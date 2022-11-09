ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

WAFF

Court of Criminal Appeals hears case of former Huntsville Police Officer

Limestone County students lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Maggie Burgess and a few of her classmates were selected to lay the wreath after competing in an essay contest. Scottsboro Boys Museum reopens after extensive renovation. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Powell Police Department has pursuit suspect in custody

Court of Criminal Appeals hears case of former Huntsville Police Officer. Limestone County students lay wreath at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Updated: 19 hours ago. Maggie Burgess and a few of her classmates were selected to lay the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Third suspect arrested in Jackson County kidnapping

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A third suspect has been arrested in the kidnapping of a minor that occurred last Saturday. After further investigation, Destiny Star Lewis was believed to be involved with the kidnapping. Lewis was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with Principal in the First Degree to...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Oral arguments for William Darby appeal to be held in Homewood

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ”When a imminent force is in front of you, you have the right to defend yourself or another person, and that’s exactly what Ben did. The truth is slowly coming out and this will get overturned.”. That’s Keelin Darby, the wife of former Huntsville...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Alabama Forestry Commission fights fire in Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A fire was reported in Jackson County on Wednesday afternoon in the Estillfork area. The area covers nearly 120 acres and sits on rough terrain. The fire is not threatening any structures and it is likely that the wind and dry conditions helped the fire spread.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Suspects identified in Athens Walmart parking lot shootout

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Athens Police Department responded to shots fired called at 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday night. The call was in reference to shots being fired in a Walmart parking lot. According to the Athens Police Department, an argument started inside the store between two people...
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

Sheriff's Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized Chief Deputy

Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief deputy of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was hospitalized last month. Sheriff’s Office, Community Rallies Behind Hospitalized …. Community members, local officials, and businesses are asking for prayers after Steve Guthrie, the chief...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Most of forest fire in Marshall Co. contained

MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - More than 60 percent of the forest fire in Marshall County has been contained as of Wednesday afternoon. On Wednesday morning the fire in Marshall County nearly doubled in size since being reported by a pilot Tuesday night. According to Jason Dockery with the Alabama...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL

