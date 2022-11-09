CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Each November, Cabarrus comes together to remember and honor the service and sacrifice of all veterans. This year is no different, as the Veterans Day Celebration returns as an in-person event for the first time since the emergence of COVID-19. Cabarrus County’s Veterans Services Department is collaborating with the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County and the City of Concord on November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club (247 Spring Street, Concord).

