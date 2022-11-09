Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Popculture
Jeff Cook Dead at 73: Alabama Co-Founder Dies After Health Battle
Country music star Jeff Cook passed away on Monday, according to a report by The Tennessean. Cook was a founding member of the band Alabama, and a representative for the group confirmed the news of his death on Tuesday afternoon. Cook died at home after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's Disease.
On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977
When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
Rock and Roll Pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis Still Alive Despite Reports He Was Dead at Age 87
Rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis is still alive, his rep confirms to Closer, despite reports that the “Great Balls of Fire” icon died in Memphis on Wednesday, October 26, at the age of 87. Jerry Lee was part of rock’s birth with his 1957 debut single,...
Jeff Cook, Alabama co-founder and Country Music Hall of Fame member, dies at 73
Jeff Cook, a guitarist and founding member of the country rock band Alabama, died Monday at his home in Destin, Fla., at 73. A representative for the group said in a news release that Cook was surrounded by close friends and family in his final moments. A cause of death was not provided, though the musician was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2012.
Jerry Lee Lewis funeral details announced by family
The funeral for rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis will take place on Saturday, his family has announced.The ceremony will take place in the US musician’s birthplace of Ferriday, Louisiana, and be officiated by his cousin, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart.Lewis, who was as well known for his controversial private life as his music, died on Friday aged 87.Known for hits including Great Balls Of Fire and Whole Lot Of Shakin’ Going On, he was one of the last survivors of a generation of groundbreaking performers which included Elvis Presley and Little Richard.In a statement on Monday, the Lewis family...
Jerry Joseph and the Stiff Boys (AKA the Drive-by Truckers) Ring in ‘The Quiet’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Just before the pandemic, accomplished singer-songwriter Jerry Joseph traveled from his home in Portland, Ore. to Water Valley, Miss. to fulfill a longtime dream of recording a record with his longtime friend, Drive-By Truckers' founding member Patterson Hood. It was there, at Truckers' bassist Matt Patton's studio Dial Back Sound, that they crafted The Beautiful Madness, the celebrated 2020 record from Joseph and the Drive-By Truckers under the moniker The Stiff Boys.
Comments / 0