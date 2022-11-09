ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Addison, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Parents Remember Late Daughter Through Children's Books

A local couple has turned their pain into purpose doing something good for the community through children’s books. Those books inspired by their late daughter, Vail. Susan and Chad Chance’s nine-year-old daughter died suddenly from a heart problem in 2016. “The day she died, she said, ‘Momma, I...
AUBREY, TX
WFAA

Mansfield ISD speaks about racist photo involving Summit High students

MANSFIELD, Texas — The Mansfield Independent School District is speaking out about a racially insensitive photo involving several Summit High School students. In a statement released on Monday, the district said the photo "violates the core values of our campus." According to the Mansfield Record newspaper, the photo showed...
MANSFIELD, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Black Dance Theatre Presents Espresso Nutcracker 2022

NBC 5 and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre would like you to gather up the family and be whisked away on a wonderous holiday journey featuring excerpts from the jazz-influenced music of Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite. The magical performance of the Espresso Nutcracker by the Dallas Black Dance Academy takes place on Saturday, December 10, at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
ketr.org

Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly

The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location: Free event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities

The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting November 13 from noon until 4:00 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Voters approve some local propositions, but not all

In Denton, voters overwhelmingly chose to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. In Dallas, a plan to rebuild the convention center got the OK. And in Plano, there was some favor for a massive school bond initiative, but not all of it.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

White Rock Medical Center Owner Files for Bankruptcy

White Rock Medical Center owner and operator Pipeline Health System has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the operations in the East Dallas hospital continue as normal. In 2018, the California-based system acquired what was then called Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – White Rock, which was a joint venture between Baylor Scott & White Health and Tenet Healthcare. Prior to that, it was called Doctor’s Hospital at White Rock Lake. When it was acquired, the hospital was called City Hospital at White Rock, but was rebranded earlier this year to be White Rock Medical Center.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Denton County Races: 2022 Midterm Election

DENTON – PROPOSITION A - COUNCILWOMAN RECALL || Full Story. DENTON – PROPOSITION B - MARIJUANA ENFORCEMENT || Full Story. For other race results throughout North Texas, county election pages can be found here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise.
DENTON COUNTY, TX

