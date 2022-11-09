ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Tufts Daily

How the Democrats lost Florida

0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump news live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him

Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections.The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career.Mr DeSantis is now seen as a strong challenger to Mr Trump for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts began to turn on former US President Donald Trump after the midterms proved to not materialise into a “red wave” as many shifted their focus to the likely challenger for the GOP ticket in...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump's Support

It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Republican Mike Lee holds on to Utah U.S. Senate seat

GOP Sen. Mike Lee won Utah's U.S. Senate race Tuesday night against independent challenger Evan McMullin, securing a third term in office, according to the Associated Press. By the numbers: As of Tuesday night, the Trump-backed incumbent had garnered about 55.22% of votes, compared to McMullin's 41.33%, preliminary results showed.
UTAH STATE
Houston Chronicle

Could Democrats still win the House majority?

Control of the Senate could be slipping away from Republicans, as results from the 2022 election continue to roll in. What about the House?. The assumption has long been that it would go red. But this election has certainly tested plenty of assumptions. Thus far, Democrats have been declared the...
COLORADO STATE
Mother Jones

Utah Sen. Mike Lee Betrayed the Constitution and Won Reelection

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For most of the past year, Sen. Mike Lee’s approval ratings never cracked 50 percent. He was surprisingly unpopular for a Republican in Utah. He offended LDS voters in 2020 by comparing President Donald Trump to Captain Moroni, one of the most revered figures in the Book of Mormon. His fealty to Trump wasn’t always appreciated in a state where voters have been lukewarm on the crass real estate mogul. Lee’s text messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows laid bare the work he was doing to try to help Trump overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.
UTAH STATE
Roll Call Online

Scott sees ‘52-plus’ GOP Senate seats, says watch New Hampshire

ATHENS, Ga. — The man in charge of electing more Republican senators says to watch what happens in New Hampshire for the first sign of how election night will go. The race pits first-term Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan against retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, the Republican nominee Democrats were hoping to face.
GEORGIA STATE

