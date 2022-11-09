If The Lego Movie taught us anything, it’s that there’s two types of builders in the world: one’s who meticulously follows the instructions and those that are able to come up with their own creations from scratch. Now, Lego has released a new calendar for the more laterally-minded free thinkers among us.Like a word-a-day calendar, Lego’s daily calendar for 2023 contains 365 prompts to stretch your brain over. But rather than give you words like ‘fastidious’ that you’ll use in a sentence once and forget how to spell, each page contains a new idea of how you can use your...

15 HOURS AGO