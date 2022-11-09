ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

WGRZ TV

Legal marijuana was on the ballot in 5 states. Here's how they voted.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters...
MISSOURI STATE
CBS Baltimore

What's next after Maryland legalizes recreational marijuana?

BALTIMORE -- Unofficial results show Maryland voters passed a measure legalizing marijuana for recreational use by those 21 and older by a wide margin, with slightly more than 65 percent of voters in support.So, is it legal to buy for recreational use today? What are the next steps?According to the ballot question's wording, the measure will not take effect for about another eight months. The General Assembly still must work out regulations and taxation policies. "Today, we're in celebration that this milestone has been achieved, and as we go into the new year, those first few months are going to define...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland voters deciding recreational marijuana legalization

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland voters are deciding whether to legalize recreational marijuana in a constitutional amendment Tuesday.Lawmakers already approved legislation this year to take steps to implement recreational marijuana with voter approval, but the General Assembly left matters of licensing and taxes for lawmakers to decide next year.The constitutional amendment states that recreational marijuana would not be legal until July 2023 for people 21 and over. If voters approve, the law includes provisions spelling out a transitional period between Jan. 1 and July 1 that would include a fine of up to $100 for possession of marijuana of under...
MARYLAND STATE
lootpress.com

Workers kept busy as voters hit the polls for midterm races

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The buildup to the 2022 midterm elections comes to a head Tuesday, as voters throughout the Mountain State make their way to the polls to cast their votes. The November general races follow the May primaries, which turned out results for a number of tightly...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

2022 Virginia, Maryland, DC local election results

Here are the unofficial results of some local races in Maryland, Virginia and D.C. An asterisk (*) denotes an incumbent. Leading candidates are in bold. The results were last updated on Wednesday at 12:30 a.m. DC. For live updates of the election results for mayor, D.C. Council and Initiative 82...
MARYLAND STATE
lootpress.com

Warner Reports 826 New WV Business Registrations for October of 2022

The WV Secretary of State’s Office registered 826 new businesses statewide during the month of October according to Secretary of State Mac Warner. Pleasants County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through October with a total of six new business registrations, a 2.21% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Tyler, Mineral, Roane and Raleigh Counties also experienced notable growth during the month.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland launches page for rapidly spreading RSV virus

BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Department of Health launched a web page Thursday for the rapidly-spreading Respiratory Syncytial Virus, commonly known as RSV. Officials said the state has seen an early surge of severe respiratory illnesses, particularly in children. The virus can cause cold-like symptoms for many children, but some vulnerable populations are at a higher risk of severe illness that could lead to hospitalization.While there is no vaccination or treatment for RSV, over-the-counter medicines can help, the health department said. Doctors say parents can reduce the risk by washing hands frequently, avoiding exposure and keeping surfaces clean. Symptoms include fever, coughing, wheezing, change or loss of appetite and fatigue. Young children may also have difficulty breathing. Last month, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced $25 million in funding to help care for the increase of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) hospital admissions.RSV is part of a 'triple-demic' threat this fall along with the flu and COVID-19. State officials urge residents to get their flu and COVID-19 shots to protect themselves. Click here to visit the MDH web page. 
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Those In Delaware And Maryland Hoping To Become A Billionaire

DELMAR, Del. - The Powerball jackpot is the highest it has ever been. At $1.9 billion, the Powerball is at historic highs. People in Delaware and Maryland explained their strategies to win that jackpot. "Well, I'm on my way home from seeing the Wallops facility in Virginia. I figured if I didn't win on my way down, I might as well buy a ticket in each state I'm driving through on my way home," says Craig Gagne.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Early voting wraps up in Delaware with one county outpacing the rest

Early voting is completed in Delaware, and the state Department of Elections is pleased with the numbers. The final numbers are not in yet, with some ballots still being scanned as of early Monday afternoon, but one county was head-and-shoulders above the rest. "Based on the numbers we do have...
DELAWARE STATE

