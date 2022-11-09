ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Pamela Helming holds a winning lead over Baldridge in the 54th District state Senate race

For now, Helming holds a substantial lead over Baldridge in New York’s 54th state Senate District. With roughly half of polling sites in the district reporting at around 11:45 p.m., incumbent Republican Pamela Helming appears poised to be reelected to her seat, which covers Riga, Chili, Wheatland, Rush, and Mendon, along with Wayne, Ontario, and Livingston counties.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
Election Day 2022: Local Results

Rochester, N.Y. — 13WHAM will provide updates local races as they come in throughout the night. Results from Monroe County are coming in. Here is a statement from the Board of Elections:. "The Board of Elections is experiencing delays with uploading election returns to the election night reporting system....
MONROE COUNTY, NY
2022 midterm elections in Monroe County

The 2022 election in New York will decide the direction of the state and Monroe County for years to come. Every seat in the state legislature is on the ballot this year, and the race for a Webster-based Monroe County Legislature seat could reinforce Republican control of Monroe or usher in a Democratic majority. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. In Monroe County, you can check your registration status, view a sample ballot or find your polling place at monroecounty.gov/elections. We've published an election guide to key races, and we'll have live updates on New York's races as they become available.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Lonsberry: THE DEMOCRATS RAN THE TABLE

In a stunning repudiation of the Republican Party and its candidates, the Democratic Party ran the table in statewide New York offices and in Monroe County. The best Republican campaign in years fell flat on its face. A once-in-a-generation convergence of issues and circumstances gave New York Republicans a path to victory in spite of a two-to-one enrollment disadvantage.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
Zeldin and Singletary host rally in Irondequoit

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Sunday was the final weekend before election day, and the candidates were busy. Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin made a stop in Rochester on Sunday to cohost a “Save Our State” rally with fellow republican, and congressional candidate, La’ron Singletary in Irondequoit. Candidates...
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
Cirencione bests Slavny for Ontario County Sheriff post

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. — The results are in for Ontario County Sheriff. Republican David Cirencione won with about 65% of the vote. He’s a lieutenant with the department. He faced a challenge from Democrat Steven Slavny. In a statement, Cirencione says quote: “as I have done throughout my...
‘Reimagining’ Committee to review Rochester’s model for unarmed services

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca’s Reimagining Public Safety Special Committee is working toward progress. On Wednesday, the committee will meet to discuss policies. They’ll talk about Rochester’s model for unarmed support services, and hear from Michael Stitley, who directs the Tompkins County Department of Emergency Response.
ITHACA, NY
Hurricane Nicole makes impact with implications for Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. You have seen the pictures before of the horrific damage caused by Hurricane Ian around Fort Meyers, Florida. It is going to be months, if not years, before they finally get things cleaned and back to some sense of normalcy. It is hard to believe that it has been six weeks since the impact of this major hurricane.
ROCHESTER, NY
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Announces Last Day of Golf

Monroe County’s golf courses will close for the season Friday, November 11. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam Bello today announced the last day of golf at Monroe County’s Durand Eastman, Genesee Valley and Churchville golf courses will be Friday, November 11. “Although this year’s...
MONROE, NY

