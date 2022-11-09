ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Jeff Cook Dead at 73: Alabama Co-Founder Dies After Health Battle

Country music star Jeff Cook passed away on Monday, according to a report by The Tennessean. Cook was a founding member of the band Alabama, and a representative for the group confirmed the news of his death on Tuesday afternoon. Cook died at home after a prolonged battle with Parkinson's Disease.
ALABAMA STATE
Whiskey Riff

On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977

When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Jerry Lee Lewis funeral details announced by family

The funeral for rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis will take place on Saturday, his family has announced.The ceremony will take place in the US musician’s birthplace of Ferriday, Louisiana, and be officiated by his cousin, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart.Lewis, who was as well known for his controversial private life as his music, died on Friday aged 87.Known for hits including Great Balls Of Fire and Whole Lot Of Shakin’ Going On, he was one of the last survivors of a generation of groundbreaking performers which included Elvis Presley and Little Richard.In a statement on Monday, the Lewis family...
FERRIDAY, LA
The Boot

Jerry Joseph and the Stiff Boys (AKA the Drive-by Truckers) Ring in ‘The Quiet’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

Just before the pandemic, accomplished singer-songwriter Jerry Joseph traveled from his home in Portland, Ore. to Water Valley, Miss. to fulfill a longtime dream of recording a record with his longtime friend, Drive-By Truckers' founding member Patterson Hood. It was there, at Truckers' bassist Matt Patton's studio Dial Back Sound, that they crafted The Beautiful Madness, the celebrated 2020 record from Joseph and the Drive-By Truckers under the moniker The Stiff Boys.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy