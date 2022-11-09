ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

CMS school board member accused of taking political signs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An incident of election signs being removed has tempers on edge this election day. The sign in question was made by a supporter of CMS school board hopeful Summer Nunn. The sign shows a list of books Moms of Liberty have expressed concern over. Nunn’s opponent...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Phone usage sign at Union County polling place causes confusion for some voters

LAKE PARK, N.C. — A voter told WCNC Charlotte's Jane Monreal the voting experience was affected because she couldn't use her phone. The woman, who did not want to be identified, said signs taped up at her polling place, the Lake Park Community Center, instructed all voters to turn off their cellphones and other electronic devices before entering. She said the Union County Board of Elections logo was on the sign.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent announces early departure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh will leave his post at the end of the year. Hattabaugh made his announcement at Wednesday’s school board meeting, following a lengthy closed session meeting. In making the announcement, Hattabaugh said he was leaving to go back to Florida...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Live Results: Mecklenburg County

Offices on the ballot include Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education, sheriff, clerk of Superior Court, Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, Charotte and Matthews bonds.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMS interim superintendent stepping down in December

CHARLOTTE — The interim superintendent said he is leaving Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools eight months after taking the job. Hugh Hattabaugh stated at a CMS’ Board of Education meeting Wednesday night that he will be stepping down on Dec. 31. He officially started his role in CMS on April 25...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Light Artist No Longer Involved In Attraction, Questions Ethics Of USNWC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very popular Lights trail at U.S. National Whitewater Center is going to look a lot different this year or at least the original artist hopes it does. Meredith Connelly is the artist responsible for illuminating the half-mile walking trail that’s been a big hit in the community since it’s beginning in 2018.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Fire will host Event for teens next Monday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department will host an event for teenagers who are interested in having a career as a firefighter at 7 p.m. next Monday, November 14. The event will be held at Kannapolis Fire Station 1 located at 300 Firehouse Drive. Teens who have an interest are encouraged to attend and join the department’s Fire Explorer Post 001 Program.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

2022 Cabarrus Veterans Day appreciation events and closures

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Each November, Cabarrus comes together to remember and honor the service and sacrifice of all veterans. This year is no different, as the Veterans Day Celebration returns as an in-person event for the first time since the emergence of COVID-19. Cabarrus County’s Veterans Services Department is collaborating with the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County and the City of Concord on November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club (247 Spring Street, Concord).
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Creation of magnet program closing two CMS schools

CHARLOTTE, NC

