I Tried the $820 Serum That Promises to Virtually Erase Vertical Wrinkles

La Prairie’s Skin Caviar line is a favorite among skincare enthusiasts — and for good reason. The lotions, creams, serums and oils use caviar extract to plump and firm the skin. Now, 35 years after the debut of the line, La Prairie launched its newest serum and the most luxe product in the collection: Skin Caviar Harmony L’Extrait Serum . What’s different about it? Well, it promises to diminish vertical lines on the face so let’s just say, I’m in.

Skin Caviar Harmony L’Extrait Serum first debuted at the 2022 Art Basel fair in Basel, Switzerland, along with a digital exhibition featuring five emerging female artists. Here, it’s a celebration of the luxe packaging with its curves in the cobalt blue glass. But for me, it’s all about the good stuff inside, the potent facial serum. Because La Prairie believes it found the “key to the harmony of youth” with its newest technology.

Most anti-aging serums target horizontal lines, like those lines on your forehead. This serum goes after vertical lines via the strengthening and redensifying of skin ligaments in your face. When I tried Skin Caviar Harmony over a bit longer than a week, I focused the serum especially on my smile lines and fine lines in between my brows, really massaging it in areas where vertical lines are the most dramatic.

The application of this serum is luxe on its own. The tiny microbeads dissolve as you rub it in and the formula quickly absorbs into the skin. It feels lightweight and hydrating right away — not greasy and pore-clogging (my biggest fear). The brand recommends layering it with Skin Caviar Luxe Cream ($555 at Nordstrom ), but since I’m PMSing, I went with an oil-free moisturizer to keep my hormonal breakout at bay. (FWIW, it was Reneé Rouleau Skin Recovery Lotion .)

I’m lucky that my lines aren’t especially deep (thanks, Mom) but my skin does easily get dry and dull, which in turn makes even fine lines more obvious. I can’t promise anything about how strong my skin ligaments are, but I did quickly notice my skin looked more hydrated and plump in just a week. Skin Caviar Harmony L’Extrait Serum is an investment, but if you’re in the market for a luxe new skincare product, it’ll make a gorgeous addition to your routine.