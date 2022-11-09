ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallup, NM

KRQE News 13

John Allen wins Bernalillo County sheriff position

John Allen wins Bernalillo County sheriff position. John Allen wins Bernalillo County sheriff position. Santa Fe National Forest waiving fees for Veterans …. Santa Fe National Forest waiving fees for Veterans Day. Albuquerque Police investigating death near 2nd and …. Albuquerque Police investigating death near 2nd and Menaul. Yvette Herrell,...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Old fraternity house catches fire on UNM campus Monday evening

Photos of the scene showed a large fire at an abandoned commercial property on the north end of the campus. Old fraternity house catches fire on UNM campus Monday …. Photos of the scene showed a large fire at an abandoned commercial property on the north end of the campus.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With election night over, you might be wondering how the results change the balance of power within the New Mexico Legislature. Many seats in the House of Representatives remain unchanged, but there will be a few new legislators taking seats. Overall, the balance of power hasn’t shifted significantly in favor of one […]
TEXAS STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Indian Affairs’ cabinet secretary leaving the job

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department’s cabinet secretary will be leaving her job at the end of this month. Lynn Trujillo was appointed to the position by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in January 2019. As cabinet secretary, Trujillo worked with tribal leadership, advocates and legislators on passage and enactment of aid legislation that provided additional funding to school districts in Native American communities. She also led New Mexico’s first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force, which led to the creation of a state response plan to address the issue. During Trujillo’s tenure, the Lujan Grisham administration also provided life-saving resources to tribal communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man charged in Halloween shooting death in Albuquerque

Sebastian Ocana, 20, is accused of shooting and killing Mateo Lopez on October 31, 2022, near 14th Street and Marquette Avenue NW. Man charged in Halloween shooting death in Albuquerque. Sebastian Ocana, 20, is accused of shooting and killing Mateo Lopez on October 31, 2022, near 14th Street and Marquette...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

How do the results of New Mexico’s governor’s race compare to 2020 presidential numbers?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With election night over, you probably know the headline result: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham won reelection. But which counties provided the most support for the incumbent governor, and where did Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti get a sizable share of the votes? KRQE News 13 is breaking down the numbers, looking closer at […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Michelle Lujan Grisham reelected as governor

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham has won New Mexico’s governor race. Recent polling had the New Mexico governor’s race tight in the last few weeks. Lujan Grisham’s victory party has been filled with hundreds of supporters. Earlier today, the governor said she wasn’t...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE Livestream Recap: 2022 New Mexico Midterm Election Results

(Editor’s Note: Wednesday, 11:40 a.m. – This post has been updated to reflect Wednesday morning’s election data) NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The results are in for New Mexico’s 2022 midterm election, and voters have made their choice in the race for several statewide offices, legislative races and congressional seats. KRQE News 13 is Your Local Election Headquarters […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

What's next for the Republican Party in New Mexico?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Republican Party took a loss at this year's election. So, what's next for the Republican Party in New Mexico moving forward?. KOAT Political Analyst Brian Sanderoff, believes many factors could've contributed to their loss. "Many people thought that these races would be tighter in the...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Yvette Herrell concedes race for CD2 seat to Gabe Vasquez

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District race between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez ended Wednesday evening as Democrat Gabe Vasquez claimed victory in the contentious race for the seat. Around 5:00 p.m., Herrell conceded to Vasquez with a post to her Facebook page saying she was disappointed but “incredibly proud” of […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Winners subdued as count runs late

The scene at the Mick’s 33 election watch party downtown was subdued, as Democratic candidates Sheriff-elect Raul Villanueva, former state Rep. Rudy Martinez and Grant County Commission Chair Chris Ponce awaited results alongside their supporters. Results from the county were somewhat delayed due to write-in ballots for Manuel Maldonado, running against fellow Democrat Villanueva for sheriff.
GRANT COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Gov. Lujan Grisham heads to Egypt for climate conference

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is scheduled to speak at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt. The governor will leave New Mexico Friday to attend the second week of the conference. She will speak at four different events on the United States’ plans to combat climate change and the […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial book, Second Congressional district race, Colder temperatures, Therapy dog, Magic show

Thursday’s Top Stories Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in downtown Albuquerque APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold Hobbs adopts new abortion ordinance Lawsuit sheds light on 2018 rape case involving child How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed? Signing day – where New Mexico’s top athletes are going When will […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Election results for New Mexico House seats

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – All 70 New Mexico House seats were on the ballot Tuesday. While Democrats have a commanding majority in the House, holding 45 seats to the GOP’s 24, Republicans have been battling to pick up some seats they lost during the blue wave of 2018.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Teresa Leger Fernandez beats Alexis Martinez Johnson for CD3 seat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In a rematch of the 2020 election in District 3, another incumbent, Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez, has defeated Republican challenger Alexis Martinez Johnson. District 3 covers northern New Mexico but now stretches farther into the southeast after redistricting. Leger Fernandez won with 54% of the vote. KRQE News 13 will continue to provide […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Nevada Senate race on knife’s edge as majority hangs in the balance

Republicans and Democrats are on tenterhooks as results from the Nevada Senate race trickle in, with both parties expressing optimism that they’ll prevail in a race that will help determine who holds a narrow majority in the upper chamber. Democrats feared that a favorable political environment for Republicans, coupled...
NEVADA STATE

