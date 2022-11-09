ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Yardbarker

Suns, Jae Crowder Situation Unchanged per Report

The dynamic between the Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder continues to form interesting twists and turns despite absolutely no movement from either side about resolving the current situation. The two sides of the story have been heard about what exactly transpired over the summer, but both the Suns...
The Commercial Appeal

Minnesota's Rudy Gobert trade is risk the Memphis Grizzlies don't need to take | Giannotto

Have you watched or listened to the Minnesota Timberwolves lately?. Do yourself a favor, if you want to feel even better about the promising start the Memphis Grizzlies are off to despite a series of minor injuries. Go relive some of the greatest hits out of Minnesota from the past few weeks before these two teams face one another on national television Friday night.
The Associated Press

Booker scores 32; Paul-less Suns beat Wolves 129-117

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Booker had 32 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Mikal Bridges scored 13 of his season-high 31 points in the first quarter as the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-117 on Wednesday night. Despite playing without Chris Paul due to right heel soreness and starting forward Cameron Johnson, Phoenix led by as many as 27 against Minnesota to rebound from a disappointing loss at Philadelphia two nights earlier. Cameron Payne scored 23 while starting in place of Paul. Landry Shamet had 16 off the bench for Phoenix, which had lost two of three. “That’s what we stand by; playing the right brand of basketball,” Booker said. “We have a lot of talented guys, even when we’re at full roster. There’s really good players that don’t get a chance to play that are in the rotation now. So, everybody’s taking advantage of their opportunities.”
Yardbarker

Mock Trade Sends Suns PF Jae Crowder to Cleveland

The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder aren't going to patch things up. That was evident after a series of rumors and tweets through the summer, which was emphasized by the two sides mutually agreeing on Crowder's absence before Media Day. There were some pleas by fans to try and work...
KRQE News 13

Bucks likely to be short-handed, again, when they visit Spurs

It will be a classic case of hot versus cold when the torrid Milwaukee Bucks, who sport the best record in basketball, travel to play the struggling San Antonio Spurs on Friday. The Bucks have won 10 of their 11 games and play in San Antonio for the only time...
KRQE News 13

Timberwolves aim to avenge playoff series loss to Grizzlies

After an emotional victory in last season’s play-in tournament, it seemed like the Minnesota Timberwolves were poised to make some noise in the Western Conference playoffs. That is, until the Memphis Grizzlies were thrown into the mix. Minnesota will be hungry for revenge on Friday when it hits the...
ESPN

Suns' Chris Paul out against Timberwolves with sore heel

MINNEAPOLIS -- Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns missed Wednesday night's 129-117 win at Minnesota because of right heel soreness. Phoenix coach Monty Williams said the team is being cautious with Paul, who left Monday's game at Philadelphia early and played just under 14 minutes. The Suns fell 100-88, their second loss in three games.
KRQE News 13

Optimistic Thunder seek return to win column vs. Raptors

The Oklahoma City Thunder might be expected to be demoralized following four straight losses, but that’s hardly the case heading into the team’s home game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday. The league’s youngest team remained optimistic even after Wednesday’s 136-132 double-overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks....
KRQE News 13

Warriors glad to put skid behind them, take on Cavs next

Stephen Curry shot the Golden State Warriors out of a dismal five-game skid and now looks to lead the club to consecutive wins for the first time this season when they face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night in San Francisco. The Warriors have defeated Cleveland in each of the...
NBA

Suns' Chris Paul (heel) out against Timberwolves

KRQE News 13

Knicks hope to put bad night behind them, face slumping Pistons

Coming off their worst performance this season, the New York Knicks will get a chance to recover against a team they dominated in their home opener. New York trailed dysfunctional Brooklyn by as much as 35 points while getting pummeled 112-85 on Wednesday. The Knicks never led, shot 32.2 percent from the field and lost for the fifth time in seven games.
Yardbarker

Suns vs. Timberwolves- Full Game Recap

It was an all-around complete game for the Phoenix Suns as they defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-117 to move to 8-3 on the season. The Timberwolves made it interesting down the stretch stopping the clock by getting to the foul line but the Suns matched them point for point down the stretch. The Suns shot an impressive 48% from the field and 46% from three. They forced 17 turnovers from the Timberwolves with 8 of them going for steals. Here are the key takeaways from tonight’s game.
Yardbarker

Suns Finish No. 2 in Starting Lineup Rankings

The Phoenix Suns are off to a hot start to begin the 2022-23 regular season, although a few bumps in the road still exist. The recent injury to Cam Johnson, who is expected to miss one-to-two months with a torn meniscus, shuffles Phoenix's lineup to Torrey Craig as a starter with Dario Saric occupying more minutes.
The Associated Press

Kuzma scores 36 to lead Wizards past Mavericks 113-105

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 36 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame the absence of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-105 on Thursday night. Rui Hachimura added 23 points for Washington, which was missing Beal because of health and safety protocols and Porzingis because of a left groin strain. The Wizards fell behind 22-8 but quickly rallied and eventually pulled away thanks to a trio of 3-pointers by Kuzma early in the fourth. “It’s a character win, it’s a gutsy win, however you want to characterize it,” coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “Never ideal to be down a few players, especially two guys that really do a lot for you offensively.” Spencer Dinwiddie, who went to Dallas in the trade that sent Porzingis to Washington, led the Mavericks with 33 points, and Luka Doncic contributed 22. The Mavericks have lost two in a row following a four-game winning streak.
