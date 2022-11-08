Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Bake Off's Prue Leith breaks silence on kitten drowning backlash
The Great British Bake Off semi-final spoilers follow. The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith has broken her silence after being criticised for a comment she made about drowning kittens. The judge for the Channel 4 show received backlash for an excerpt in her memoir, I’ll Try Anything Once,...
digitalspy.com
John Lewis Christmas advert 2022: Watch the emotional advert
A sure sign that Christmas is here, John Lewis has dropped their new advert for 2022 named 'The Beginner'. This year's song that has got the John Lewis treatment is the Blink-182 classic 'All The Small Things' sung by US artist Mike Geier. Related: All the best Christmas adverts of...
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
digitalspy.com
The Crown season 5 seriously mishandles Princess Diana's car moment
The Crown season five was always going to have a Princess Diana problem. While much of the anticipation surrounding the new series has focused on seeing the well-documented and highly public marriage breakdown between the Waleses, this thread of storytelling has also brought about a series of challenges for the historical drama.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Spoilers: Eliza and Rodney Seen Together Post-Show
'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 8 shows the end of Eliza and Rodney's relationship -- but the two were spotted out together after the show.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Celeb Breaks off Engagement as Finale Nears
Another Bachelor Nation couple has called it quits. The Bachelorette stars Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer called off their engagement. Windey, 31, is now competing on Dancing With the Stars and accepted Schwer's proposal during The Bachelorette Season 19 finale that aired in September. The couple's split was confirmed by...
Station 19 Fans Are Livid That The Fall Finale Cliffhanger Wasn't Addressed On Grey's Anatomy Crossover
Station 19 fans expressed frustration after the cliffhanger wasn't resolved in the second half of the fall finale crossover.
‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Celebrates Major News for Her Christmas Series
For The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond, she’s in a celebratory mood, and not just because the holiday season is upon us now. Nope, she’s celebrating her latest edition of Christmas Cookie Challenge alongside host Eddie Jackson. In this show, Drummond will be a judge on the Food Network program. It will air its premiere episode on Sunday night at 8 p.m. Eastern. Drummond headed over to Instagram to talk about her thrills regarding the new show.
SheKnows
It’s Official: Young & Restless Alum Hunter King Has Inked an Exciting New Deal
The Young and the Restless alum Hunter King (ex-Summer) may not be seen in daytime anymore but fans have enjoyed watching her over on the Hallmark Channel, as well as its sister site Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, in Hidden Gems and Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths. And the best part is, now they’ll be able to see the former soap fave in a few new upcoming movies, as she just signed a multipicture deal with Hallmark Media!
'Survivor' Viewers Demand to Know What's Going on With James's Voice
Eight episodes into Survivor 43, we’re finally getting to know the contestants more intimately. There are only 10 contestants left to vie for the million dollar prize, and one of those contestants is James Jones. James is considered one of the frontrunners to win it all thanks to his strong alliance with Karla and his people skills that ingratiated him in with the other tribes.
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead cast tease "super sad" final episode
The Walking Dead's final episode will be a teary affair, if the show's cast is to be believed. The AMC series is gearing up for its big finale later this month, wrapping up the show after 12 years on air. While we don't know what is in store, some of...
DWTS fans beg for beloved season 31 contestant to take over as full-time host and fire Tyra Banks
DWTS fans are begging for host Tyra Banks to be axed - and want her to be replaced by a current contestant. Viewers have had enough of the TV personality and already have someone else in mind to take over as host. Following Monday night's show, fans took to social...
Here's The Hilarious And Mildly Depressing Saga Happening Between Doja Cat And Twitter
"I don't wanna be Christmas forever, Elon Musk help I've made a mistake."
digitalspy.com
The Crown's Dominic West reveals he was "utterly intimidated" by Elizabeth Debicki's Diana
The Crown returned for its long awaited and highly anticipated fifth season on Wednesday (November 9) with Dominic West taking on the mantle of Prince Charles from Josh O’Connor and Elizabeth Debicki playing Princess Diana, following on from Emma Corrin. And now, Dominic West has revealed what it was...
‘The Amazing Race 34’ Fans Are ‘Worried’ About Twins Emily and Molly After Preview of Episode 9
Emily Bushnell's injury on 'The Amazing Race' Season 34 seems to be getting worse. Many fans are worried for her and Molly.
'Dancing with the Stars' pro Sharna Burgess opens up on finding balance as a new mom
"Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess shared new family photos and opened up on finding balance in her life as a new mom.
'Amazing Race' Contestants Face a Packing Dilemma, Can't Bring Certain Items
So far, Season 34 of The Amazing Race has been an absolute whirlwind. With a European kick-off, zero non-elimination legs, positive COVID-19 results, and a Big Brother power couple, the newest season of the reality television race hasn't had a shortage of twists and turns. However, after debuting over two decades ago, the Emmy award-winning series has remained remarkably consistent.
digitalspy.com
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline- THE FINAL
Thanks to all who voted in the fifth and final heat. Your votes meant that the two storylines going through to the final from that heat were Stacey's Bipolar (Eastenders) and The Ken/Deirdre/Mike Love Triangle (Coronation Street) It's now the final and the two highest voted storylines from each of...
digitalspy.com
What’s gone wrong for Dancing On Ice?
For me, it’s that since the revamp they’ve just blatantly been copying Strictly and made no effort to hide it. They were always very similar shows but the similarities used to be subtle enough for DOI to still feel original- not anymore. Also they’re sending very conflicting messages by having Strictly pros as a contestant (which implies that production don’t think Strictly helps give them that much expertise) but now having a Strictly pro as a judge (which implies that production think Strictly gives them substantial expertise)… it’s very baffling.
digitalspy.com
Love Island and Hollyoaks stars join Celebs Go Dating as return date is revealed
Celebs Go Dating is finally returning to our screens with eight new celebrity singles looking for love. The show confirmed it'll be back with its eleventh series on Monday, November 28 at 10pm, sharing the news on Twitter alongside a photo of all the famous faces taking part in the new episodes.
