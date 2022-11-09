Read full article on original website
Houston Astros Extend Dusty Baker's ContractMae A.Houston, TX
Voters had Problems Voting in Houston - Election Results Could Have Been DifferentTom HandyHouston, TX
Beto O’Rourke May Have Broken a Federal Law During His Campaign For Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his deathCheryl E PrestonHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
This former Utah Jazz point guard has been named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets
Jacque Vaughn, who played for the Utah Jazz from 1997-2001, was named head coach of the Brooklyn Nets
Paul George makes sure Clippers maintain mastery of Lakers
Paul George scored 29 points and Norman Powell added 18 off the bench as the Los Angeles Clippers extended their
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
KRQE News 13
Timberwolves aim to avenge playoff series loss to Grizzlies
After an emotional victory in last season’s play-in tournament, it seemed like the Minnesota Timberwolves were poised to make some noise in the Western Conference playoffs. That is, until the Memphis Grizzlies were thrown into the mix. Minnesota will be hungry for revenge on Friday when it hits the...
Kuzma leads short-handed Wizards past Mavericks 113-105
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 36 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame the absence of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-105 on Thursday night. Rui Hachimura added 23 points for Washington, which was missing Beal because of health and safety protocols and Porzingis...
Heat hold off Hornets in OT behind Jimmy Butler’s big night
Jimmy Butler posted 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the host Miami Heat to a 117-112 overtime
KRQE News 13
Knicks hope to put bad night behind them, face slumping Pistons
Coming off their worst performance this season, the New York Knicks will get a chance to recover against a team they dominated in their home opener. New York trailed dysfunctional Brooklyn by as much as 35 points while getting pummeled 112-85 on Wednesday. The Knicks never led, shot 32.2 percent from the field and lost for the fifth time in seven games.
KRQE News 13
Bucks likely to be short-handed, again, when they visit Spurs
It will be a classic case of hot versus cold when the torrid Milwaukee Bucks, who sport the best record in basketball, travel to play the struggling San Antonio Spurs on Friday. The Bucks have won 10 of their 11 games and play in San Antonio for the only time...
Fred VanVleet’s season high leads Raptors past Rockets
Fred VanVleet scored a season-best 32 points and added four steals as the Toronto Raptors defeated the visiting Houston Rockets
KENS 5
Grizzlies 124, Spurs 122: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are on a five-game losing streak after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies, 124-122, at home in overtime. Devin Vassell and Jakob Poeltl each had 22 points to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 16 points. Tre Jones finished with 11 points and 11 assists while Jeremy Sochan recorded 13 points.
numberfire.com
Brandon Clarke out of Memphis' Wednesday lineup
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Clarke will come off the bench after Steven Adams was picked as Wednesday's starter. In 17.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Clarke to produce 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
NBA roundup: Jimmy Butler lifts Heat past Hornets in OT
Jimmy Butler posted 35 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists to lead the host Miami Heat to a 117-112 overtime
San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies: 3 Big Things to Watch
The San Antonio Spurs (5-6) will attempt to end a four-game losing streak with the Memphis Grizzlies (7-4) making their way to town.
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
ESPN
Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
Jerami Grant puts up 27 as Blazers top Pelicans
Jerami Grant scored 27 points as the short-handed Portland Trail Blazers defeated the host New Orleans Pelicans 106-95 on Thursday
Trae Young leads high-scoring Hawks past 76ers
Trae Young scored 15 of his 26 points in the first quarter and the Atlanta Hawks came away with a
ESPN
Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn
NEW YORK -- — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that's become no rivalry at all. Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team's first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.
KRQE News 13
AP source: Suspended Kyrie Irving meets with Adam Silver
NEW YORK (AP) — Suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the meeting said. The Nets banned Irving for at least five games without pay on Thursday after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs.
