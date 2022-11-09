Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former U.S. President to Push for Military Assistance in UkraineNews Breaking LIVEDallas, TX
As the Holidays approach, A Pink Pug named Butterball gets into the spirit by dressing up and attending local eventsTHATLUCKYDOGMEDIADallas, TX
Popular grocery chain expanding in Dallas with 3 new locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Voters Approve $1.5B for New Convention Center and Fair Park RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Denton Voters Approved Measure to Decriminalize MarijuanaLarry LeaseDenton, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Coppell ISD Parents Worry Bond Vote Could Cause Changes at Aging Elementary School
It's the top performing elementary school in Coppell ISD; one of the top in the state, even. So, why would the district close its doors?. Some parents at Pinkerton Elementary are very concerned it's a possibility. "Just the fact that option was on the table made many Pinkerton parents like...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas Parents Remember Late Daughter Through Children's Books
A local couple has turned their pain into purpose doing something good for the community through children’s books. Those books inspired by their late daughter, Vail. Susan and Chad Chance’s nine-year-old daughter died suddenly from a heart problem in 2016. “The day she died, she said, ‘Momma, I...
Mansfield ISD speaks about racist photo involving Summit High students
MANSFIELD, Texas — The Mansfield Independent School District is speaking out about a racially insensitive photo involving several Summit High School students. In a statement released on Monday, the district said the photo "violates the core values of our campus." According to the Mansfield Record newspaper, the photo showed...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Black Dance Theatre Presents Espresso Nutcracker 2022
NBC 5 and the Dallas Black Dance Theatre would like you to gather up the family and be whisked away on a wonderous holiday journey featuring excerpts from the jazz-influenced music of Duke Ellington’s Nutcracker Suite. The magical performance of the Espresso Nutcracker by the Dallas Black Dance Academy takes place on Saturday, December 10, at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Help Place a Wreath at Every Headstone at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery
In 2021, North Texans made sure there was no shortage of wreaths to decorate the headstones of those buried at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery over the holiday season — and it's time to do it again. This year 51,00 graves need a wreath. According to the Wreaths Across America...
ketr.org
Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly
The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
keranews.org
Democrat Mihaela Plesa appears to win suburban Plano seat for Texas state house
Preliminary results show that Democrat Mihaela Plesa won the new Texas statehouse seat for House District 70, beating Republican Jamee Jolly by 821 votes. The Collin County Elections Department showed that Plesa got 29,538 votes compared to 28,717 for Jolly. Those were the "accumulated totals, unofficial final" results. District 70...
'Unapologetically Me' | Dallas' Venton Jones one of three openly gay, Black state lawmakers elected Tuesday
DALLAS — It's a campaign that almost didn't happen. "With my initial supporters I asked, 'If I ran for this, would you actually support this race? Knowing that I am going to be someone who is unapologetically who I am. Unapologetically Black. Unapologetically gay. Unapologetically Me,'" Venton Jones said.
Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location: Free event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities
The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting November 13 from noon until 4:00 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
Here's how many people voted in each North Texas county compared to 2018
TEXAS, USA — Another election season is coming to a close in Texas. A few voting ballots are still being counted on Wednesday, but the winners have been projected or called for a majority of key positions, including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. So how many people in...
fox4news.com
Voters approve some local propositions, but not all
In Denton, voters overwhelmingly chose to decriminalize possession of small amounts of marijuana. In Dallas, a plan to rebuild the convention center got the OK. And in Plano, there was some favor for a massive school bond initiative, but not all of it.
dmagazine.com
White Rock Medical Center Owner Files for Bankruptcy
White Rock Medical Center owner and operator Pipeline Health System has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the operations in the East Dallas hospital continue as normal. In 2018, the California-based system acquired what was then called Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – White Rock, which was a joint venture between Baylor Scott & White Health and Tenet Healthcare. Prior to that, it was called Doctor’s Hospital at White Rock Lake. When it was acquired, the hospital was called City Hospital at White Rock, but was rebranded earlier this year to be White Rock Medical Center.
fortworthreport.org
Tarrant County elects first Latino commissioner. His priorities? Efficient spending, infrastructure.
In the back of the conference room inside the Fort Worth Police Officers Association’s headquarters, Manny Ramirez’s parents sat and watched as their son worked his way across the room, talking to supporters and friends. For the Saginaw couple, their son’s victory for the Precinct 4 seat on...
fox4news.com
Dallas County: Clay Jenkins claims victory over Republican Lauren Davis in Dallas County judge race
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas - Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins claimed victory on Tuesday night after facing a strong challenge from Republican newcomer Lauren Davis. Jenkins took to Facebook early in the night to thank his staff and supporters. Jenkins took a commanding lead among early voters in Dallas County. Jenkins...
Dallas County Judge election results: Democrat Clay Jenkins vs. challenger Republican Lauren Davis
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — The top administrative position in Dallas County was being contested this Election Day between Democratic Incumbent Judge Clay Davis and his challenger Republican Lauren Davis. Jenkins, 58, has held the office for more than a decade, first elected in 2011. He is also the chair...
State House election results: Democrat beating Republican for District 70 seat
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives looks to gain one additional Democrat this Election Day as one is beating a Republican for a traditionally Republican seat in District 70 in McKinney. Projected poll results show Democrat Mihaela Plesa less than 1,000 votes ahead of Republican Jamee...
DFW book republished after being suppressed for years for showing the history of race relations in Dallas
The Accommodation: The Politics of Race in an American City was written in 1986 by Jim Schute; however, because of its contents, has faced suppression until recently being republished by Deep Vellum Publishing.
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins delivers victory speech in early lead for re-election
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has won a fourth term in office. Early returns show him with a commanding lead over Republican challenger Lauren Davis with 64 percent of the vote. Jenkins delivered a victory speech on Zoom Tuesday night.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Denton County Races: 2022 Midterm Election
DENTON – PROPOSITION A - COUNCILWOMAN RECALL || Full Story. DENTON – PROPOSITION B - MARIJUANA ENFORCEMENT || Full Story. For other race results throughout North Texas, county election pages can be found here: Anderson, Bosque, Comanche, Collin, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Fannin, Freestone, Hamilton, Henderson, Hill, Hood, Hopkins, Hunt, Jack, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Palo Pinto, Parker, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, Somervell, Tarrant, Van Zandt, Wise.
texasstandard.org
South Dallas voters look for change in the race to replace Eddie Bernice Johnson
Eddie Bernice Johnson looms large in Dallas. The 86-year-old Democrat has represented Texas’ 30th Congressional District, which spans from Love Field to the north to downtown Dallas and most of south Dallas County. Johnson, who’s now retiring, was also the chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and is the...
