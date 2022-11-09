ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KRQE News 13

Timberwolves aim to avenge playoff series loss to Grizzlies

After an emotional victory in last season’s play-in tournament, it seemed like the Minnesota Timberwolves were poised to make some noise in the Western Conference playoffs. That is, until the Memphis Grizzlies were thrown into the mix. Minnesota will be hungry for revenge on Friday when it hits the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Kuzma leads short-handed Wizards past Mavericks 113-105

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 36 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame the absence of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-105 on Thursday night. Rui Hachimura added 23 points for Washington, which was missing Beal because of health and safety protocols and Porzingis...
DALLAS, TX
KRQE News 13

Knicks hope to put bad night behind them, face slumping Pistons

Coming off their worst performance this season, the New York Knicks will get a chance to recover against a team they dominated in their home opener. New York trailed dysfunctional Brooklyn by as much as 35 points while getting pummeled 112-85 on Wednesday. The Knicks never led, shot 32.2 percent from the field and lost for the fifth time in seven games.
DETROIT, MI
KRQE News 13

Bucks likely to be short-handed, again, when they visit Spurs

It will be a classic case of hot versus cold when the torrid Milwaukee Bucks, who sport the best record in basketball, travel to play the struggling San Antonio Spurs on Friday. The Bucks have won 10 of their 11 games and play in San Antonio for the only time...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Grizzlies 124, Spurs 122: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are on a five-game losing streak after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies, 124-122, at home in overtime. Devin Vassell and Jakob Poeltl each had 22 points to lead the team while Keldon Johnson added 16 points. Tre Jones finished with 11 points and 11 assists while Jeremy Sochan recorded 13 points.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Brandon Clarke out of Memphis' Wednesday lineup

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Clarke will come off the bench after Steven Adams was picked as Wednesday's starter. In 17.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Clarke to produce 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Commercial Appeal

Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction

Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Durant, Nets pound Knicks 112-85 after promoting Vaughn

NEW YORK -- — New coach, same result in a New York basketball rivalry that's become no rivalry at all. Kevin Durant had 29 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists, becoming the first player since Michael Jordan to score at least 25 points in his team's first 12 games, and the Brooklyn Nets routed the Knicks 112-85 on Wednesday night after making Jacque Vaughn their head coach.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KRQE News 13

AP source: Suspended Kyrie Irving meets with Adam Silver

NEW YORK (AP) — Suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the meeting said. The Nets banned Irving for at least five games without pay on Thursday after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

