Court of Criminal Appeals hears case of former Huntsville Police Officer
Huntsville officer convicted of murder argues he was denied public trial during pandemic
Lawyers for William Ben Darby, the former Huntsville police officer convicted of murder, argued this morning that he did not get a public trial during the pandemic. “The only remedy to this is to overturn Mr. Darby’s conviction and order a new trial in this case,” Nick Lough, one of Darby’s lawyers, told the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.
Defense attorneys argue former Huntsville officer’s sixth amendment rights violated during murder trial
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Oral appellate arguments were heard on Thursday in the case of a former Huntsville police officer attempting to overturn a 2021 murder conviction. In May 2021, William Darby was found guilty of murdering a suicidal Jeffrey Parker. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, but months later his defense team filed an appeal.
Oral arguments for William Darby appeal to be held in Homewood
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - ”When a imminent force is in front of you, you have the right to defend yourself or another person, and that’s exactly what Ben did. The truth is slowly coming out and this will get overturned.”. That’s Keelin Darby, the wife of former Huntsville...
High stakes appeal for Huntsville, as officer convicted of murder argues for new trial
Minutes after a jury in Huntsville found William Darby guilty of murder, the city’s mayor and police chief released statements disputing that verdict and continuing to defend the officer who shot and killed Jeff Parker. “Fortunately, Officer Darby has the same appeal rights as any other citizen and is...
