Florida State

Florida Phoenix

Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Imagine you were just elected the governor of the third largest state in the U.S. You. Not the guy who, according to his recent ad, Jehovah created special on the eighth day. And not the guy who has been mistakenly called “Christ” yet couldn’t resurrect the Democratic Party in Florida. It’s all on you. And […] The post Good news! You’re Florida’s new governor. Bad news: Now you have to save our environment appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
click orlando

Florida is officially a red state. Here’s the proof

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida, you are now a red-state. The opinion of this writer? Nope. The opinion of WKMG-TV? Nope. The decision of the voters of Florida? Bingo. On Tuesday evening, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis handily beat former Governor Charlie Crist, Attorney General incumbent Ashley Moody beat former State Attorney Aramis, Florida’s CFO winner was incumbent Jimmy Patronis, and the state’s new Agriculture Commissioner will be Wilton Simpson.
AOL Corp

5 places in Florida where you can live on only Social Security

While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very far. Retirement at Any Age: Get Top Retirement Tips for Every Stage...
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —11.9.2022 — DeSantis, Rubio Absolutely Destroy Democrats on Election Night— Lee, Luna, Mills, Bean—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. DeSantis, Rubio, Republicans Destroy Democrats on Election Night. Election Night in Florida turned out to be the most brutal shellacking of Democrats in the state’s history. Both Gov. Ron DeSantis and Senator Marco Rubio lead the Republican “Red Wave” defeating Charlie and Rep. Val Demings by double-digits.
WESH

RESULTS: Florida House District 45

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Republican Carolina Amesty and Democrat Allie Braswell were the candidates running for Florida House District 45. Amesty took home the win with 53.69% of the vote. The district includes some of the tourist areas in northwest Orange County. District 45 also covers southwest Orange County...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
wuwf.org

Bobby Wagner will be one of Florida’s youngest mayors

The City of Destin has a new mayor and at 28-years-old he’s one of the youngest in Florida’s history. Bobby Wagner defeated opponent Rodney Braden with 60% of votes. He shared the news of his win on Facebook with the message “It’s time to work.”. Wagner...
DESTIN, FL
10NEWS

Simpson elected as Florida agricultural commissioner

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Wilton Simpson was elected over Democratic opponent Naomi Blemur as Florida's next agriculture commissioner, unofficial results show. Before the election, Simpson was endorsed by former president Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis. He previously served as president of the Florida Senate from 2020-22. In his...
click orlando

Florida Amendment 2 not approved by voters. Here’s what it means

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida voters cast their ballots against a state amendment Tuesday aimed at getting rid of Florida’s Constitution Revision Commission. When Florida voters went to the polls, they may have been surprised to see only a handful of constitutional amendments on their ballot. There were only three this year: a big departure from previous elections.
MSNBC

DeSantis celebrates re-election: 'Florida held the line'

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke to supporters after being projected to win re-election in Florida over Democratic challenger former Rep. Charlie Crist. He thanked all those who voted and highlighted issues he focused on during his campaign.Nov. 9, 2022.
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

