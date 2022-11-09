Read full article on original website
One person hospitalized after house fire in Kiel
At 2:06 PM on 11/8/2022, the Kiel Fire Department was dispatched to 323 Linden Street in the City of Kiel for a report of the back of a house on fire with people and pets possibly still inside.
Officers identify man who died after vehicle went into Manitowoc River
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department have identified the person who was found dead after a car was pulled out of the Manitowoc River on Saturday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Green Bay...
Green Bay veteran surprised with bathroom remodel
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay veteran had a wonderful surprise installed in his home the day before Veterans Day. Kevin Laluzerne, an Army veteran, was the recipient of a new, accessible tub and shower courtesy of Tundraland’s “Bath for the Brave.” The event provides veterans with a new bathtub enclosure to improve their quality of life.
Green Bay man dies after fiery vehicle crash in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man was pronounced dead on scene after his vehicle was engulfed in flames following a two-vehicle head-on crash in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, deputies, EMS and Fire personnel responded to a crash on CTH W at Milwaukee Street within the Township of Rockland at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Green Bay man killed in fiery crash in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man died in a crash in Manitowoc County Tuesday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was 20-years-old. His name was not released. At about 4:35 a.m., deputies and first responders were called to County Highway W at Milwaukee Street in...
Oshkosh Woman Wins Boat in Raffle
Jean Krueger of Oshkosh and her husband, Keith, took home a 16-foot Merlin rowboat (Hull #25) as winners of the Door County Maritime Museum’s annual boat raffle. Krueger’s dog is named Crew, so she christened her new boat Crew’s Ship. Proceeds from the raffle support the museum’s mission and programming.
Crash Claims One Life in Manitowoc County Early This Morning
An early morning crash in the Township of Rockland in Manitowoc County claimed the life of a 20-year-old Green Bay Man today. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig expressed condolences to all affected by the accident that happened at about 4:35 on Tuesday. Investigators have determined that the Green Bay man was traveling southbound on County Highway “W” in his VW Jetta while at the same time, a 54-year-old Kiel man was northbound on that same road, attempting to pass another northbound vehicle in his Chevrolet Colorado pickup. He struck the southbound car head-on, killing the Green Bay man, and was later flighted for treatment by Theda Star. One of the vehicles became engulfed in flames. There were no other occupants involved.
11-11-22 fdl man charged in fleet farm burglary
Fond du Lac police investigators believe a suspect arrested for the theft of firearms and ammunition from Fleet Farm planned to sell the guns for drugs. Twenty nine year old Elihu Espinoza is charged with five counts of felon in possession of a firearm, burglary, and criminal damage to property. Bail was set at $25,000 cash. The Fond du Lac man was arrested following a traffic stop last week. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says detectives were able to develop a person of interest who matched the description of a person spotted on earlier video surveillance. Goldstein says investigators believe the suspect planned to sell the guns to buy drugs. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next Thursday.
Dodge County fatal crash; vehicle struck embankment
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - One person is dead following a crash on County Highway J west of County Highway KW in the Township of Lowell. It happened on Sunday, Nov. 6. Initial investigation showed that Troy Burkhalter, 58, from Reeseville was driving westbound on County Highway J west of County Highway KW when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway to the left and went into a counter-clockwise spin. The vehicle traveled off of the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and vaulted.
Eden Meat Market Building Damaged in Nov. 3 Fire
Eden Meat Market Building Damaged in Nov. 3 Fire A grease fire caused significant damage to the Eden Main Street business A Thursday morning fire broke out at the Eden Meat Market in the Village of Eden on Nov. 3 with three employees treated for smoke inhalation and the building – at 115 W. Main Street – has been closed until further notice. There were no other reported injuries.
Police update cause of death for mother in Wisconsin fire
HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — A woman thought by police to have been killed by her husband along with her four children who were found dead after a fire at their Wisconsin apartment last month actually died by suicide, officials said Monday. Initially, the deaths were thought to be the...
Hearing delayed in deadly crash as teen looks for attorney
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged in a fatal crash on Green Bay’s W. Mason Street appeared in court Wednesday. The 15-year-old girl is being held on a $100,000 cash bond on charges of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run-Involve Death, and Take and Drive a Vehicle without Consent.
Details released of shooting that killed 5-year-old in Green Bay, charges officially filed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay could be looking at over 75 years in prison after he was charged in the shooting that killed a 5-year-old. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 37-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was officially charged in the shooting that killed 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley.
One In Custody After Chase On Sheboygan’s South Side
SHEBOYGAN, WI (WHBL) – One person is in custody after a chase involving a motorcycle on Sheboygan’s south side early Thursday morning. Lt. Larry Perronne says deputies tried to perform a traffic stop at Wilson Avenue and South 22nd Street around 6:30am when the motorcycle driver took off, driving through several yards in their attempt to get away. The pursuit was terminated, but deputies were able to gather enough information to locate the person and make an arrest.
Pulaski students at bonfire explosion return to school
PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - Wednesday we heard for the first time from the superintendent of the Pulaski Area School District on the recovery of students injured in last month’s bonfire explosion. It was homecoming weekend for Pulaski High School, and dozens of young people were attending a bonfire party...
SMALL TOWNS: Calumet County artist and toy maker
The poll found concerns about election integrity were not as widespread as you might think. Court documents give new details in death of Green Bay 5-year-old Prosecutors laid out evidence against Jordan Leavy-Carter on charges of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide, Child Neglect Resulting in Death and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Slinger lost wallet; credit card used at West Bend Walmart
WEST BEND, Wis. - An investigation is underway after a credit card from a lost wallet was used in West Bend. The incident occurred on Sept. 27. According to police, the victim lost his wallet in Slinger and his credit card was used at the West Bend Walmart. The suspect was at the Slinger Dollar General store approximately one hour prior to using the victim's credit card at Walmart.
One killed in semi vs. car collision in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 75-year-old man from Neenah was killed Sunday night after he crashed into a semi-tractor and trailer on US 151 near Beaver Dam, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials say the 44-year-old semi driver was heading east on Co. Road C around 7 p.m....
Multi-Vehicle Crash Claims The Life Neenah Man
TOWNSHIP OF TRENTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says a 75-year-old Neenah man died after a multi-vehicle crash Sunday night. The crash happened on US HWY 151 and CTY Rd. C at 7:05 p.m. A 44-year-old Arkansas man was driving a semi-tractor trailer eastbound on...
