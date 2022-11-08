Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay Weekend: Blues, brews & rock ‘n’ roll
After making it through Tropical Storm Nicole and its rainy, windy weather, it looks like it's going to be a beautiful, busy weekend in the Tampa Bay area.
tampamagazines.com
Speakeasies, Secret Bars and Lounges of Tampa Bay
During Prohibition, Tampa Bay had dozens of speakeasies pouring drinks behind closed doors. Today, there are a few local bars keeping the spirit of the era alive with hidden locations, secret entries requiring passwords or – a sultry speakeasy vibe. Since we’ve never been good at secrets, we’re spilling the tea. A grand ode to the past or an inventive new take on a century-old tradition, the following bars in Tampa and St. Petersburg offer exciting craft cocktails in a unique atmosphere for your evening night out.
More than 30 of Tampa Bay's best concerts and live music events happening this weekend
After the storm, obviously.
Boomer rock icon Foreigner is coming to Tampa's Hard Rock Event Center
Kelly Hansen sings the greatest hits on Tuesday.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
November is here and the weather is supposed to start turning crisper and cooler this weekend! There are a ton of fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay that can take you outside! Crazy to think it’s also time to start planning for Thanksgiving fun and Christmas events! With Thanksgiving just a few […]
Pop-up holiday bars opening in Tampa, St. Pete & Dunedin
Multiple holiday-themed pop-up bars are opening in Tampa, St. Petersburg and Dunedin this holiday season.
Why is St. Pete so busy this weekend? St. Pete Run Fest returns to downtown
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The streets of St. Petersburg will be packed with runners for the return of the annual St. Pete Run Fest this weekend. The Regenexx St. Pete Half marathon will be held Sunday morning. Meanwhile, the 10K, 5K, and kid's races are taking place on Saturday....
businessobserverfl.com
Chef brings acclaimed Chinese restaurant concept home to Tampa
Lauded by Bon Appetit magazine and Guy Fieri, Hales Blackbrick, created by Richard Hales, is set to open Nov. 15. Chef Richard Hales, the creator of Hales Blackbrick, a modern, elevated Chinese restaurant in Miami, will open a second location in Tampa, his hometown, Nov. 15. Hales Blackbrick, according to...
cltampa.com
This St. Pete home in Historic Old Northeast comes with a hidden speakeasy and Biggie Smalls-themed bathroom
A fully redone St. Petersburg home with a secret boozy addition is now on the market in the Old Historic Old Northeast neighborhood. Located at 425 20th Ave NE, the 3,489-square-foot home was built in 1927, and is currently owned by former Cox Media Vice President Keith Lawless, who stepped down from the position last summer.
Comedian Gallagher Dies at 76
Plant HS and USF Graduate Leo Gallagher Known for Smashing Watermelons with a Sledgehammer
Two Great Not To Miss Events This Weekend- The Cortez Stone Crab & Music Festival, AND Twinkle Rock Soul Radio Photo Shoot & Video at Motorworks
This could be the biggest music and video events of the season. On Saturday & Sunday, November 12-13 is the 10 Annual Cortez Stone Crab & Music Festival. This year it’s going to be bigger and better than ever celebrating 10 years!. There will be fabulous food from the...
New LGBTQIA collective will host 'Thanksgiving' feast and educational event in St. Pete
The event at Allendale United Methodist Church will educate the public on the true origin of Thanksgiving.
7 Awesome Happy Hour Spots in Clearwater
Whether you live there or you’re just swinging by to enjoy the beach, there is...
fox13news.com
Remembering Dale Mabry and his Tampa Bay area legacy
Dale Mabry has served as a major North-South artery taking drivers through South Tampa and into Pasco County. There's a lot more to the name "Dale Mabry," though, than simply miles of asphalt.
995qyk.com
Iconic Tampa Restaurant Featured On Live With Ryan And Kelly
Did you see this? An iconic Tampa restaurant got some big name recognition when it was featured on Live With Ryan And Kelly on Tuesday, November 8. The fifth generation owner of Columbia Restaurant, Andrea Gonzmart had two segments on the show. In her first segment, she showed Ryan and Kelly how to prepare Columbia Restaurant’s famous chicken and yellow rice.
thrillgeek.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Shares New Holiday 2022 Details
Celebrating its tenth anniversary, Busch Gardens Christmas Town returns as the longest holiday celebration in the Tampa Bay area offering brand new experiences to celebrate the holidays and create memories to cherish for a lifetime. Christmas Town joyfully bundles millions of twinkling lights, uplifting shows, iconic holiday light displays, culinary delights, and award-winning attractions such as Iron Gwazi every day from Nov. 14 through Jan. 9. Running for 57 consecutive days, the beloved event is included with park admission. Some of the all-new activities that make this year’s Christmas Town its biggest celebration yet include:
The 34th annual Tarpon Springs Seafood Festival returns this weekend
The Black Honkeys, The Shakes Society and The Paul Anthony Band headline this three-day celebration.
getnews.info
St Petersburg Chiropractor Helping Auto Accident Victims Restore Health
Chiropractic helps those who are in pain from auto accidents. Back Pain Relief Clinics continues to grow being one of the leading chiropractor St Petersburg FL with over 30 years of service the community. Thru the years Dr Rhonda and the Back Pain Relief Clinics have delivered solutions to people in and around St Petersburg FL allowing them to enjoy the benefits of chiropractic and reaching their optimal health.
Beach Beacon
If you’ve noticed an uptick in pests lately, you may have the storm to thank
For Richard Frank, it’s normally the insects that are buzzing. But in the weeks after Hurricane Ian’s landfall, the incessant buzzing now comes from his phone. “I’ve had five calls today alone about ants,” said Frank, owner of Do It Yourself Pest Control in St. Petersburg. “The ants are going crazy right now.”
suncoastnews.com
Richey Community Orchestra to kick off season Nov. 13
NEW PORT RICHEY — Veterans Day is Nov. 11, and two days later — Sunday, Nov. 13 — the Richey Community Orchestra will honor those who served in a “Star Spangled Celebration” at 3 p.m. at the River Ridge Center for the Performing Arts, 11646 Town Center Road, New Port Richey.
