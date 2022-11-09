On the latest, non-elections episode of Hot off the Wire (for election coverage, scroll down):. Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 employees, 13% of its workforce. American basketball star Brittney Griner has been sent to a penal colony in Russia. Guitarist Jeff Cook, who co-founded the successful country group Alabama, has died. For additional information on this episode, please see our show notes.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO