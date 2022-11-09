Read full article on original website
Ballot Counting Continues in Nevada
The outcome of our U.S. Senate race could determine which party is in control of congress. In the race for Nevada's Governor, with the newest Washoe and Clark votes in, Joe Lombardo is leading by close to 30,000 votes.
Washoe County Submits Another Batch of Votes; Clark Continues Counting
Washoe County dropped another batch of ballot results Thursday night. This put Washoe in the blue as a county, but more and more votes are still expected to come in. In the race for Nevada Governor, with the new Washoe and Clark votes in tonight, Joe Lombardo is leading by close to 30,000 votes.
As margins tighten in Nevada elections, advocates look to signature curing for edge
Mail ballots submitted to county election officials that have signatures that do not match those on file require “cures,” a process by which county election workers verify the identity of the voter in question before having their ballot counted. The post As margins tighten in Nevada elections, advocates look to signature curing for edge appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Concern Over Washoe Livestream Outage
The county says it was due to an overtaxed system not equipped for 24/7 streaming. In the race for Nevada's Governor, with the newest Washoe and Clark votes in, Joe Lombardo is leading by close to 30,000 votes.
Aaron Ford declares victory in AG race
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sitting Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has declared victory in the race for State Attorney General. As of the publishing of this article, Ford maintains a six-percentage point lead over his GOP challenger Sigal Chattah. Ford has 433,629 votes to Chattah’s 387,728. His declaration...
With Question 1, Nevada passes most inclusive states equal rights amendment in nation
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevadans said “yes” to codifying equal rights in the state constitution, unofficial election results show. Question 1 asked voters to add to the state constitution language that people can not be discriminated against based on “race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.” That makes it the […] The post With Question 1, Nevada passes most inclusive states equal rights amendment in nation appeared first on Nevada Current.
Democratic 'turnout machine' tested as Nevada counts votes for second day
Jon Ralston, CEO of the Nevada Independent, talks with an MSNBC panel about the powerful Culinary Union in Nevada that is a significant source of vote driving for Democrats, and how the union's Latina leader is motivating voters to support the Latina Democratic candidate for Senate.Nov. 10, 2022.
Silver State Passes Sweeping Version of Equal Rights Amendment
(Nov. 10, 2022) Nevada voters have adopted what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment in the nation, a sweeping update that puts protections in the state Constitution for people who have historically been marginalized. The Associated Press called the result for Question 1...
Nevada’s Clark County says ballot counting will stretch into next week
Election officials in the largest county in Nevada said Wednesday that ballot counting will continue through next week, though the majority of 2022 ballots could be counted by Friday, as the nation anxiously awaits election results for the state’s Senate seat. Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria said...
After Election Day, it's still too early to call the Nevada governor's race for Steve Sisolak or Joe Lombardo
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Election results trickled in slowly in Nevada, leaving first-term Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and his challenger, Republican Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, each predicting the outcome of the Nevada governor's race wouldn't be known for several days — with each man predicting he would win.
Nevada Senate and Gubernatorial Candidates Predict Victory
Both gubernatorial candidates acknowledged that it will take days before final vote totals are known. Overnight the Washoe County ballot count livestream feed went out after a computer-camera connection was lost. It's since been restored.
Election Results in The Silver State
Statewide results will be canvassed by the state’s Supreme Court on November 22 at 10 a.m. Overnight the Washoe County ballot count livestream feed went out after a computer-camera connection was lost. It's since been restored. Members of the Supreme Court will meet with the Secretary of State on...
When will we know who has won Nevada races?
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Votes continue to roll in after Election Day in Nevada, ballots dropped in the mail on Election Day or the days before continue to arrive at county election departments. In Clark County, about 13,000 more votes were added to the count Wednesday and tens of...
ELECTION RESULTS IN NEVADA: Governor, Senate and more
NOTE: No statewide election results will be posted until the last voter in the state of Nevada has cast their ballot. Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Nevada State Democratic Party to accept final vote
The Nevada State Democratic party pledged to accept the final vote count upon completion Tuesday night.
Nevada Voters Could Smash the Two-Party Duopoly
Voters in Nevada on Tuesday will have an opportunity to radically overhaul how elections in the state work—and to guarantee more political competition in the future. Voters everywhere else might want to take note. A proposed constitutional amendment on the Nevada ballot would do away with party-specific primary elections...
Washoe County Ballot Livestream Goes Down Overnight; Clark County Continues Counting
Another ballot count update is expected sometime Thursday for Washoe County, while Clark County will continue to verify and tabulate more than 50,000 ballots. Officials say that update will come after a 'bulk of ballots' have been counted, but no specific time was mentioned for the release. Washoe County says...
2022 Nevada General Election Live Blog: Results for ballot question 1, several legislative races
Nevada’s general election was Tuesday, November 8, 2022. This live blog is a space for Nevada-based updates throughout Election Day from KUNR reporters on the ground in Northern Nevada, as well as results as they become available. As seen during the 2020 general election, final results may not be...
Clark County Still Processing Tens of Thousands of Ballots
The county says counting all ballots will likely take into next week. In Washoe County, the registrar says about 60% of early voting came in through mail ballots.
2022 Election Results Live Blog: Republicans win LG, Controller races; Lee, Titus, Horsford win re-election
The latest updates on Election Day 2022 in Nevada from the staff of The Nevada Independent. The post 2022 Election Results Live Blog: Republicans win LG, Controller races; Lee, Titus, Horsford win re-election appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
