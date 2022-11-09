Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Lost in the Line of Duty (June 17, 1882) : Saint Paul Police Officer Daniel O'ConnellMatt ReicherSaint Paul, MN
Professional Boxer Aidos Yerbossynuly in Coma After KO LossAMY KAPLANMinneapolis, MN
Related
Yardbarker
Devin Booker Had Some Words For the Timberwolves Bench During Win: “We Don’t Play Iso Basketball”
The Phoenix Suns had an all-around great game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 129-117 sound win last night. Devin Booker led the way with 32 points and 10 assists all without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson on the court. Throughout the second half, Booker had some choice words for...
Yardbarker
Suns, Jae Crowder Situation Unchanged per Report
The dynamic between the Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder continues to form interesting twists and turns despite absolutely no movement from either side about resolving the current situation. The two sides of the story have been heard about what exactly transpired over the summer, but both the Suns...
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
Minnesota's Rudy Gobert trade is risk the Memphis Grizzlies don't need to take | Giannotto
Have you watched or listened to the Minnesota Timberwolves lately?. Do yourself a favor, if you want to feel even better about the promising start the Memphis Grizzlies are off to despite a series of minor injuries. Go relive some of the greatest hits out of Minnesota from the past few weeks before these two teams face one another on national television Friday night.
Booker scores 32; Paul-less Suns beat Wolves 129-117
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Booker had 32 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Mikal Bridges scored 13 of his season-high 31 points in the first quarter as the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-117 on Wednesday night. Despite playing without Chris Paul due to right heel soreness and starting forward Cameron Johnson, Phoenix led by as many as 27 against Minnesota to rebound from a disappointing loss at Philadelphia two nights earlier. Cameron Payne scored 23 while starting in place of Paul. Landry Shamet had 16 off the bench for Phoenix, which had lost two of three. “That’s what we stand by; playing the right brand of basketball,” Booker said. “We have a lot of talented guys, even when we’re at full roster. There’s really good players that don’t get a chance to play that are in the rotation now. So, everybody’s taking advantage of their opportunities.”
Yardbarker
Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland
The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder aren't going to patch things up. That was evident after a series of rumors and tweets through the summer, which was emphasized by the two sides mutually agreeing on Crowder's absence before Media Day. There were some pleas by fans to try and work...
KRQE News 13
Bucks likely to be short-handed, again, when they visit Spurs
It will be a classic case of hot versus cold when the torrid Milwaukee Bucks, who sport the best record in basketball, travel to play the struggling San Antonio Spurs on Friday. The Bucks have won 10 of their 11 games and play in San Antonio for the only time...
KRQE News 13
Timberwolves aim to avenge playoff series loss to Grizzlies
After an emotional victory in last season’s play-in tournament, it seemed like the Minnesota Timberwolves were poised to make some noise in the Western Conference playoffs. That is, until the Memphis Grizzlies were thrown into the mix. Minnesota will be hungry for revenge on Friday when it hits the...
NBA upgrades Joel Embiid trip on Suns’ Damion Lee to flagrant foul
The NBA on Tuesday upgraded a personal foul by Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid to a flagrant. With 1:13 left in the third quarter of a 100-88 win against the Suns on Monday, the center tripped Phoenix dribbler Damion Lee. Two made free throws by Lee pulled the Suns...
ESPN
Suns' Chris Paul out against Timberwolves with sore heel
MINNEAPOLIS -- Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns missed Wednesday night's 129-117 win at Minnesota because of right heel soreness. Phoenix coach Monty Williams said the team is being cautious with Paul, who left Monday's game at Philadelphia early and played just under 14 minutes. The Suns fell 100-88, their second loss in three games.
KRQE News 13
Optimistic Thunder seek return to win column vs. Raptors
The Oklahoma City Thunder might be expected to be demoralized following four straight losses, but that’s hardly the case heading into the team’s home game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. The league’s youngest team remained optimistic even after Wednesday’s 136-132 double-overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks....
KRQE News 13
Warriors glad to put skid behind them, take on Cavs next
Stephen Curry shot the Golden State Warriors out of a dismal five-game skid and now looks to lead the club to consecutive wins for the first time this season when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night in San Francisco. The Warriors have defeated Cleveland in each of the...
NBA
Suns' Chris Paul (heel) out against Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns missed Wednesday’s game at Minnesota due to right heel soreness. Phoenix coach Monty Williams said the team is being cautious with Paul, who left Monday’s game at Philadelphia early and played just under 14 minutes. The Suns fell 100-88, their second loss in three games.
KRQE News 13
Knicks hope to put bad night behind them, face slumping Pistons
Coming off their worst performance this season, the New York Knicks will get a chance to recover against a team they dominated in their home opener. New York trailed dysfunctional Brooklyn by as much as 35 points while getting pummeled 112-85 on Wednesday. The Knicks never led, shot 32.2 percent from the field and lost for the fifth time in seven games.
Suns capitalize after Timberwolves inexplicably defend with only 4 players
You never know what you’re going to see in the NBA on a night-to-night basis. On Wednesday night, that was the case and then some for a Phoenix Suns offensive possession in Minnesota against the Timberwolves. We saw a power play in basketball. After T-Wolves guard Jaylen Nowell was...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. San Antonio Spurs: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies are back on the road after a three-game homestand. The Grizzlies (7-4) went 2-1 in the three-game stretch, and now they'll turn their attention to the San Antonio Spurs. Like most Spurs teams coached by Gregg Popovich, this group excels with ball movement. The Spurs (5-6) lead...
Yardbarker
Suns vs. Timberwolves- Full Game Recap
It was an all-around complete game for the Phoenix Suns as they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-117 to move to 8-3 on the season. The Timberwolves made it interesting down the stretch stopping the clock by getting to the foul line but the Suns matched them point for point down the stretch. The Suns shot an impressive 48% from the field and 46% from three. They forced 17 turnovers from the Timberwolves with 8 of them going for steals. Here are the key takeaways from tonight’s game.
Yardbarker
Suns Finish No. 2 in Starting Lineup Rankings
The Phoenix Suns are off to a hot start to begin the 2022-23 regular season, although a few bumps in the road still exist. The recent injury to Cam Johnson, who is expected to miss one-to-two months with a torn meniscus, shuffles Phoenix's lineup to Torrey Craig as a starter with Dario Saric occupying more minutes.
Kuzma scores 36 to lead Wizards past Mavericks 113-105
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 36 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame the absence of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-105 on Thursday night. Rui Hachimura added 23 points for Washington, which was missing Beal because of health and safety protocols and Porzingis because of a left groin strain. The Wizards fell behind 22-8 but quickly rallied and eventually pulled away thanks to a trio of 3-pointers by Kuzma early in the fourth. “It’s a character win, it’s a gutsy win, however you want to characterize it,” coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “Never ideal to be down a few players, especially two guys that really do a lot for you offensively.” Spencer Dinwiddie, who went to Dallas in the trade that sent Porzingis to Washington, led the Mavericks with 33 points, and Luka Doncic contributed 22. The Mavericks have lost two in a row following a four-game winning streak.
Kristaps Porzingis' Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Wizards Game
Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Dallas Mavericks.
Comments / 0