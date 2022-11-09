ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Newsweek

Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney

Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
KFVS12

Sen. Rand Paul seeks 3rd term, faces Democrat Charles Booker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s bid for a third term is before Kentucky voters, who are deciding between the conservative former presidential candidate and his rival from the other end of the political spectrum: progressive Democrat Charles Booker. First elected in 2010, Paul is a...
The Hill

Lee holds 10-point lead over McMullin in Utah Senate race: poll

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) currently has a 10-point lead over his Independent challenger, Evan McMullin, according to a new Emerson College survey. The poll, published on Monday, found that 49 percent of likely Utah voters said they’ll vote for Lee in next week’s election, while 39 percent of respondents offered their support for McMullin.
Tufts Daily

How the Democrats lost Florida

0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
Idaho State Journal

Utah Republican Mike Lee wins reelection to US Senate

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republican Mike Lee has been reelected to a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating independent challenger Evan McMullin on Tuesday in the state's most closely watched Senate race in decades. Lee’s win keeps Utah in Republican hands as the party vies for...
HuffPost

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Wins Arkansas Governor's Race

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is projected to win the Arkansas governorship, securing a post once held by her father and boosting her national profile as a top Republican. Sanders defeated Democrat Chris Jones and libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington in a race that was largely seen...
The Associated Press

Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in 2010 after serving as the Florida House speaker. Once a presidential hopeful in 2016, Rubio’s name is less often mentioned as a potential 2024 candidate. Rubio ran a campaign pulled from the Republican playbook, tying Demings to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden and hammering her on issues like spending, rising inflation and a crisis at the southern border. The Republican was helped by shifting voter registration numbers in Florida. The last time Rubio ran for reelection, Democrats had about 327,000 more registered voters than Republicans. That has since flipped, with the GOP now having a nearly 300,000 advantage over Democrats.
The Independent

Trump news live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him

Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections.The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career.Mr DeSantis is now seen as a strong challenger to Mr Trump for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts began to turn on former US President Donald Trump after the midterms proved to not materialise into a “red wave” as many shifted their focus to the likely challenger for the GOP ticket in...
Chronicle

Republican Tiffany Smiley Concedes in Senate Race Against Patty Murray

Tiffany Smiley conceded to Sen. Patty Murray in their race for U.S. Senate late Wednesday, bowing to the blunt mathematical reality, a day after vowing to continue to fight. Smiley, a Pasco Republican, trailed the longtime incumbent Democrat by about 13 percentage points after Wednesday night's counts. That translates to a Murray lead of more than 265,000 votes.
WDSU

GOP looks to hold onto U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — As Republicans fight for control of the U.S. Senate, Democratic candidates are fighting to unseat GOP incumbent U.S. Sen. John Kennedy in the reliably red state of Louisiana. It is a longshot bid in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate...
Fox News

Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton not running for president in 2024

He’s long been considered a potential Republican contender in next White House race, but Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas will not seek the presidency in the 2024 election cycle. Cotton, a rising star in the GOP and Army veteran who served in combat in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, has been reaching out to donor, supporters, and aides in recent days to inform them that he won’t launch a presidential campaign, sources in the senator’s political orbit confirmed to Fox News on Sunday. The news was first reported by Politico.
KFVS12

Democrat Tammy Duckworth wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Illinois

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth won reelection Tuesday in Illinois against political newcomer Kathy Salvi. Duckworth is a first-term incumbent and was favored in the race after serving in Congress for nearly a decade. The 54-year-old Iraq War veteran lost both legs when her helicopter was...
