Read full article on original website
Related
WGRZ TV
Legal marijuana was on the ballot in 5 states. Here's how they voted.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters...
What's next after Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana?
BALTIMORE -- Unofficial results show Maryland voters passed a measure legalizing marijuana for recreational use by those 21 and older by a wide margin, with slightly more than 65 percent of voters in support.So, is it legal to buy for recreational use today? What are the next steps?According to the ballot question's wording, the measure will not take effect for about another eight months. The General Assembly still must work out regulations and taxation policies. "Today, we're in celebration that this milestone has been achieved, and as we go into the new year, those first few months are going to define...
Maryland voters deciding recreational marijuana legalization
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland voters are deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana in a constitutional amendment Tuesday.Lawmakers already approved legislation this year to take steps to implement recreational marijuana with voter approval, but the General Assembly left matters of licensing and taxes for lawmakers to decide next year.The constitutional amendment states that recreational marijuana would not be legal until July 2023 for people 21 and over. If voters approve, the law includes provisions spelling out a transitional period between Jan. 1 and July 1 that would include a fine of up to $100 for possession of marijuana of under...
WJLA
Maryland voters to decide on governor, marijuana legalization & slew of local races
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — All of Maryland's executive officers are up for grabs as well as all of Maryland's eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. And of course, by the end of Tuesday night, we should know who the next governor of Maryland will be. Polls...
WBOC
Maryland's Recreational Marijuana Legalization Leaves Open Questions for Businesses, Law Enforcement
SALISBURY, Md. - Maryland voters supported recreational marijuana legalization in a statewide referendum. It was a decisive 66 to 34 percent victory for the ballot initiative. Every county on the Eastern Shore also voted in favor of legalization. When Maryland lawmakers voted to put the legalization on the ballot, they...
lootpress.com
Workers kept busy as voters hit the polls for midterm races
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The buildup to the 2022 midterm elections comes to a head Tuesday, as voters throughout the Mountain State make their way to the polls to cast their votes. The November general races follow the May primaries, which turned out results for a number of tightly...
NBC Washington
What Maryland Could Look Like Under Gov. Wes Moore, According to Political Experts
Democrat Wes Moore is projected to become the first Black governor of Maryland, taking the office back from the GOP with a defeat of Republican state Del. Dan Cox, who was supported by former President Donald Trump but not term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Moore, a combat veteran and former...
Seeing Red: Election Results Have Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Mulling 2024 Options: Report
The “Red Wave” turned “Red Whimper” during the midterm elections on Tuesday has outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan reconsidering his options when it comes to the 2024 presidential election, according to a CBS report. In an exclusive interview with CBS on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the moderate...
fox5dc.com
Live 2022 Maryland Midterm Election results
Are you or a loved one a Marine Corps vet who served at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987?Camp Lejeune Claims Are Being Filed NowTrulaw Attorneys|
WTOP
2022 Virginia, Maryland, DC local election results
Here are the unofficial results of some local races in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. An asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent. Leading candidates are in bold. The results were last updated on Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. DC. For live updates of the election results for mayor, D.C. Council and Initiative 82...
Ex-D.C. drug kingpin once facing life in prison sees jail time drop significantly
WILLIAMSPORT – A former District of Columbia drug kingpin who two years ago had the expectation he would spend the rest of his life in prison could be a free man in less than 30 months. Rayful Edmond III, 57, has had the benefit of sentence reductions in Washington...
Bay Net
SOUTHERN MARYLAND ELECTIONS: Who Won, Who Lost, And Where Do We Go?
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — Although there were some very close races across the region on November 8, the election is only the first step toward seeing what direction Maryland will head over the next four years. Looking at statewide candidates and ballot questions, many races were called within minutes...
lootpress.com
Warner Reports 826 New WV Business Registrations for October of 2022
The WV Secretary of State’s Office registered 826 new businesses statewide during the month of October according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. Pleasants County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through October with a total of six new business registrations, a 2.21% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Tyler, Mineral, Roane and Raleigh Counties also experienced notable growth during the month.
Maryland launches page for rapidly spreading RSV virus
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Health launched a web page Thursday for the rapidly-spreading Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly known as RSV. Officials said the state has seen an early surge of severe respiratory illnesses, particularly in children. The virus can cause cold-like symptoms for many children, but some vulnerable populations are at a higher risk of severe illness that could lead to hospitalization.While there is no vaccination or treatment for RSV, over-the-counter medicines can help, the health department said. Doctors say parents can reduce the risk by washing hands frequently, avoiding exposure and keeping surfaces clean. Symptoms include fever, coughing, wheezing, change or loss of appetite and fatigue. Young children may also have difficulty breathing. Last month, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced $25 million in funding to help care for the increase of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) hospital admissions.RSV is part of a 'triple-demic' threat this fall along with the flu and COVID-19. State officials urge residents to get their flu and COVID-19 shots to protect themselves. Click here to visit the MDH web page.
Brooke Lierman makes history, becomes Maryland's first female Comptroller
Democratic candidate Brooke Lierman becomes the first woman elected to an independent statewide office in Maryland.
WJLA
Wes Moore, Dan Cox battle to the end to become Maryland's next governor
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (7News) — For the candidates at the top of the ticket in Maryland, Monday is an opportunity to make a final argument to convince those who’ll vote Tuesday they deserve their support. Wes Moore, Democratic candidate for governor, made campaign stops in several places, Including...
WBOC
Those In Delaware And Maryland Hoping To Become A Billionaire
DELMAR, Del. - The Powerball jackpot is the highest it has ever been. At $1.9 billion, the Powerball is at historic highs. People in Delaware and Maryland explained their strategies to win that jackpot. "Well, I'm on my way home from seeing the Wallops facility in Virginia. I figured if I didn't win on my way down, I might as well buy a ticket in each state I'm driving through on my way home," says Craig Gagne.
cbs17
Women charged with harboring Orange County double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Delaware women charged with harboring the suspect in an Orange County double-murder have been identified. Delaware State Police confirmed to CBS 17 on Thursday that Nakaysha Ross, 22, of Middletown, Del., and McKenzie Mitchell, 21, of Dover, Del., were arrested in Dover and charged Oct. 5 with felony hindering prosecution.
3 Marylanders infected with Listeria, 1 death reported according to CDC
BALTIMORE — According to a report from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, three Marylanders have been infected by the bacteria known as Listeria. They're also reporting that one person has died from the bacteria as well. 16 people from six different states have been infected with the...
delawarepublic.org
Early voting wraps up in Delaware with one county outpacing the rest
Early voting is completed in Delaware, and the state Department of Elections is pleased with the numbers. The final numbers are not in yet, with some ballots still being scanned as of early Monday afternoon, but one county was head-and-shoulders above the rest. "Based on the numbers we do have...
Comments / 0