During Prohibition, Tampa Bay had dozens of speakeasies pouring drinks behind closed doors. Today, there are a few local bars keeping the spirit of the era alive with hidden locations, secret entries requiring passwords or – a sultry speakeasy vibe. Since we’ve never been good at secrets, we’re spilling the tea. A grand ode to the past or an inventive new take on a century-old tradition, the following bars in Tampa and St. Petersburg offer exciting craft cocktails in a unique atmosphere for your evening night out.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO