermont State Police say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, was taken into custody in Coventry on Monday. Outlaw was wanted in connection with a September crash in Coventry...
COVENTRY, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermonters vote face a stacked midterm ballot on Election Day

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Vt. — For many on Election Day in Washington County, it wasn't the governor's race or U.S. Senate seats up for grabs throughout the day that got people to the polls but instead Proposition Five. If passed, Proposition Five would add wording to the state constitution protecting all individuals' personal reproductive autonomy.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington High School Bond Vote Gets Approval

The $165 million bond vote to build a new high school was passed with an astounding "yes" from Burlington residents. It signaled the long-awaited start of construction and the turning of a new page for community members. Efforts for the bond's passing have been consistent since it was brought into...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington voters pass $165M new high school bond act

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington voters have approved a $165 million bond measure to build a new Burlington High School and Technical Center that will replace the former building on Institute Road. The bond measure passed with more than 75% approval, according to Burlington School District officials. “On behalf of...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Toys for Kids 2022: See drop-off locations for this holiday season

The holidays are almost here, and that means its time to help our fellow Vermonters and northern New Yorkers to have a season full of wonder and joy. NBC5 is a partner for this year's Toys for Kids drive, which is sponsored by the Marine Corps League. We need you to donate new, unwrapped toys to help children in our region.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Lunar eclipse sets over Lake Champlain

A canceled concert in Burlington has officially been rescheduled in a new location. Moderators assigned to NH polling places to ensure integrity of vote. Officials say a free and fair election is the foundation of democracy. What’s bringing voters out for this midterm election?. Updated: 1 hour ago. People...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Williamstown fire blamed on unattended smoking materials

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williamstown Fire Department is investigating a fire at a multifamily home. Fire Chief William Graham says the Tuesday fire appears accidental, sparked by smoking materials left unattended on the porch. The chief says nobody was hurt but it was a close call for the second-floor...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT

