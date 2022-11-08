Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
RuPaul's Drag Race UK airs shock twist ahead of semi-final
RuPaul was back judging Drag Race UK this week – and brought plenty of drama with her. Following an over-the-top acting challenge, The Squirrel Games, it was Jonbers Blonder and Black Peppa who found themselves in the bottom two. Following an energetic lip-sync to 'Some Kinda Rush' by Booty...
digitalspy.com
Bake Off's Prue Leith breaks silence on kitten drowning backlash
The Great British Bake Off semi-final spoilers follow. The Great British Bake Off’s Prue Leith has broken her silence after being criticised for a comment she made about drowning kittens. The judge for the Channel 4 show received backlash for an excerpt in her memoir, I’ll Try Anything Once,...
digitalspy.com
John Lewis Christmas advert 2022: Watch the emotional advert
A sure sign that Christmas is here, John Lewis has dropped their new advert for 2022 named 'The Beginner'. This year's song that has got the John Lewis treatment is the Blink-182 classic 'All The Small Things' sung by US artist Mike Geier. Related: All the best Christmas adverts of...
digitalspy.com
The Crown season 5 seriously mishandles Princess Diana's car moment
The Crown season five was always going to have a Princess Diana problem. While much of the anticipation surrounding the new series has focused on seeing the well-documented and highly public marriage breakdown between the Waleses, this thread of storytelling has also brought about a series of challenges for the historical drama.
digitalspy.com
MAFS UK's Pjay Finch reveals which castmate he actually wanted to be paired up with
Married at First Sight UK star Pjay Finch has revealed which castmate he wished he had been coupled up with. Pjay was paired with Jess Potter during his time on the reality dating show, but the couple amicably broke off their relationship before the series ended. Despite remaining good friends...
digitalspy.com
The Crown's Dominic West reveals he was "utterly intimidated" by Elizabeth Debicki's Diana
The Crown returned for its long awaited and highly anticipated fifth season on Wednesday (November 9) with Dominic West taking on the mantle of Prince Charles from Josh O’Connor and Elizabeth Debicki playing Princess Diana, following on from Emma Corrin. And now, Dominic West has revealed what it was...
digitalspy.com
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline- THE FINAL
Thanks to all who voted in the fifth and final heat. Your votes meant that the two storylines going through to the final from that heat were Stacey's Bipolar (Eastenders) and The Ken/Deirdre/Mike Love Triangle (Coronation Street) It's now the final and the two highest voted storylines from each of...
digitalspy.com
Eastenders - Sam's Ex Don
So has he gone now? what was the point of him, arriving cooking in Kat's kitchen, that stupid thing with the ring and the proposal - what was the point of the whole thing. His scenes were painful to watch, I was cheering Kat on to actually hit him with the bat within about 10 seconds because he was that annoying.
digitalspy.com
What’s gone wrong for Dancing On Ice?
For me, it’s that since the revamp they’ve just blatantly been copying Strictly and made no effort to hide it. They were always very similar shows but the similarities used to be subtle enough for DOI to still feel original- not anymore. Also they’re sending very conflicting messages by having Strictly pros as a contestant (which implies that production don’t think Strictly helps give them that much expertise) but now having a Strictly pro as a judge (which implies that production think Strictly gives them substantial expertise)… it’s very baffling.
digitalspy.com
Which celebrity will receive the 1,000th Strictly ten?
At the end of last week’s show, a total of 998 tens had been awarded over the course of the 19+ series of Strictly. It seems more than likely that we will see the 1,000th ten this weekend, but who will receive it, and which judge will award it?
digitalspy.com
Rock rivals 2008
Just finished watching this on YouTube. I remember it at the time back in 2008. This really should've been a lot lot better. Unfortunately it was a flop. It's a shame as itv wanted to make a drama out of the x factor. Britain got talent sort of shows!. Michelle...
digitalspy.com
Whose couple's choice are you most looking forward to?
I hope they do Theatre/Jazz but CC seems to be anything goes so no idea what Fleur & Vito might do. Voted for Hamza as at least it sounds as if it will be unique/different. However I was looking forward to what Ellie and Nikita would produce most before their elimination last SATURDAY 🙄
digitalspy.com
Doctor Who's 60th anniversary specials runtime revealed
Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary specials are rapidly approaching, and now we finally know the runtime of the episodes. It has been revealed in the latest Doctor Who Magazine that each of the three special episodes will be “hour-long spectaculars”. An excerpt from the new issue of the...
digitalspy.com
Your favourite UK top five hit single by the Beatles - Wildcard Round
Nine songs have qualified for the final from the heats, which means that one more place in that final is up for grabs. This is the Wildcard Round. The winner of this poll will fill that last remaining place in the final. Please vote for your favourite. You may award...
Comments / 0