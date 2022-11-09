ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The jury for a woman accused of killing a child under her supervision will come from outside Cole County. According to public court records -- the jurors for Quatavia Givens' trial will be selected from people living in Pulaski County. Her trial will be in Cole County.  Prosecutors charged Givens with first-degree murder, endangering the The post Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
939theeagle.com

Chilling court documents describe final moments of Columbia murder victim’s life

A Columbia man charged with killing a woman and her grandmother this weekend has made his initial arraignment and remains jailed without bond today. Boone County prosecutors have charged 35-year-old Cadilac Derrick with two counts of second degree murder for the shooting deaths of 22-year-old Lea’johna Sanders and 53-year-old Laura Myers. 939 the Eagle News was at the Boone County Courthouse on Monday when Derrick was arraigned via video, wearing a jail jumpsuit. He displayed little emotion, telling Judge Tracy Gonzalez that he intends to hire an attorney.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

DOJ officials will stay outside Cole County polling places

Department of Justice officials wanted to monitor Cole County’s polling places Tuesday. But the County Clerk says ‘no’. A Team from DOJ informed Clerk Steve Korsmeyer of their intentions to sit in at polling places. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft agrees with Korsmeyer, saying it would be highly inappropriate for federal agents to intimidate Missouri voters. Ashcroft doesn’t expect the ‘probe’ to have any effect on election returns …
COLE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Woman arrested in Mexico for 2019 Callaway County murder

A suspect in a 2019 Callaway County murder is awaiting extradition in San Diego after being arrested in Mexico. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning and taken to San Diego, where she remains in federal custody. Ricketts...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Columbia man charged in double homicide makes first court appearance

COLUMBIA — A man accused of a double homicide over the weekend made his first appearance in the Boone County Courthouse on Monday. Thirty-five-year-old Cadilac Derrick is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. In court, Derrick appeared virtually from the Boone...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Wanted Richland man arrested in Pulaski County one week later

A man wanted for several dangerous felony warrants is captured in Pulaski County, a week after the Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help finding him. On November 1, The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced it was looking for Dawson Preble, 21, of Richland. Around 7:30 last night, deputies received word that Preble was in a home in the 25000 block of Rim Drive. When deputies arrived, they issued commands for Preble to exit the home and he surrendered without incident.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman faces three felonies after she allegedly shot another woman in the leg on Sunday morning, according to a probable cause statement. Victoria Crumble, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Jefferson City police were called to 807 Stadium Boulevard The post Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Police release video of a chase, saying it could be Columbia prowler

COLUMBIA — A video circulating on social media this week depicting a startling incident of a man chasing a woman could be related to the ongoing serial prowler investigation, Columbia Police posted on social media on Thursday. That directly contradicts what officials told KRCG 13 on Wednesday. The video,...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Prowler is stalking Columbia apartments

The search continues for a prowler in south Columbia who appears to be targeting the apartments of young women who live alone. Columbia Police warn that the prowler’s incidents have been at apartment complexes near Grindstone, and the suspect chased one victim to her door on Buttonwood on Sunday evening. None of the victims have been physically injured, according to CPD.
COLUMBIA, MO
kttn.com

Secretary of State Ashcroft to protect Missouri elections, tells Department of Justice they have no jurisdiction

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft met with representatives of the US Department of Justice to discuss an email that was sent to Cole County Clerk Steven Korsmeyer informing him that federal officials would be at polling locations in Cole County during Tuesday’s elections due to complaints received by the DOJ. However, when questioned specifically about the type and nature of the grievances, the DOJ refused to provide any clarification or actual documentation verifying such claims.
MISSOURI STATE
kjluradio.com

Natural cover fire in Harrisburg produces smoke that can be seen in Jefferson City

A natural cover fire in southern Boone County sends up smoke that can be seen as far away as Jefferson City. The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District was called to a natural cover fire in Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon. The fire was in a bean field and included a combine. Crews say a fellow farmer and his plow crews helped bring the fire under control within an hour.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

