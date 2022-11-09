Read full article on original website
wrvo.org
Pamela Helming holds a winning lead over Baldridge in the 54th District state Senate race
For now, Helming holds a substantial lead over Baldridge in New York’s 54th state Senate District. With roughly half of polling sites in the district reporting at around 11:45 p.m., incumbent Republican Pamela Helming appears poised to be reelected to her seat, which covers Riga, Chili, Wheatland, Rush, and Mendon, along with Wayne, Ontario, and Livingston counties.
Monroe County voter turnout so far
Monroe County is updating providing voter turnout updates throughout Election Day.
13 WHAM
Election Day 2022: Local Results
Rochester, N.Y. — 13WHAM will provide updates local races as they come in throughout the night. Results from Monroe County are coming in. Here is a statement from the Board of Elections:. "The Board of Elections is experiencing delays with uploading election returns to the election night reporting system....
2022 midterm elections in Monroe County
The 2022 election in New York will decide the direction of the state and Monroe County for years to come. Every seat in the state legislature is on the ballot this year, and the race for a Webster-based Monroe County Legislature seat could reinforce Republican control of Monroe or usher in a Democratic majority. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. In Monroe County, you can check your registration status, view a sample ballot or find your polling place at monroecounty.gov/elections. We've published an election guide to key races, and we'll have live updates on New York's races as they become available.
Police Chief Alan Laird retires from Town of Irondequoit
Police Chief Alan Laird has worked for the Town of Irondequoit for over 22 years.
Locals tell us why they’re voting this Election Day
We spoke to some voters early in the morning about why they came out to vote.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE DEMOCRATS RAN THE TABLE
In a stunning repudiation of the Republican Party and its candidates, the Democratic Party ran the table in statewide New York offices and in Monroe County. The best Republican campaign in years fell flat on its face. A once-in-a-generation convergence of issues and circumstances gave New York Republicans a path to victory in spite of a two-to-one enrollment disadvantage.
Election night issues surface for some with reporting results
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Elections board officials down the Thruway in Rochester and out on Long Island are now trying to explain Tuesday night's issues and delays in reporting results of balloting there. 2 On Your Side took a closer look at those issues in light of concerns about election...
WHEC TV-10
Zeldin and Singletary host rally in Irondequoit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday was the final weekend before election day, and the candidates were busy. Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin made a stop in Rochester on Sunday to cohost a “Save Our State” rally with fellow republican, and congressional candidate, La’ron Singletary in Irondequoit. Candidates...
Monroe Co. Election Commissioners: Results are accurate, reporting delays due to tech issues
The Monroe County Board of Elections released a statement saying all of the votes were collected and recorded with no issue.
WHEC TV-10
Cirencione bests Slavny for Ontario County Sheriff post
ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — The results are in for Ontario County Sheriff. Republican David Cirencione won with about 65% of the vote. He’s a lieutenant with the department. He faced a challenge from Democrat Steven Slavny. In a statement, Cirencione says quote: “as I have done throughout my...
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Monroe County Board of Elections says problems with reporting results have been fixed
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It took longer than usual for results to come in from the Monroe County Board of Elections Tuesday night. For a while, results did not show up on its website due to technical difficulties. A statement posted online blamed a software issue, reading in part:. “The...
i100rocks.com
‘Reimagining’ Committee to review Rochester’s model for unarmed services
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety Special Committee is working toward progress. On Wednesday, the committee will meet to discuss policies. They’ll talk about Rochester’s model for unarmed support services, and hear from Michael Stitley, who directs the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response.
WHEC TV-10
Hurricane Nicole makes impact with implications for Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. You have seen the pictures before of the horrific damage caused by Hurricane Ian around Fort Meyers, Florida. It is going to be months, if not years, before they finally get things cleaned and back to some sense of normalcy. It is hard to believe that it has been six weeks since the impact of this major hurricane.
monroecounty.gov
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Announces Last Day of Golf
Monroe County’s golf courses will close for the season Friday, November 11. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today announced the last day of golf at Monroe County’s Durand Eastman, Genesee Valley and Churchville golf courses will be Friday, November 11. “Although this year’s...
RPD: Man found dead on Industrial Street
Officers said they found an unidentified, deceased male approximately 30 years of age in a shelter.
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer Grants
There are many costs and fees associated with buying a home, which can be a challenge for first-time buyers who may not have a lot of money saved up. However, there are national, state, and local programs and grants available to help with the cost of purchasing a home.
thecentersquare.com
Rochester joins growing ranks of cities offering guaranteed income programs
(The Center Square) – A city in New York plans to use $2.2 million of its federal emergency COVID-19 funding on a guaranteed basic income plan following a growing national trend. Starting next year, Rochester will offer 175 people $500 a month for one year. In the second year...
Kucko’s Camera: Lunar eclipse
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko headed to the rooftop of the First Federal Building in Rochester early Tuesday for a look at the lunar eclipse.
Changes coming to electronic recycling in New York State
Changes are coming for the way people recycle their old electronics in New York State come Jan. 1, 2023. Read more about the upcoming changes here:
