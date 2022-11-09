ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballot Counting Continues in Nevada

The outcome of our U.S. Senate race could determine which party is in control of congress. In the race for Nevada's Governor, with the newest Washoe and Clark votes in, Joe Lombardo is leading by close to 30,000 votes.
The Nevada Independent

As margins tighten in Nevada elections, advocates look to signature curing for edge

Mail ballots submitted to county election officials that have signatures that do not match those on file require “cures,” a process by which county election workers verify the identity of the voter in question before having their ballot counted.  The post As margins tighten in Nevada elections, advocates look to signature curing for edge appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Concern Over Washoe Livestream Outage

The county says it was due to an overtaxed system not equipped for 24/7 streaming. In the race for Nevada's Governor, with the newest Washoe and Clark votes in, Joe Lombardo is leading by close to 30,000 votes.
Aaron Ford declares victory in AG race

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sitting Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has declared victory in the race for State Attorney General. As of the publishing of this article, Ford maintains a six-percentage point lead over his GOP challenger Sigal Chattah. Ford has 433,629 votes to Chattah’s 387,728. His declaration...
With Question 1, Nevada passes most inclusive states equal rights amendment in nation

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevadans said “yes” to codifying equal rights in the state constitution, unofficial election results show. Question 1 asked voters to add to the state constitution language that people can not be discriminated against based on “race, color, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry, or national origin.” That makes it the […] The post With Question 1, Nevada passes most inclusive states equal rights amendment in nation appeared first on Nevada Current.
Silver State Passes Sweeping Version of Equal Rights Amendment

(Nov. 10, 2022) Nevada voters have adopted what is widely considered the most comprehensive state version of the Equal Rights Amendment in the nation, a sweeping update that puts protections in the state Constitution for people who have historically been marginalized. The Associated Press called the result for Question 1...
Election Results in The Silver State

Statewide results will be canvassed by the state’s Supreme Court on November 22 at 10 a.m. Overnight the Washoe County ballot count livestream feed went out after a computer-camera connection was lost. It's since been restored. Members of the Supreme Court will meet with the Secretary of State on...
When will we know who has won Nevada races?

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Votes continue to roll in after Election Day in Nevada, ballots dropped in the mail on Election Day or the days before continue to arrive at county election departments. In Clark County, about 13,000 more votes were added to the count Wednesday and tens of...
Nevada Voters Could Smash the Two-Party Duopoly

Voters in Nevada on Tuesday will have an opportunity to radically overhaul how elections in the state work—and to guarantee more political competition in the future. Voters everywhere else might want to take note. A proposed constitutional amendment on the Nevada ballot would do away with party-specific primary elections...
