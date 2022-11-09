Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Election Night 2022: Democrats Win Big in Santa Barbara County
As results poured in on a rainy Election Night in Santa Barbara County, it became clear that the balance of power — at least locally — would remain with the Democratic Party, with nearly all of the candidates endorsed by the party winning their races. Timbers Restaurant, on...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Votes: 2022 General Election Results
It’s the 2022 General Election, and in the biannual independent.com tradition, we’ll be using this page to deliver results, reactions, and reports from the various election night parties happening throughout Santa Barbara County. Reporter Ryan P. Cruz will be out and about to get the scoop while Executive...
kclu.org
Voters choose current Santa Barbara County supervisor as new state assembly member for region
Voters decided a race for a wide open State Assembly race in the Tri-Counties. Santa Barbara County Supervisor Gregg Hart defeated former County Supervisor Mike Stoker for the 37th District State Assembly seat. Hart received 58% of the vote, to Stoker’s 42%. 38th District Assemblyman Steve Bennett won a...
syvnews.com
Buellton mayoral candidate Elysia Lewis keeps lead in polls; Hornick, Silva likely to claim District 1, 4 seats
Incumbent Elysia Lewis appears to have captured Buellton's mayoral seat by a narrow margin, according to election results Wednesday, with challenger Dave King behind by 20 votes or approximately two percentage points. Other preliminary results show City Council districts 1 and 4 seats are likely to be claimed by newcomers...
Salud Carbajal projected winner in 24th Congressional race
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY Calif. - Incumbent candidate, Salud Carbajal, is the projected winner over pediatric doctor and challenger, Brad Allen, in the 24th Congressional race. As of 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night, Carbajal had garnered 63% of the votes with 61,665. Allen trailed behind with nearly 36,000 votes or 37%. The race was closely watched on the The post Salud Carbajal projected winner in 24th Congressional race appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
Voters say no to changing Port Hueneme's name; Yes to new sales tax for public safety in Goleta
Voters in one South Coast community are apparently happy with its name. Port Hueneme residents faced a simple question: should they change the city’s name to Hueneme Beach? The idea was to make it more attractive to visitors. Voters said no in a big way, by a 68% to 32% margin.
kcbx.org
General Election 2022: Preliminary results for Central Coast races
— Final Unofficial Election Night Results — updated 5:30a.m. This year, four candidates are running to be San Luis Obispo’s newest city council members. With two seats available, Emily Francis, Joe Benson, James Papp and Incumbent Michelle Shoresman are running. With about 28% of the votes in, incumbent...
Salud Carbajal appears victorious over Brad Allen in 24th Congressional race
24th Congressional race candidates Salud Carbajal and Brad Allen will battle for the Central Coast district. The post Salud Carbajal appears victorious over Brad Allen in 24th Congressional race appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
How to Increase Staff Hiring and Retention at Santa Barbara County Jail
The League of Women Voters of Santa Barbara (LWV-SB) and CLUE (Clergy & Laity United for Economic Justice) (CLUE-SB) have jointly studied our county criminal justice system in depth over a period of years. We are part of that study group that has met with Sheriff Brown, our District Attorney, Public Defender, and Probation Chief, our County CEO, and those county supervisors willing to meet with us. We study and weigh in on budget issues. However, the views expressed here are our own personal views.
Santa Barbara Independent
The County of Santa Barbara Releases Proposed Zoning Map to Meet Future Housing Needs
The County of Santa Barbara’s Planning and Development Department recently released an interactive map showing areas of the county that are under consideration for rezoning as part of the County’s Housing Element update. Viewers are able to see the different areas of the County where sites may be rezoned, and can type in their address to see potential rezones and currently-proposed housing projects in the community.
Santa Barbara Independent
Five Youth Inmates Attempt Jailbreak at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall
Five youth inmates at the juvenile hall in Santa Maria are back in custody following what authorities describe as an escape attempt at the facility on Wednesday evening that left one probation staff member injured, according to a statement released Thursday afternoon by the Santa Barbara County Probation Department. On...
kclu.org
As vote counting continues, new numbers show two closely watched Ventura County races remain tight
While most election contests on the Central and South Coasts appear to be settled, there are still a few that are up in the air. One of the biggest question marks is in Ventura County, for the Second District Supervisorial seat. Former State Assemblyman Jeff Gorrell is leading longtime Thousand Oaks City Councilwoman Claudia Bill de la Pena by just over one percent.
Live results show nail-biting ties for Santa Maria City Council District 3 and 4 races
Voters in Santa Maria will elect their city council members for District 3 and District 4 today. The post Live results show nail-biting ties for Santa Maria City Council District 3 and 4 races appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria
Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies have arrested a 51-year-old man in connection with an attempted kidnapping in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue Tuesday afternoon. The post 51-year-old Santa Barbara man arrested for Tuesday attempted kidnapping in Carpinteria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps
This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
Santa Barbara City Fire reminds the community about fireplace safety
As temperatures are getting cooler on the Central Coast, Santa Barbara City Fire wants to remind the community about fireplace safety.
Santa Barbara Independent
Prescribed Training Burns to Occur in November
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. — The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is informing the public of two prescribed fires (burns) that will occur for the month of November. Prescribed fires typically burn. less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns...
Santa Barbara Independent
Facilitating Deep Connections at Santa Barbara’s Schools
Read all of the stories in our “Schools of Thought 2022” cover here. Council Circles provide students and educators with a skillfully facilitated space to speak about what is on their minds or in their hearts in the presence of others who listen deeply. For the 2022-23 school year, AHA! has been invited to conduct Council Circles in about 25 classes at Carpinteria High and Middle schools and at La Colina, Santa Barbara, and Goleta Valley Junior High schools. Melissa Lowenstein, Director of Training & Adult Programming for the nonprofit, which has provided social-emotional education to more than 20,000 teens and youth care providers since it began in 1999, shared some information about the program.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘Santa Barbara News-Press’ Ends Sunday Edition
The Santa Barbara News-Press slimmed down its operation again, the daily announced on November 2, dropping the Sunday edition and instead folding the content into the Saturday paper. One week prior, it had announced it would cease delivery by carrier and go to same-day U.S. mail delivery, with the exception of the Sunday paper. As with all dailies, the Sunday paper traditionally is the largest and carries the greatest amount of advertising.
Santa Barbara Independent
Modoc Road Multi-Use Trail Proposal Wins Round One
Advocates for a new bike lane proposed along a 4,000-foot stretch of Modoc Road in Santa Barbara overwhelmed their preservationist-minded opponents with sheer numbers, passion, and positivity at last week’s county supervisors’ hearing, winning in the process a key victory without which the proposal would have been dead on arrival. The county supervisors voted unanimously to award the project a “mitigated negative declaration” for purposes of environmental review. That means the project can now proceed to the design phase and begin to draw upon the $5.3 million state grant for alternative-transportation projects for which the proposal was the top ranked in the state.
