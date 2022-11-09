A man wanted for several dangerous felony warrants is captured in Pulaski County, a week after the Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help finding him. On November 1, The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office announced it was looking for Dawson Preble, 21, of Richland. Around 7:30 last night, deputies received word that Preble was in a home in the 25000 block of Rim Drive. When deputies arrived, they issued commands for Preble to exit the home and he surrendered without incident.

