Read full article on original website
Related
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
Live Results: Democratic incumbent Sen. Richard Blumenthal projected to beat Trump-endorsed Republican Leora Levy in Connecticut's US Senate election
Amid predictions of a"red wave," incumbent Richard Blumenthal's seat was highly likely to remain in Democratic hands.
Live Results: Republican incumbent Sen. John Kennedy projected to defeat a slate of challengers in Louisiana's US Senate election
Kennedy, one of six Republican senators who voted to sustain an objection to Arizona's electoral votes, faced 12 challengers in Louisiana's primary.
Live Results: Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders defeats Democrat Chris Jones in Arkansas' gubernatorial election
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders defeated Democrat Chris Jones in a race to occupy the seat her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, once had.
The Murray/Smiley Senate race may be Washington’s priciest ever
The KIRO camera framed both candidates for Senate as Tiffany Smiley hammered away at U.S. Sen. Patty Murray’s support for forgiving some student loan debt. And then the Republican challenger went after Murray’s foundational political story. “You know, Sen. Murray’s not the mom in tennis shoes anymore, we...
Houston Chronicle
One likely 2024 GOP contender triumphed on election night. It wasn't Donald Trump.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. One likely contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 had a triumphant night on Tuesday, and it wasn't Donald Trump. The former president spent the final days of the campaign lashing out and even threatening Florida Gov. Ron...
Republican Sen. Rand Paul defeats Democrat Charles Booker in Kentucky's US Senate election
Booker, the first Black person to be a major party nominee for US Senate in Kentucky, seeks an unlikely upset over incumbent Republican Rand Paul.
Live Results: Republican Sen. Marco Rubio defeats Democratic Rep. Val Demings
A former presidential candidate, Rubio is projected to have easily won a third term in the Senate.
Sen. Mike Lee wins one of the most competitive Senate races Utah has seen in decades
Republican Sen. Mike Lee took an early lead over independent challenger Evan McMullin in the Utah Senate race, according to early poll results. There is not a Democratic candidate in the Utah Senate race.
In final Senate race push, Paul looks ahead & Booker says he ‘already won’
GOP Sen. Rand Paul never once said the name of his competitor, Democrat Charles Booker, at a pre-Election Day rally held in Lexington. And Booker hardly mentioned Paul at a similar event on Sunday night. Instead, Paul focused his message to Fayette area Republicans on what he’ll do if Republicans...
Tufts Daily
How the Democrats lost Florida
0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
Mike Lee makes urgent plea for Mitt Romney's endorsement in Utah Senate race
With less than a month to go until Election Day, Sen. Mike Lee is putting pressure on his GOP colleague Sen. Mitt Romney to endorse him in his re-election bid. Driving the news: In a recent appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Lee asked Romney to support his campaign versus his independent opponent Evan McMullin.
Trump news live: Trump launches explosive attack on DeSantis and Murdoch media as GOP figures turn against him
Donald Trump has launched a stinging attack on GOP rival Ron DeSantis following the Florida Governor’s impressive showing in the midterm elections.The one-term president branded him “Ron DeSanctimonious” on Truth Social on Thursday, explaining exactly how the Florida politician owed him his entire career.Mr DeSantis is now seen as a strong challenger to Mr Trump for the GOP 2024 presidential nomination.Long-time allies and MAGA enthusiasts began to turn on former US President Donald Trump after the midterms proved to not materialise into a “red wave” as many shifted their focus to the likely challenger for the GOP ticket in...
Marco Rubio Cruises to Victory With Trump's Support
It didn't take long on Election Night before Sen. Marco Rubio could breathe easy. After months of focusing on his stance as a national security hawk and riding high on MAGA support from former President Donald Trump, Rubio coasted to victory in Florida on Tuesday. ABC, NBC, and CNN had all declared Rubio the winner just a little after 8 p.m. EST.
Republican Sen. Rick Scott says 'I don't dislike anybody' when asked if he hates Mitch McConnell on Fox News
Sen. Rick Scott reportedly hasn't ruled out a bid for Senate majority leader if Republicans win control of the Senate.
Republican Mike Lee holds on to Utah U.S. Senate seat
GOP Sen. Mike Lee won Utah's U.S. Senate race Tuesday night against independent challenger Evan McMullin, securing a third term in office, according to the Associated Press. By the numbers: As of Tuesday night, the Trump-backed incumbent had garnered about 55.22% of votes, compared to McMullin's 41.33%, preliminary results showed.
Houston Chronicle
Could Democrats still win the House majority?
Control of the Senate could be slipping away from Republicans, as results from the 2022 election continue to roll in. What about the House?. The assumption has long been that it would go red. But this election has certainly tested plenty of assumptions. Thus far, Democrats have been declared the...
Utah Sen. Mike Lee Betrayed the Constitution and Won Reelection
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For most of the past year, Sen. Mike Lee’s approval ratings never cracked 50 percent. He was surprisingly unpopular for a Republican in Utah. He offended LDS voters in 2020 by comparing President Donald Trump to Captain Moroni, one of the most revered figures in the Book of Mormon. His fealty to Trump wasn’t always appreciated in a state where voters have been lukewarm on the crass real estate mogul. Lee’s text messages to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows laid bare the work he was doing to try to help Trump overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election.
Roll Call Online
Scott sees ‘52-plus’ GOP Senate seats, says watch New Hampshire
ATHENS, Ga. — The man in charge of electing more Republican senators says to watch what happens in New Hampshire for the first sign of how election night will go. The race pits first-term Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan against retired Army Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, the Republican nominee Democrats were hoping to face.
5 takeaways from a day when Trump, DeSantis, Rubio and Scott descended on South Florida
Florida’s top Republicans were in action across South Florida on Thursday. Here are five takeaways from a unique day in Sunshine State politics. Former president Donald Trump says if you can't say something nice ... ...
Comments / 0