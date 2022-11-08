ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Scrubs' producer Eric Weinberg accused of sexual assault, rape in two lawsuits

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

Two women filed sexual assault lawsuits Monday in Los Angeles against Eric Weinberg fewer than three weeks after the "Scrubs" producer pleaded not guilty to 18 counts of sexual assault.

In their respective complaints, both women are seeking unspecified general and punitive damages for sexual assault, sexual battery, gender violence, assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence. One of the accusers — identified in her lawsuit as C.D. — is also seeking damages for sexual harassment.

C.D. claims in her filing that Weinberg lured her to his Los Feliz home in February 2019 and sexually assaulted her after booking her for a photo shoot and offering to help her launch a modeling career.

The lawsuit alleges that Weinberg touched C.D.'s breasts, "demanded sexual poses, forcibly inserted his fingers into her anus, performed oral sex on her" and commanded her to perform oral sex on him. The complaint describes C.D. as "a neurodivergent young woman who has been diagnosed with ADHD, which makes her less attuned to social cues and particularly vulnerable to a sexual predator like Weinberg."

After the assault allegedly occurred, Weinberg allegedly prevented C.D. from leaving his home until she promised not to tell the police he had raped her.

In a separate complaint, a plaintiff identified as A.B. accuses Weinberg of luring her to his home in December 2019 and sexually assaulting her after meeting her while presenting himself as a younger man on a dating app. The lawsuit alleges that "Weinberg forced A.B. to perform oral sex, forced her to lick his anus as he physically restrained her, and forcibly penetrated her."

Weinberg — a Hollywood executive known for his work on TV shows such as "Scrubs," "Californication" and "Anger Management" — was arrested in July for “several sexual assaults including rape,” according to police. He was arrested again last month and charged with 18 felony counts of rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual battery, false imprisonment, assault by means to cause great bodily harm and sexual penetration by a foreign object.

On Oct. 25, Weinberg was remanded into custody after an L.A. judge revoked his $5-million bail and labeled him a potential danger to society. Before the arrests, several women accused Weinberg over a seven-year period of luring them to his home — often under the guise of a photo shoot — before restraining and sexually assaulting them, police interviews and records show.

In response to a Tuesday inquiry from The Times, a representative for Weinberg sent a previous statement from Weinberg's attorney, Karen Silver, addressing allegations that have been leveled against him.

"These claims have previously been investigated and reviewed by both law enforcement and the Los Angeles family court and the results have continued to unveil a myriad of evidence, documentation, and expert analysis that wholly undermine the narrative now being promulgated," Silver said.

"Though Mr. Weinberg himself is precluded from commenting on any aspect of this litigation due to court orders, family law rules, and in the best interests of his minor children, he will continue through counsel to cooperate in all aspects of this investigation and, if necessary, will address these allegations in the only forum that should matter — a public courtroom."

Times staff writers Anousha Sakoui and Richard Winton contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

