Madera County, CA

YourCentralValley.com

How rainy weather is affecting the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s another dangerous day on the roads with a major storm system impacting the valley on this election day. “All day it’s been relatively busy for all of our officers, not only with rainfall coming but here in the higher elevations,” said Mika Salas of California Highway Patrol. Local and state […]
FRESNO, CA
SFGate

California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in a canal, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

When to expect the heaviest rain on the Central Coast

SALINAS, Calif. — Central Coast residents woke up to puddles Monday morning after rain overnight but clear skies. Those skies won't remain clear and more rain is on the way. KSBW 8 meteorologist Holt Hanley breaks down when rain can be expected. >>Watch his full forecast in the video player above.<<
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Traffic Alert Hwy 41 and Cavin Coarsegold

COARSEGOLD –The California Highway Patrol is reporting a motor vehicle accident that has occurred on Highway 41 near Cavin Road. Two vehicles are involved and there is an ambulance en route. This is a head-on collision and some lane blockage exists. Please avoid the area if possible. We will...
COARSEGOLD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Light drizzle Monday to make way for heavier rain, wind Tuesday

Light drizzle wet much of Hanford Monday, forcing residents to cover up with hoods and umbrellas, making roads and walkways slick, and clearing the air. The rain is part of a weather pattern that is sweeping down from the Pacific Northwest, with Monday's forecast showing an 85% chance of showers with a high of 59 degrees and a low of 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Winds were projected at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
HANFORD, CA
KTLA

The ‘Most Magical’ winter destinations in California

While California probably isn’t the first place you think of when you think about winter, per se, there are some towns that could serve as the backdrop of a Hallmark Christmas movie. Tripstodiscover.com, a website that provides trip planning suggestions and resources, released a list of the 50 “Most Magical” winter wonderland towns in the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
YourCentralValley.com

2 injured after crash in Madera county, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –  Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Madera county, according to the California Highway Patrol.  The crash happened around noon at the intersection of Highway 41 and Avenue 14.  CHP says a driver was turning left onto Avenue 14 from Highway 41 and pulled into the path […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet has in-flight emergency, lands in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) –  An Air National Guard fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Fresno International Airport after an in-flight emergency around 10:00 a.m Thursday morning, according to 144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office. Officials with the 144th Fighter Wing say an F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing declared […]
FRESNO, CA
clovisroundup.com

Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Clovis Overnight

Last night just before 9:30PM, a motorcyclist passed away following a collision with a car. A Clovis Police officer came upon the collision at Sunnyside/Sierra moments after it happened and before anyone had a chance to call 911. As officers tended to the two drivers involved and closed the roadway,...
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Squirrel killed in Downtown Fresno power outage, says PGE

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local squirrel met a tragic demise after causing a power outage in Downtown Fresno, according to PG&E. According to the local utility provider, the power outage began a little before 12:30 p.m., affecting about 2,045 customers. Fresno City Hall was one of the buildings affected by the outage and had […]
FRESNO, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Fresno, CA

Fresno, California, is the perfect place to have memorable experiences without exceeding your budget. Located in Fresno County, Fresno is known for its beautiful parks and vibrant culture. Fresno is a Spanish word that means "ash tree," the type of tree abundant along the stunning San Joaquin River. Fresno boasts...
FRESNO, CA
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned

California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Suspect in deadly Visalia hit-and-run arrested

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman accused of killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). On Thursday, officials said that Shay Dejonge had turned herself in at the CHP office in Visalia after leaving the scene of a crash near Avenue 144 and Avenue 313 […]
VISALIA, CA

