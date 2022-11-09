Florida election results
See the results from local and state elections.
You can follow our results at https://www.orlandosentinel.com/politics/results/
See the results from local and state elections.
You can follow our results at https://www.orlandosentinel.com/politics/results/
The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.https://www.orlandosentinel.com/
Comments / 0