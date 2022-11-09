4 Anson County schools shift to remote learning due to high rate of illnesses

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — For the second time in just a few weeks, local schools have shut down because of a spike in students and staff getting sick.

Two schools in Stanly County reopened after an outbreak of respiratory illnesses and now, four schools in Anson County are closing for illnesses.

Students learned remotely at four Anson County schools Wednesday and Thursday due to high numbers of sick staff and children, the superintendent stated in a news release. Learning material was given to students before they left school Tuesday.

Friday is a scheduled holiday.

“I’m monitoring how many students that have been absent from each school,” said Anson County superintendent Howard McClean. “My numbers yesterday alarmed me a little bit.”

High absenteeism tied to illnesses prompted McClean to close the following schools in his district: Anson High, Anson Middle, Peachland Polkton Elementary and Ansonville Elementary schools.

“It’s flu-like symptoms and respiratory problems,” McClean said.

On Monday, more than 100 students were out sick at Anson Middle and High schools. At Peachland Polkton, 74 students were out. And Ansonville Elementary reported 27 kids absent.

McClean says these numbers nearly doubled from last week.

“I’d rather act and be proactive then wait until the numbers get much higher,” he said.

Ayanna Ramseur is a new mom. While her baby is too young to be enrolled in schools there, she’s concerned nevertheless. She also helps coach Anson High School’s basketball team.

“It makes me not want to go to games because you don’t know who is sick,” she said. “Even if you are OK, your baby is OK, everyone else around you may not be OK.”

The district is relying on school custodians to deep clean all four schools, whose buildings will be cleaned in time for students to return on Monday.

“Today we will wipe down everything from top to bottom,” McClean said. “On Thursday, we’re going to do a defogging process. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday we’ll let everything rest and hopefully kill all of the germs.”

“I’ve never seen the numbers this high,” Ramseur said. “Not in the school system. It’s ridiculous.”

Right now, the district is keeping a close eye on Wadesboro Elementary and Wadesboro Primary schools for illness.

No extracurricular activities for any of the schools were affected.

