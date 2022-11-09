ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Utica University to hold annual Veterans Tribute Concert Nov. 14

UTICA, N.Y. – A Veterans Tribute Concert will be held at Utica University on Monday for the first time in two years. The Utica University Concert Band and Choir holds the free concert to recognize local veterans and thank them for their service. It will take place at 7...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Veterans honored at annual ceremony in New York Mills

NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – A ceremony honoring veterans was held in New York Mills on Friday on the village green. It started with a prayer service followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem. Dennis Breheny, 77, a Vietnam veteran who served four tours, spoke at...
NEW YORK MILLS, NY
WKTV

MVCC Gaming Club raises money for Children's Miracle Network

UTICA, N.Y. – The MVCC Strategic Gaming Club is hosting a 24-hour game day Friday through Saturday to raise money for Extra Life, a Children's Miracle Network (CMN) fundraising program. The club has been participating in the program for 10 years. Extra Life provides gamers a fun way to...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Whitesboro's annual Santa Parade set for Nov. 27

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Fire Department is partnering up with the village to host their annual "Holiday Santa Parade" on Nov. 27. The parade will go down Main Street at 5:30 p.m. starting at Watkins and will end at the Village Green. Refreshments will be served by the Whitesboro...
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Two former Oneida residents recognized by Carnegie Hero Fund Commission

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two former Oneida residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, for their "outstanding act of selfless heroism," Thursday. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both received the Carnegie Medal at the Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting. Andrew Carnegie created the commission in 1904, to recognize...
ONEIDA, NY
WKTV

Annual pie drive at St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church on Nov. 23

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Knights of St John will be holding their annual pie drive to help support the Mother Marianne West Side Kitchen, later this month. They are asking for the communities help in donating pies. West Side Kitchen is located at St. Joseph and St Patrick Church, on Columbia Street in Utica.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

AIS in Rome receives HIRE Vets Medallion Award

ROME, N.Y. -- Assured Information Security (AIS), whose headquarters are in Rome, was recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Labor, with the HIRE Vets Medallion Award. The cyber and information security company that supports cyber operations for the federal government and works with both the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community.
ROME, NY
WKTV

LS Power Grid New York donates $50,000 to Guardian of Freedom Memorial

HERKIMER, N.Y. – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for a new memorial in Herkimer that will honor dogs that work with first responders and members of the military. The Guardians of Freedom Memorial will be located on Mohawk Street. LS Power Grid New York has contributed roughly $50,000...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

Rome neighborhood struggling with homelessness, drug addiction, mental illness

ROME, N.Y. -- Naomi Fosella is afraid to leave her house with her two little daughters in her Rome neighborhood where homeless and drug addiction are growing concerns. "We were driving home from grocery shopping and there was a gentlemen with no shirt on and he was standing on the sidewalk, injecting himself and he was out of it, you know?" said Fosella, swaying, for effect.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Free basketball clinic to be held at Utica University on Dec.4

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Youth Bureau in partnership with Utica University Men's Basketball, is offering a free basketball clinic on Dec. 4. The event is open to boys and girls ages 8-17 and will be instructed by Utica Mens' Basketball Coach, Sean Coffey, Assistant Coach, Tim Borza and the Utica Men's Basketball players.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Fallen tree causes brief power outage in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – About 1,200 people were without power in Rome Friday afternoon after a fallen tree took some lines down on North Madison Street. Outages were reported around 2:15 p.m. and power was restored around 2:30 p.m. after National Grid was able to reroute energy on the network to the affected customers.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Police investigate early morning shooting on Bleecker Street

Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people injured, one seriously. It all happened around 4 AM Saturday on the 800 block of Bleecker Street. The two victims were at a party when three other people attending the party asked for ride home to the Bleecker Street area. When they arrived to the area, a man in the backseat of the car pulled out a handgun and demanded items from the two victims. At the same time, another person pepper sprayed the two victims, who were then struck in the head by the man with the handgun. During the altercation, shots were fired, striking a male victim in the upper back area near his neck. The suspects fled the scene and the victims called 911.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

SPORTS EXPRESS 11-11-22: Morrisville-Eaton football secures program's first Section III title with win in 8-man championship; Dolgeville earns back-to-back Section III Class D titles; MVCC women's soccer advances to NJCAA Division III championship game

This week's Athlete of the Week is senior Colby Diamond of the Cooperstown boys soccer team. Watch the episode of Sports Express for his story. (1) Morrisville-Eaton 30, (2) Frankfort-Schuyler 28**. Section III Class D final. (1) Dolgeville 44, (2) Beaver River 24**. WOMEN'S SOCCER. NJCAA Division III semifinals. (3)...
COOPERSTOWN, NY
WKTV

25-year-old, Raheem Hightower of Utica, charged with Criminal Possession of stolen property

UTICA, N.Y. -- Raheem Hightower, 25, of Utica was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property on Thursday, following an incident that occurred back in August. On Aug. 18 Utica Police responded to reports of a possible stolen vehicle on Jason Street. The information provided indicated that an individual was allegedly, actively spray-painting a vehicle black to hide its original color. The reporter stated that they were watching the male actively spray-painting and provided a description of him to the police.
UTICA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy