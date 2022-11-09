Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Related
QCN speaks with CMS newcomers after election night
"I did this because of what's going on in CMS for the past several years, and I want to see change."
WBTV
CMS school board member accused of taking political signs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An incident of election signs being removed has tempers on edge this election day. The sign in question was made by a supporter of CMS school board hopeful Summer Nunn. The sign shows a list of books Moms of Liberty have expressed concern over. Nunn’s opponent...
Phone usage sign at Union County polling place causes confusion for some voters
LAKE PARK, N.C. — A voter told WCNC Charlotte's Jane Monreal the voting experience was affected because she couldn't use her phone. The woman, who did not want to be identified, said signs taped up at her polling place, the Lake Park Community Center, instructed all voters to turn off their cellphones and other electronic devices before entering. She said the Union County Board of Elections logo was on the sign.
New faces appear poised to take over Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board
CHARLOTTE — Voters were ready for change as they hit the polls to pick their next representatives on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ Board of Education. Only one incumbent will hold onto their seat as three other board members seeking reelection were rebuked by voters, according to unofficial ballot totals.
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools superintendent announces early departure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools interim superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh will leave his post at the end of the year. Hattabaugh made his announcement at Wednesday’s school board meeting, following a lengthy closed session meeting. In making the announcement, Hattabaugh said he was leaving to go back to Florida...
VOTE 2022: Here are LIVE results from the midterm elections
The polls have closed on Election Day in North Carolina and South Carolina. Keep up with local races in the Charlotte area below. LIVE up-to-the-minute results are below. VIDEO: Channel 9 gets behind-the-scenes look at voting process in York County. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Democrats sweep Mecklenburg County commission races again
Democrats kept all nine seats on the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners Tuesday, holding off Republicans who hoped to gain a seat for the first time since 2018. Republicans thought they could possibly ride a red wave to flip one or two seats and regain a spot at the dais.
W2W4 in SC: ‘Bump’ Roddey re-elected to York City Council
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Stakes were high on both sides of the aisle Tuesday with key congressional seats up for grabs in several battleground states in both the House and Senate. In South Carolina, 3.4 million residents were eligible to vote and voters were deciding on a variety of important races, from […]
Democrats retain control of Mecklenburg County Commission
CHARLOTTE — One of the big questions on the ballot for Tuesday’s midterm election will have an impact on local voters in Charlotte: will Republicans be able to make a return to the Mecklenburg County Commission?. Voters answered that question and by about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, it was...
Jeff Jackson wins 14th District House Seat
The 14th covers Mecklenburg County's southern and western parts and most of Gaston County.
Live Results: Mecklenburg County
Offices on the ballot include Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education, sheriff, clerk of Superior Court, Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor, Charotte and Matthews bonds.
CMS interim superintendent stepping down in December
CHARLOTTE — The interim superintendent said he is leaving Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools eight months after taking the job. Hugh Hattabaugh stated at a CMS’ Board of Education meeting Wednesday night that he will be stepping down on Dec. 31. He officially started his role in CMS on April 25...
WBTV
CMS Board of Education race results are in, multiple incumbents will be departing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The 2022 midterm election results are in and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will soon be welcoming new members to the Board of Education. Tuesday’s midterm election saw the end of an era for multiple incumbent candidates and a fresh start for several newcomers. A total of 18...
wccbcharlotte.com
Light Artist No Longer Involved In Attraction, Questions Ethics Of USNWC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very popular Lights trail at U.S. National Whitewater Center is going to look a lot different this year or at least the original artist hopes it does. Meredith Connelly is the artist responsible for illuminating the half-mile walking trail that’s been a big hit in the community since it’s beginning in 2018.
WBTV
Kannapolis Fire will host Event for teens next Monday
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Fire Department will host an event for teenagers who are interested in having a career as a firefighter at 7 p.m. next Monday, November 14. The event will be held at Kannapolis Fire Station 1 located at 300 Firehouse Drive. Teens who have an interest are encouraged to attend and join the department’s Fire Explorer Post 001 Program.
Intimidation, aggressive campaigning at NC polling places under investigation
CHARLOTTE — Over a dozen incidents involving possible voter intimidation or aggressive campaigning at polling places in North Carolina are under investigation, state officials told Channel 9 a day before the midterm election on Tuesday. According to the NC State Board of Elections, investigators are looking into 16 different...
WBTV
2022 Cabarrus Veterans Day appreciation events and closures
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Each November, Cabarrus comes together to remember and honor the service and sacrifice of all veterans. This year is no different, as the Veterans Day Celebration returns as an in-person event for the first time since the emergence of COVID-19. Cabarrus County’s Veterans Services Department is collaborating with the Boys & Girls Club of Cabarrus County and the City of Concord on November 11 at 11 a.m. at the Boys & Girls Club (247 Spring Street, Concord).
WBTV
Charlotte’s bus system didn’t hold contractor accountable for poor performance, records show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The contractor running Charlotte’s bus system has consistently failed to meet important performance metrics for months and sometimes years, internal CATS records reveal. WBTV requested documents related to the performance of CATS’ Bus Operations Division earlier this year. The agency produced the records after a...
WBTV
Creation of magnet program closing two CMS schools
Rain showers will continue to move into the WBTV viewing area this afternoon. The family said they had a fire detector, but it hadn't yet been activated. The tropical storm will hit the Carolinas Thursday and Friday. High schools making changes to Friday football games. Updated: 10 hours ago. The...
CMS interim superintendent stepping down due to family reasons
He began his role in CMS on April 25, filling the seat of the previous superintendent Earnest Winston after his contract was terminated.
Comments / 0