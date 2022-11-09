ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Lawyer Says Wolverines Player Started Tunnel Fight After MSU-Michigan

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

Two videos captured separate fights that occurred in Michigan’s tunnel following the Wolverines’ 29–7 victory over their rivals.

Dave Diamond, the lawyer representing a Michigan State football player involved in the tunnel assault a few weekends ago , claimed that a Michigan player actually started it.

The Los Angeles-based lawyer released a statement saying a Wolverine “engaged with Spartan athletes with his helmet and a swinging punch.”

“The media has taken the bait from a coach and master victim and his howls at the moon. We have learned that the UM player started the altercation. Eyewitnesses have described it as charging with his helmet and throwing a punch,” the attorney said. He continued, “the justice system is designed for impartiality. The repeated ‘hail to the victims’ song and dance does not contribute to the fact-finding mission. Where were the screams from Ann Arbor to criminally charge Coach Howard with assault or Devin Bush with felony vandalism. The silence was palpitating. The hypocrisy is painful. While we acknowledge wrongdoing by all parties, this is not an incident that warrants criminal charges being filed.

“We have seen similar behavior and even worse on the gridiron and suddenly because it happens in a tunnel, known for incompetent security and poor post-game management, there are calls for criminal charges. My client is a young man who responded to the situation before him.”

Michigan State has suspended at least eight players in connection with the Oct. 30 incident as of Nov. 1. Two videos shared on social media captured two different altercations, and one Michigan player—defensive back Gemon Green, who allegedly was hit with a helmet— plans to press charges .

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed on Oct. 31 that there is “an ongoing police investigation” and called the incident “egregious.”

“It’s sickening to watch the videos. The ones that are on social media right now and also the ABC tunnel cam—it’s in a higher elevation, it shows much more of what took place. As I said, those are sickening to watch.”

Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windham, Brandon Wright, Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young are the Spartans who have been suspended thus far. Coach Mel Tucker released a statement Sunday morning after the game and followed it up during his Monday press conference, expressing his disappointment .

“We’re not here to make any excuses for the behaviors on Saturday,” he said. “They are unacceptable. It is also very important to say we honor the traditions of the Big Ten Conference, including the Michigan–Michigan State rivalry game. We have a responsibility to uphold the values of this great university.

“We are deeply sorry to both universities, the conference, our fans, alumni, supporters and, of course, all of our student-athletes, past and present.”

The University of Michigan Police Department and the Big Ten are also conducting investigations .

According to Diamond, a Michigan player’s relative went through security and confronted a Spartans player. He said in the statement, “why were the UM players allowed in the tunnel and rather than criticize an MSU employee for not engaging with 6 foot 6-inch giants, we must ask ourselves about the Michigan security in the tunnel.

“... this case does not warrant a criminal filing. Speaking with the Detective investigating the case, I am comforted by his impartiality.”

Charlene Peck
2d ago

I call bull! No reason for a guy whose team just won and is on his way to see his father is going to start a fight with ten opposing players. Nope.

1 BAD BOY
2d ago

none of us knows the truth so why don't we just wait till he investigation is over with and let the justice system run its course? every time something like this happens from OJ to Rodney King to Donald Trump or anything like that everyone jumps to conclusion based upon their own personal opinions and prejudices. let's wait.

Mike Seaman
2d ago

LAWYERS gotta love them especially defense lawyer's without them all these criminals running around would be in prison

