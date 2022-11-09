Read full article on original website
Votes still being counted in controversial Franklin County sheriff’s race
SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The votes are still being counted in the Franklin County Sheriff’s race, a contest where the only candidate on the ballot faces charges of simple assault for kicking a person in police custody. Town clerks around Franklin County were hard at work Wednesday after...
Franklin County sheriff results remain unclear; 2 incumbents ousted in Windsor, Orange counties
Two write-in candidates challenged John Grismore, the former deputy fired from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office in August after kicking a man in custody. Read the story on VTDigger here: Franklin County sheriff results remain unclear; 2 incumbents ousted in Windsor, Orange counties.
Clinton County Sheriff David Favro secures reelection, beats write-in candidates
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Clinton County Sheriff David Favro has secured another term despite aninflux of write-in ballots for candidates including a former deputy. County officials said Favro secured a commanding lead in the race, with more than 80% of the vote. One of the write-in candidates, Chelsea Warrick,...
Barton board prepared to talk with Sheriff
BARTON—Although Lenny Zenonos, the chair of the Barton Select Board, said he still thinks the best solution for getting police protection for his town is hiring a local officer, he and Jeff Cota, another board member, agreed to let their colleague, Ryan Racine, approach Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow to discuss her department providing service for Barton.
Local & statewide election results — so far
Here’s the takeaway from yesterday’s election:. Locally, Addison County elected four faces in the General Election that wrapped up Tuesday: Mike Elmore is the new Addison County Sheriff; he earned 8,177 votes to Gerald Grant’s 3,807 and Mark Stacey’s 3,105. Eva Vekos beat Peter Bevere for...
Voters say no to Addison County school district merger
ADDISON COUNTY, Vt. — Voters in Addison County rejected a proposal to merge two school districts on Election Day. An overwhelming majority of residents voted no to the proposed merger for schools in the Mont Abraham Unified School District and Addison Northwest School District to merge. The proposed merger...
Unwanted guests charged with multiple felonies
NEWPORT — A Newport man approached police on October 17 and 20 to tell them about two unwelcome guests. According to the affidavit from Newport City Police Sergeant Nicholas Rivers, the man said a friend brought the two to his house and they told him they would be staying with him.
Northern New York leaders provide update on Battlefield Memorial Gateway Project
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Northern New York leaders provided an update on theBattlefield Memorial Gateway Project on Thursday. The project will be located on Sunset Drive, which will be renamed Battlefield Lane. It is off Route 9 across from Clare and Carl's. The goal of the proposed project is to...
Missing North Country woman found safe
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Police in New York say a missing North Country was found safe. Thursday, New York State Police asked the public for help finding Kelsey Mrozik, 29, of West Chazy. She was reported missing on Wednesday after last being in contact with her family on Tuesday.
Tips from public lead Vermont police to wanted man
COVENTRY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say they captured a man wanted on multiple charges thanks to tips from the public. Vermont State Police say Landon Outlaw, 40, of Liberty Hill, Texas, was taken into custody in Coventry on Monday. Outlaw was wanted in connection with a September crash in Coventry...
Speed limit on U.S. Route 2 in Colchester and Milton changes from 55 mph to 50 mph, following advocacy from residents and town officials
Anyone driving the section of U.S. Route 2 in Milton and Colchester will have to drive 5 mph slower, following the success of an initiative from town residents and officials to get the speed limit changed. The push began in early June following a fatality at the intersection of Clay...
Vermont’s archery season deer harvest is on pace with record, and game processors are struggling to keep up
Wild game processors point to changes in hunting regulations for the spike, but state officials are skeptical. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s archery season deer harvest is on pace with record, and game processors are struggling to keep up.
Vermonters vote face a stacked midterm ballot on Election Day
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Vt. — For many on Election Day in Washington County, it wasn't the governor's race or U.S. Senate seats up for grabs throughout the day that got people to the polls but instead Proposition Five. If passed, Proposition Five would add wording to the state constitution protecting all individuals' personal reproductive autonomy.
Burlington High School Bond Vote Gets Approval
The $165 million bond vote to build a new high school was passed with an astounding "yes" from Burlington residents. It signaled the long-awaited start of construction and the turning of a new page for community members. Efforts for the bond's passing have been consistent since it was brought into...
Groups allege corrections department fails to meet requirements for treating hepatitis C patients in custody
‘It’s disappointing that it has come to this,’ attorney Suzanne Davies of Harvard Law School’s Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation said Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Groups allege corrections department fails to meet requirements for treating hepatitis C patients in custody.
Burlington voters pass $165M new high school bond act
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington voters have approved a $165 million bond measure to build a new Burlington High School and Technical Center that will replace the former building on Institute Road. The bond measure passed with more than 75% approval, according to Burlington School District officials. “On behalf of...
Toys for Kids 2022: See drop-off locations for this holiday season
The holidays are almost here, and that means its time to help our fellow Vermonters and northern New Yorkers to have a season full of wonder and joy. NBC5 is a partner for this year's Toys for Kids drive, which is sponsored by the Marine Corps League. We need you to donate new, unwrapped toys to help children in our region.
By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger
Opponents argued that joining with New England Federal Credit Union would bring an end to VSECU’s historical vision. Read the story on VTDigger here: By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger.
Lunar eclipse sets over Lake Champlain
A canceled concert in Burlington has officially been rescheduled in a new location. Moderators assigned to NH polling places to ensure integrity of vote. Officials say a free and fair election is the foundation of democracy. What’s bringing voters out for this midterm election?. Updated: 1 hour ago. People...
Williamstown fire blamed on unattended smoking materials
WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Williamstown Fire Department is investigating a fire at a multifamily home. Fire Chief William Graham says the Tuesday fire appears accidental, sparked by smoking materials left unattended on the porch. The chief says nobody was hurt but it was a close call for the second-floor...
