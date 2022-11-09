Read full article on original website
John Allen wins Bernalillo County sheriff position
John Allen wins Bernalillo County sheriff position.
Old fraternity house catches fire on UNM campus Monday evening
Photos of the scene showed a large fire at an abandoned commercial property on the north end of the campus.
How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With election night over, you might be wondering how the results change the balance of power within the New Mexico Legislature. Many seats in the House of Representatives remain unchanged, but there will be a few new legislators taking seats. Overall, the balance of power hasn’t shifted significantly in favor of one […]
New Mexico Indian Affairs’ cabinet secretary leaving the job
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Indian Affairs Department’s cabinet secretary will be leaving her job at the end of this month. Lynn Trujillo was appointed to the position by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in January 2019. As cabinet secretary, Trujillo worked with tribal leadership, advocates and legislators on passage and enactment of aid legislation that provided additional funding to school districts in Native American communities. She also led New Mexico’s first Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Relatives Task Force, which led to the creation of a state response plan to address the issue. During Trujillo’s tenure, the Lujan Grisham administration also provided life-saving resources to tribal communities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Man charged in Halloween shooting death in Albuquerque
Sebastian Ocana, 20, is accused of shooting and killing Mateo Lopez on October 31, 2022, near 14th Street and Marquette Avenue NW.
How do the results of New Mexico’s governor’s race compare to 2020 presidential numbers?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With election night over, you probably know the headline result: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham won reelection. But which counties provided the most support for the incumbent governor, and where did Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti get a sizable share of the votes? KRQE News 13 is breaking down the numbers, looking closer at […]
Michelle Lujan Grisham reelected as governor
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Democratic incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham has won New Mexico's governor race. Recent polling had the New Mexico governor's race tight in the last few weeks. Lujan Grisham's victory party has been filled with hundreds of supporters.
Mark Ronchetti, Former KRQE Chief Meteorologist, Has Lost N.M. Governor Race
Mark Ronchetti, who resigned as chief meteorologist at KRQE Albuquerque last year to run for New Mexico governor, has lost the race. Michelle Lujan Grisham, the Democratic incumbent, has retained her post.
KRQE Livestream Recap: 2022 New Mexico Midterm Election Results
(Editor’s Note: Wednesday, 11:40 a.m. – This post has been updated to reflect Wednesday morning’s election data) NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The results are in for New Mexico’s 2022 midterm election, and voters have made their choice in the race for several statewide offices, legislative races and congressional seats. KRQE News 13 is Your Local Election Headquarters […]
What's next for the Republican Party in New Mexico?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Republican Party took a loss at this year's election. So, what's next for the Republican Party in New Mexico moving forward?. KOAT Political Analyst Brian Sanderoff, believes many factors could've contributed to their loss. "Many people thought that these races would be tighter in the...
Yvette Herrell concedes race for CD2 seat to Gabe Vasquez
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The 2nd Congressional District race between Republican Incumbent Yvette Herrell and Democrat Gabe Vasquez ended Wednesday evening as Democrat Gabe Vasquez claimed victory in the contentious race for the seat. Around 5:00 p.m., Herrell conceded to Vasquez with a post to her Facebook page saying she was disappointed but “incredibly proud” of […]
Winners subdued as count runs late
The scene at the Mick’s 33 election watch party downtown was subdued, as Democratic candidates Sheriff-elect Raul Villanueva, former state Rep. Rudy Martinez and Grant County Commission Chair Chris Ponce awaited results alongside their supporters. Results from the county were somewhat delayed due to write-in ballots for Manuel Maldonado, running against fellow Democrat Villanueva for sheriff.
Gov. Lujan Grisham heads to Egypt for climate conference
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is scheduled to speak at the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt. The governor will leave New Mexico Friday to attend the second week of the conference. She will speak at four different events on the United States’ plans to combat climate change and the […]
Vasquez says he’s ready to work for New Mexicans after tight CD2 race
"It felt really nice yesterday to see the results were favorable in our direction, but honestly, today I woke up saying, 'Okay, how can I get to work? What's next?'"
Election Day: What are some big races in New Mexico?
Through voting, New Mexicans are getting a chance to weigh in on a number of key races on the ballot. A few of those include U.S. Seats and the state's next governor.
Mark Ronchetti concedes to Michelle Lujan Grisham in governor’s race
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Republican Mark Ronchetti has conceded in New Mexico's governor race. His campaign team expected the race to be close, but the spread was too great to overcome in the end.
KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial book, Second Congressional district race, Colder temperatures, Therapy dog, Magic show
Thursday’s Top Stories Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in downtown Albuquerque APD cites drivers for leaving cars running in the cold Hobbs adopts new abortion ordinance Lawsuit sheds light on 2018 rape case involving child How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed? Signing day – where New Mexico’s top athletes are going When will […]
Election results for New Mexico House seats
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – All 70 New Mexico House seats were on the ballot Tuesday. While Democrats have a commanding majority in the House, holding 45 seats to the GOP’s 24, Republicans have been battling to pick up some seats they lost during the blue wave of 2018.
Teresa Leger Fernandez beats Alexis Martinez Johnson for CD3 seat
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In a rematch of the 2020 election in District 3, another incumbent, Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez, has defeated Republican challenger Alexis Martinez Johnson. District 3 covers northern New Mexico but now stretches farther into the southeast after redistricting. Leger Fernandez won with 54% of the vote. KRQE News 13 will continue to provide […]
Nevada Senate race on knife’s edge as majority hangs in the balance
Republicans and Democrats are on tenterhooks as results from the Nevada Senate race trickle in, with both parties expressing optimism that they’ll prevail in a race that will help determine who holds a narrow majority in the upper chamber. Democrats feared that a favorable political environment for Republicans, coupled...
