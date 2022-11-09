Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For most of the past year, Sen. Mike Lee’s approval ratings never cracked 50 percent. He was surprisingly unpopular for a Republican in Utah. He offended LDS voters in 2020 by comparing President Donald Trump to Captain Moroni, one of the most revered figures in the Book of Mormon. His fealty to Trump wasn’t always appreciated in a state where voters have been lukewarm on the crass real estate mogul. Lee’s text messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows laid bare the work he was doing to try to help Trump overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO