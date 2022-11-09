Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Jeff Cook, Alabama co-founder and Country Music Hall of Fame member, dies at 73
Jeff Cook, a guitarist and founding member of the country rock band Alabama, died Monday at his home in Destin, Fla., at 73. A representative for the group said in a news release that Cook was surrounded by close friends and family in his final moments. A cause of death was not provided, though the musician was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2012.
5 Deep Cuts From Alabama That You Should Be Listening To
Alabama is a band with many sides. They have swampy, blues tunes, syrupy pop hits, and classic bluegrass grooves. With all of this in tow, they dominated the ’80s country scene with more than 20 No. 1 hits in that decade alone. Since then, songs like “Dixieland Delight” and “Song of the South” have become anthems for the blue-collar and are counted among the greatest hits of their era.
On This Date: The Plane Carrying Legendary Southern Rock Band Lynyrd Skynyrd Crashes In Mississippi In 1977
When you think southern rock, one of the first bands you think of is probably Lynyrd Skynyrd. The legendary band founded by Ronnie Van Zant, Bob Burns and Gary Rossington in Jacksonville, Florida popularized the southern rock genre after the release of their 1973 debut album, (Pronounced ‘Lĕh-‘nérd ‘Skin-‘nérd), when they landed a spot opening for The Who.
Jerry Lee Lewis Not Dead, Despite Reports
UPDATE: Despite previous reports claiming Jerry Lee Lewis had passed away, the legendary musician is still alive, living in Memphis. Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis has died at the age of 87. As reported by TMZ, the “Great Balls of Fire” singer passed away on Wednesday (October 26) at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.
Jerry Lee Lewis funeral details announced by family
The funeral for rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis will take place on Saturday, his family has announced.The ceremony will take place in the US musician’s birthplace of Ferriday, Louisiana, and be officiated by his cousin, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart.Lewis, who was as well known for his controversial private life as his music, died on Friday aged 87.Known for hits including Great Balls Of Fire and Whole Lot Of Shakin’ Going On, he was one of the last survivors of a generation of groundbreaking performers which included Elvis Presley and Little Richard.In a statement on Monday, the Lewis family...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Dan McCafferty, original lead singer of rock band Nazareth, dead at 76
Dan McCafferty, the original lead singer of Scottish hard rock band Nazareth, has died aged 76, his band has confirmed. "This is the saddest announcement I ever had to make," band member Pete Agnew wrote in a statement posted to the band's website, announcing McCafferty's death on Tuesday. "Maryann and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Michael Oher, athlete who inspired 'The Blind Side,' marries longtime love
Former NFL player Michael Oher has married his longtime love, Tiffany Roy. Oher, the subject of Michael Lewis' best-selling book and film "The Blind Side," tied the knot with Roy over the weekend in Nashville, Tenn. Oher shared the news on Instagram, alongside a sweet photo of himself and Roy...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Why these five states don't sell lottery tickets
If residents of Alabama, Utah, Alaska, Hawaii or Nevada wanted a chance to win this week's record Powerball jackpot, they had to travel to another state to buy a ticket. These five states do not offer government-operated lotteries or participate in interstate drawings with rollover jackpots such as Powerball or Mega Millions. They are the last remaining lottery holdouts in America.
Jerry Joseph and the Stiff Boys (AKA the Drive-by Truckers) Ring in ‘The Quiet’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Just before the pandemic, accomplished singer-songwriter Jerry Joseph traveled from his home in Portland, Ore. to Water Valley, Miss. to fulfill a longtime dream of recording a record with his longtime friend, Drive-By Truckers' founding member Patterson Hood. It was there, at Truckers' bassist Matt Patton's studio Dial Back Sound, that they crafted The Beautiful Madness, the celebrated 2020 record from Joseph and the Drive-By Truckers under the moniker The Stiff Boys.
Comments / 0