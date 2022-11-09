ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WDSU

A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms

As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
WRAL News

Latest track sends Subtropical Storm Nicole right across NC

The latest track for Subtropical Storm Nicole sends the storm right across North Carolina later this week. Nicole formed Monday and will bring heavy rain to N.C. by Friday. The storm on Tuesday was 400 northeast of the Bahamas. WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said Nicole could be hurricane strength before...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

'Sandbag the state': Millions warned to brace for 'difficult days ahead' as dozens of towns are put on alert in NSW and Queensland with torrential rain, hail and flash flooding forecast

Australia's east coast will be lashed with torrential downpours, hail, and flash flooding as rain-weary residents are told to brace for 'difficult days ahead'. New South Wales, Queensland and Tasmania are forecast to receive heavy rain and thunderstorms with the miserable weather expected to continue next week. Residents in NSW's...
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front

Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
WASHINGTON, DC
Tampa Bay Times

Subtropical Storm Nicole forms and sets sights on Florida

Subtropical Storm Nicole formed Monday and could reach hurricane strength in the next few days while approaching the east coast of Florida, the National Hurricane Center said. Regardless of Nicole’s ultimate intensity, the large storm will likely cause strong winds, storm surge and rainfall over parts of the northwestern Bahamas, Florida and the southeastern coast of the United States this week, according to forecasters.
FLORIDA STATE
KAAL-TV

Storms develop Thursday morning

Storms develop along a cold front charging through our region Thursday morning to the middle of the day. The timing to watch will be from 8 AM to 1 PM. We’re watching for some stronger storms but they look more likely to develop as they exit our area to the east. It’s a high shear, low instability setup which leaves things a bit of a wild card.
Daily Mail

Floridians line up in torrential rain to stock up on food as powerful subtropical storm Nicole strengthens along the east coast - rainfall and damaging winds could soon strengthen into Category 1 hurricane

Floridians were seen braving torrential rain to stock up on food and groceries ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole's expected landfall Wednesday, taking precautions for the potential hurricane - with Hurricane Ian still fresh in their minds. Residents of Southeast Florida flocked to stores all across the coast as officials issued...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Watch the wild moment biblical Melbourne weather almost knocks TV reporter off her feet as hail and storms smash the race: 'This is the worst'

A reporter has almost lost her umbrella and been knocked off her feet as Melbourne's notorious wild weather wreaks chaos on the race that stops the nation. ABC reporter Steph Ferrier crossed back to the studio just before 1pm on Tuesday, hoping to give a thorough report on what was going on at Flemington Racetrack - but the weather had other ideas.
KAAL-TV

Big system, bigger drop

A huge temperature drop will follow our departing storm system. For Thursday afternoon, after having temps reach their pinnacle in the mid 60s, they’ll plummet into early Friday morning into the low 20s. In about a 12 hour stretch, I’m looking at around a 40-45° temperature drop in that time. Looking into the record book, the largest temp drop on record during the Fall months occurred in Oct. 2018 at 47°.

