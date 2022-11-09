ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Zacks.com

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (HYFM) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

HYFM - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.33 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.44. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

IMRX - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.49 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.48. This compares to loss of $0.47 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Montrose Environmental (MEG) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

MEG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.33 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.20. This compares to earnings of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (SNCE) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

SNCE - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.17. This compares to loss of $3.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (SDIG) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

SDIG - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.44 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $6.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Chinook Therapeutics (KDNY) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

KDNY - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.83 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.62. This compares to loss of $0.68 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
Zacks.com

Xos, Inc. (XOS) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

XOS - Free Report) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.14 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
Zacks.com

5 Broker-Favorite Stocks to Bank on as Market Unrest Continues

The US markets are hounded by volatility in the current year. The September reading on inflation was anything but encouraging. On a year-over-year basis, the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased 8.2% compared with 8.3% in August. Again, year over year, the core CPI (excluding volatile food and energy items) increased 6.6% in September compared with the August reading of 6.5%.
NASDAQ

2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
Zacks.com

Lazard (LAZ) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

LAZ - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.81 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 29.63%. A...
Zacks.com

Atmos Energy (ATO) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

ATO - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.51 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.37 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%. A...
Zacks.com

Primerica (PRI) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

PRI - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $3.02 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.67%. A...
Zacks.com

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?

CFG - Free Report) to deliver flat earnings compared to the year-ago quarter on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com

CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Misses Q3 FFO Estimates

CTRE - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.37 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...
Zacks.com

Chatham Lodging (CLDT) Q3 FFO and Revenues Surpass Estimates

CLDT - Free Report) came out with quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $0.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.42 per share. This compares to FFO of $0.21 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an FFO surprise...

