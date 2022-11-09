Read full article on original website
Republicans Risk Losing Safely Red Senate Seat, And Are Blaming Mitt Romney
Since Utah become a state, its voters have elected a non-Republican candidate to the U.S. Senate just five times in its one-and-a-quarter centuries of existence. But voters appear poised to unseat Republican Senator Mike Lee in favor of an independent candidate at a time the nation's two major parties are grappling for control of Congress. And the blame, Republicans say, lies at the feet of the party's former presidential nominee, Mitt Romney.
KFVS12
Sen. Rand Paul seeks 3rd term, faces Democrat Charles Booker
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s bid for a third term is before Kentucky voters, who are deciding between the conservative former presidential candidate and his rival from the other end of the political spectrum: progressive Democrat Charles Booker. First elected in 2010, Paul is a...
Rand Paul defeats challenger Charles Booker in Kentucky Senate race
KENTUCKY — Incumbent Rand Paul has been reelected to the U.S. Senate, the Associated Press projected Tuesday night. The race was the first called in the Tri-State, with Paul finishing the night with 61% of the votes. Paul fought off Democratic challenger Charles Booker in pursuit of his third...
In final Senate race push, Paul looks ahead & Booker says he ‘already won’
GOP Sen. Rand Paul never once said the name of his competitor, Democrat Charles Booker, at a pre-Election Day rally held in Lexington. And Booker hardly mentioned Paul at a similar event on Sunday night. Instead, Paul focused his message to Fayette area Republicans on what he’ll do if Republicans...
Rand Paul clings on to Kentucky Senate seat for third term
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rand Paul is heading back to the United States Senate representing Kentucky for a third term. He beat his Democrat opponent, Charles Booker, in the state’s midterm election on Nov. 8, the Associated Press has projected. Paul has 12 years under his belt as senator...
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
Masters says he’s ‘prepared to be a thorn in the side’ of McConnell if elected in Arizona
Blake Masters, the Republican nominee for Senate in Arizona, says he is “prepared to be a thorn in the side” of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) if he is elected. Masters, who is running against Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly (Ariz.), said in an interview with the Daily...
Lee holds 10-point lead over McMullin in Utah Senate race: poll
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) currently has a 10-point lead over his Independent challenger, Evan McMullin, according to a new Emerson College survey. The poll, published on Monday, found that 49 percent of likely Utah voters said they’ll vote for Lee in next week’s election, while 39 percent of respondents offered their support for McMullin.
Tufts Daily
How the Democrats lost Florida
0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
Idaho State Journal
Utah Republican Mike Lee wins reelection to US Senate
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Republican Mike Lee has been reelected to a third term in the U.S. Senate, defeating independent challenger Evan McMullin on Tuesday in the state's most closely watched Senate race in decades. Lee’s win keeps Utah in Republican hands as the party vies for...
Mike Lee makes urgent plea for Mitt Romney's endorsement in Utah Senate race
With less than a month to go until Election Day, Sen. Mike Lee is putting pressure on his GOP colleague Sen. Mitt Romney to endorse him in his re-election bid. Driving the news: In a recent appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Lee asked Romney to support his campaign versus his independent opponent Evan McMullin.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Wins Arkansas Governor's Race
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is projected to win the Arkansas governorship, securing a post once held by her father and boosting her national profile as a top Republican. Sanders defeated Democrat Chris Jones and libertarian candidate Ricky Dale Harrington in a race that was largely seen...
No more than 5 out of 50 current GOP senators want to see Trump run for president in 2024, a Republican senator told Politico
Former President Donald Trump is all but certain to cast his name for the 2024 presidency. However, few GOP senators want to see him as the party's frontrunner, Politico reported. The incoming midterm results are also putting Trump's hold on the GOP in question. Only a handful of incumbent Republican...
Florida's Marco Rubio wins 3rd Senate term, defeats Demings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio has won a third term, defeating U.S. Rep. Val Demings and holding a key seat as the GOP tried to regain control of a closely divided Senate. Rubio, 51, faced perhaps his toughest battle since he was first elected in 2010 after serving as the Florida House speaker. Once a presidential hopeful in 2016, Rubio’s name is less often mentioned as a potential 2024 candidate. Rubio ran a campaign pulled from the Republican playbook, tying Demings to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden and hammering her on issues like spending, rising inflation and a crisis at the southern border. The Republican was helped by shifting voter registration numbers in Florida. The last time Rubio ran for reelection, Democrats had about 327,000 more registered voters than Republicans. That has since flipped, with the GOP now having a nearly 300,000 advantage over Democrats.
Trump news live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him
Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections.The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career.Mr DeSantis is now seen as a strong challenger to Mr Trump for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts began to turn on former US President Donald Trump after the midterms proved to not materialise into a “red wave” as many shifted their focus to the likely challenger for the GOP ticket in...
Republican Sen. Rick Scott says 'I don't dislike anybody' when asked if he hates Mitch McConnell on Fox News
Sen. Rick Scott reportedly hasn't ruled out a bid for Senate majority leader if Republicans win control of the Senate.
Chronicle
Republican Tiffany Smiley Concedes in Senate Race Against Patty Murray
Tiffany Smiley conceded to Sen. Patty Murray in their race for U.S. Senate late Wednesday, bowing to the blunt mathematical reality, a day after vowing to continue to fight. Smiley, a Pasco Republican, trailed the longtime incumbent Democrat by about 13 percentage points after Wednesday night's counts. That translates to a Murray lead of more than 265,000 votes.
WDSU
GOP looks to hold onto U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. — As Republicans fight for control of the U.S. Senate, Democratic candidates are fighting to unseat GOP incumbent U.S. Sen. John Kennedy in the reliably red state of Louisiana. It is a longshot bid in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate...
Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton not running for president in 2024
He’s long been considered a potential Republican contender in next White House race, but Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas will not seek the presidency in the 2024 election cycle. Cotton, a rising star in the GOP and Army veteran who served in combat in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, has been reaching out to donor, supporters, and aides in recent days to inform them that he won’t launch a presidential campaign, sources in the senator’s political orbit confirmed to Fox News on Sunday. The news was first reported by Politico.
KFVS12
Democrat Tammy Duckworth wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Illinois
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth won reelection Tuesday in Illinois against political newcomer Kathy Salvi. Duckworth is a first-term incumbent and was favored in the race after serving in Congress for nearly a decade. The 54-year-old Iraq War veteran lost both legs when her helicopter was...
