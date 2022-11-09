Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Related
kjluradio.com
Missouri man who served 27 years of 241-year sentence released from Jefferson City prison
A St. Louis-area man who served 27 years of a 241-year prison sentence walks out of a Jefferson City prison. Bobby Bostic was just 16 when he and another man robbed a group of people at gunpoint. Judge Evelyn Baker sentenced Bostic to 241 years in prison, telling him he would die in the Department of Correction.
Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest
Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism has now been charged with two misdemeanors related to his October arrest on suspicion of DWI. The post Callaway County sheriff charged with misdemeanor DWI, resisting arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
DWI charges brought against Callaway County Sheriff after October arrest
MOBERLY — Randolph County prosecutors have formally charged Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism with two misdemeanor charges after an arrest last month on suspicion of driving while under the influence. KRCG 13 broke the story in October of Chism's arrest, though no charges had been officially brought forward until...
kjluradio.com
Sedalia man arrested with drugs & stolen vehicle sentenced to nine years in prison
A Pettis County man is sentenced to prison for stealing a motor vehicle last year. Jorge Esquivel, of Sedalia, pleaded guilty in August to delivery of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, tampering with a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest. He was sentenced Wednesday to a total of nine years in prison.
krcgtv.com
Sentenced as a teen to 241 years in prison, Bobby Bostic gets parole
JEFFERSON CITY — After serving 27 years of a 241-year prison sentence, a St. Louis area man is free. Bobby Bostic walked out of Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City just after 8:30 Wednesday morning. Dozens of family and friends were on hand to greet him. He shared his...
Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The jury for a woman accused of killing a child under her supervision will come from outside Cole County. According to public court records -- the jurors for Quatavia Givens' trial will be selected from people living in Pulaski County. Her trial will be in Cole County. Prosecutors charged Givens with first-degree murder, endangering the The post Jurors in Givens trial will come from Pulaski County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Chilling court documents describe final moments of Columbia murder victim’s life
A Columbia man charged with killing a woman and her grandmother this weekend has made his initial arraignment and remains jailed without bond today. Boone County prosecutors have charged 35-year-old Cadilac Derrick with two counts of second degree murder for the shooting deaths of 22-year-old Lea’johna Sanders and 53-year-old Laura Myers. 939 the Eagle News was at the Boone County Courthouse on Monday when Derrick was arraigned via video, wearing a jail jumpsuit. He displayed little emotion, telling Judge Tracy Gonzalez that he intends to hire an attorney.
kwos.com
DOJ officials will stay outside Cole County polling places
Department of Justice officials wanted to monitor Cole County’s polling places Tuesday. But the County Clerk says ‘no’. A Team from DOJ informed Clerk Steve Korsmeyer of their intentions to sit in at polling places. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft agrees with Korsmeyer, saying it would be highly inappropriate for federal agents to intimidate Missouri voters. Ashcroft doesn’t expect the ‘probe’ to have any effect on election returns …
Jefferson City police arrest man wanted for assault
A man accused of pistol-whipping another person after his mother shot a separate victim was arrested Tuesday morning. The post Jefferson City police arrest man wanted for assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man jailed after road rage reported in Jefferson City
Jefferson City police say they arrested a man Monday on accusations that he shot at another driver. The post Man jailed after road rage reported in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Woman arrested in Mexico for 2019 Callaway County murder
A suspect in a 2019 Callaway County murder is awaiting extradition in San Diego after being arrested in Mexico. According to Sheriff Clay Chism, 25-year-old Emily Ricketts of Indianapolis, Ind., was arrested by Mexican authorities early Tuesday morning and taken to San Diego, where she remains in federal custody. Ricketts...
krcgtv.com
Columbia man charged in double homicide makes first court appearance
COLUMBIA — A man accused of a double homicide over the weekend made his first appearance in the Boone County Courthouse on Monday. Thirty-five-year-old Cadilac Derrick is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. In court, Derrick appeared virtually from the Boone...
kjluradio.com
Wanted Richland man arrested in Pulaski County one week later
A man wanted for several dangerous felony warrants is captured in Pulaski County, a week after the Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help finding him. On November 1, The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced it was looking for Dawson Preble, 21, of Richland. Around 7:30 last night, deputies received word that Preble was in a home in the 25000 block of Rim Drive. When deputies arrived, they issued commands for Preble to exit the home and he surrendered without incident.
Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City woman faces three felonies after she allegedly shot another woman in the leg on Sunday morning, according to a probable cause statement. Victoria Crumble, 40, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. Jefferson City police were called to 807 Stadium Boulevard The post Police: Woman faces several felonies after shooting another in the leg appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
krcgtv.com
Police release video of a chase, saying it could be Columbia prowler
COLUMBIA — A video circulating on social media this week depicting a startling incident of a man chasing a woman could be related to the ongoing serial prowler investigation, Columbia Police posted on social media on Thursday. That directly contradicts what officials told KRCG 13 on Wednesday. The video,...
kwos.com
Prowler is stalking Columbia apartments
The search continues for a prowler in south Columbia who appears to be targeting the apartments of young women who live alone. Columbia Police warn that the prowler’s incidents have been at apartment complexes near Grindstone, and the suspect chased one victim to her door on Buttonwood on Sunday evening. None of the victims have been physically injured, according to CPD.
kjluradio.com
Osage County man accused of double homicide heads to trial next September
A jury trial is scheduled for an Osage County man accused of a double homicide. Warren Taylor, of Linn, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action for allegedly murdering Leonard and Pauline Gerloff at their home in Chamois in the summer of 2021.
Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence
Jefferson City police say they arrested a woman and are seeking her son on charges related to a string of violence early Sunday that included a shooting and a separate assault. The post Jefferson City police looking for man involved in string of weekend violence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Secretary of State Ashcroft to protect Missouri elections, tells Department of Justice they have no jurisdiction
Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft met with representatives of the US Department of Justice to discuss an email that was sent to Cole County Clerk Steven Korsmeyer informing him that federal officials would be at polling locations in Cole County during Tuesday’s elections due to complaints received by the DOJ. However, when questioned specifically about the type and nature of the grievances, the DOJ refused to provide any clarification or actual documentation verifying such claims.
kjluradio.com
Natural cover fire in Harrisburg produces smoke that can be seen in Jefferson City
A natural cover fire in southern Boone County sends up smoke that can be seen as far away as Jefferson City. The Southern Boone County Fire Protection District was called to a natural cover fire in Harrisburg Wednesday afternoon. The fire was in a bean field and included a combine. Crews say a fellow farmer and his plow crews helped bring the fire under control within an hour.
Comments / 1