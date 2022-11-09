Read full article on original website
WKTV
KAC hosting Clinton native, Darryl Rahn's 11th annual homecoming concert
CLINTON, N.Y. -- The Kirkland Art Center (KAC) will host Clinton native, Darryl Rahn, for his 11th annual homecoming concert, on Nov. 26. Rahn is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist who grew up in New Hartford and now lives in Brooklyn. The show will feature songs from his most recent...
WKTV
Utica University to hold annual Veterans Tribute Concert Nov. 14
UTICA, N.Y. – A Veterans Tribute Concert will be held at Utica University on Monday for the first time in two years. The Utica University Concert Band and Choir holds the free concert to recognize local veterans and thank them for their service. It will take place at 7...
WKTV
CNY Veterans Outreach Center collects items for holiday care packages at Adirondack Bank Center
UTICA, N.Y. – The CNY Veterans Outreach Center hosted a food and clothing drive at the Adirondack Bank Center on Veterans Day to collect items for holiday care packages. People dropped off items outside the entrance to the 72 Tavern & Grill from noon to 6 p.m. The center’s...
WKTV
Veterans honored at annual ceremony in New York Mills
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – A ceremony honoring veterans was held in New York Mills on Friday on the village green. It started with a prayer service followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem. Dennis Breheny, 77, a Vietnam veteran who served four tours, spoke at...
WKTV
MVCC Gaming Club raises money for Children's Miracle Network
UTICA, N.Y. – The MVCC Strategic Gaming Club is hosting a 24-hour game day Friday through Saturday to raise money for Extra Life, a Children's Miracle Network (CMN) fundraising program. The club has been participating in the program for 10 years. Extra Life provides gamers a fun way to...
WKTV
Whitesboro's annual Santa Parade set for Nov. 27
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Whitesboro Fire Department is partnering up with the village to host their annual "Holiday Santa Parade" on Nov. 27. The parade will go down Main Street at 5:30 p.m. starting at Watkins and will end at the Village Green. Refreshments will be served by the Whitesboro...
WKTV
Two former Oneida residents recognized by Carnegie Hero Fund Commission
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two former Oneida residents were recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission, for their "outstanding act of selfless heroism," Thursday. Andrew Parent and Roger Combs, both received the Carnegie Medal at the Madison County Board of Supervisors meeting. Andrew Carnegie created the commission in 1904, to recognize...
WKTV
Restaurant damaged by fire in Utica
Utica, N.Y.-- An Albany Street restaurant was damaged by a small fire Sunday afternoon. Acco…
WKTV
Annual pie drive at St. Joseph and St. Patrick Church on Nov. 23
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Knights of St John will be holding their annual pie drive to help support the Mother Marianne West Side Kitchen, later this month. They are asking for the communities help in donating pies. West Side Kitchen is located at St. Joseph and St Patrick Church, on Columbia Street in Utica.
WKTV
AIS in Rome receives HIRE Vets Medallion Award
ROME, N.Y. -- Assured Information Security (AIS), whose headquarters are in Rome, was recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Labor, with the HIRE Vets Medallion Award. The cyber and information security company that supports cyber operations for the federal government and works with both the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community.
WKTV
LS Power Grid New York donates $50,000 to Guardian of Freedom Memorial
HERKIMER, N.Y. – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for a new memorial in Herkimer that will honor dogs that work with first responders and members of the military. The Guardians of Freedom Memorial will be located on Mohawk Street. LS Power Grid New York has contributed roughly $50,000...
WKTV
Rome neighborhood struggling with homelessness, drug addiction, mental illness
ROME, N.Y. -- Naomi Fosella is afraid to leave her house with her two little daughters in her Rome neighborhood where homeless and drug addiction are growing concerns. "We were driving home from grocery shopping and there was a gentlemen with no shirt on and he was standing on the sidewalk, injecting himself and he was out of it, you know?" said Fosella, swaying, for effect.
WKTV
Free basketball clinic to be held at Utica University on Dec.4
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Youth Bureau in partnership with Utica University Men's Basketball, is offering a free basketball clinic on Dec. 4. The event is open to boys and girls ages 8-17 and will be instructed by Utica Mens' Basketball Coach, Sean Coffey, Assistant Coach, Tim Borza and the Utica Men's Basketball players.
WKTV
Fallen tree causes brief power outage in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – About 1,200 people were without power in Rome Friday afternoon after a fallen tree took some lines down on North Madison Street. Outages were reported around 2:15 p.m. and power was restored around 2:30 p.m. after National Grid was able to reroute energy on the network to the affected customers.
WKTV
Herkimer Originals get set for home opener as second season gets underway
WKTV - The Herkimer Originals have gotten the 2022-23 season underway with two wins on the road, but now they're looking forward to returning to the hardwood in front of their fans in the team's home opener set for Saturday. The "OG's" enter their second season in the American Basketball...
WKTV
Police investigate early morning shooting on Bleecker Street
Utica, N.Y.-- Utica police are investigating an early morning shooting that left two people injured, one seriously. It all happened around 4 AM Saturday on the 800 block of Bleecker Street. The two victims were at a party when three other people attending the party asked for ride home to the Bleecker Street area. When they arrived to the area, a man in the backseat of the car pulled out a handgun and demanded items from the two victims. At the same time, another person pepper sprayed the two victims, who were then struck in the head by the man with the handgun. During the altercation, shots were fired, striking a male victim in the upper back area near his neck. The suspects fled the scene and the victims called 911.
WKTV
SPORTS EXPRESS 11-11-22: Morrisville-Eaton football secures program's first Section III title with win in 8-man championship; Dolgeville earns back-to-back Section III Class D titles; MVCC women's soccer advances to NJCAA Division III championship game
This week's Athlete of the Week is senior Colby Diamond of the Cooperstown boys soccer team. Watch the episode of Sports Express for his story. (1) Morrisville-Eaton 30, (2) Frankfort-Schuyler 28**. Section III Class D final. (1) Dolgeville 44, (2) Beaver River 24**. WOMEN'S SOCCER. NJCAA Division III semifinals. (3)...
WKTV
David Drake, 31, of Utica faces multiple charges for allegedly attempting to stab two
UTICA, N.Y. -- David Drake, 31, of Utica was charged with Assault, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Menacing, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle, on Thursday. On Nov. 10 Utica Police and Utica Fire units responded to reports of...
WKTV
25-year-old, Raheem Hightower of Utica, charged with Criminal Possession of stolen property
UTICA, N.Y. -- Raheem Hightower, 25, of Utica was charged with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property on Thursday, following an incident that occurred back in August. On Aug. 18 Utica Police responded to reports of a possible stolen vehicle on Jason Street. The information provided indicated that an individual was allegedly, actively spray-painting a vehicle black to hide its original color. The reporter stated that they were watching the male actively spray-painting and provided a description of him to the police.
WKTV
Comets focused primarily on defensive play as team continues search for consistency early in the season
Utica sits at 3-4-0-1 through eight games this season, and has yet to string together two wins in a row. At practice Thursday, head coach Kevin Dineen discussed the teams primary point of emphasis one month into the season as they search for more consistent efforts. Comets focused primarily on...
