Tornadoes are possible in California, NWS says. Here is where they can form
While tornadoes are not a regular occurrence in California, it’s a weather phenomenon that can definitely appear in the state. According to the National Weather Service, California averages around 11 tornadoes a year and they usually occur in the fall or spring. The NWS also said that while tornadoes can occur throughout the state, they […]
How rainy weather is affecting the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It’s another dangerous day on the roads with a major storm system impacting the valley on this election day. “All day it’s been relatively busy for all of our officers, not only with rainfall coming but here in the higher elevations,” said Mika Salas of California Highway Patrol. Local and state […]
SFGate
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in a canal, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down...
KSBW.com
When to expect the heaviest rain on the Central Coast
SALINAS, Calif. — Central Coast residents woke up to puddles Monday morning after rain overnight but clear skies. Those skies won't remain clear and more rain is on the way. KSBW 8 meteorologist Holt Hanley breaks down when rain can be expected. >>Watch his full forecast in the video player above.<<
Thousands of Central California residents without power amid storms
Thousands of Valley residents are without power Tuesday as storms continue to hit the area.
sierranewsonline.com
Traffic Alert Hwy 41 and Cavin Coarsegold
COARSEGOLD –The California Highway Patrol is reporting a motor vehicle accident that has occurred on Highway 41 near Cavin Road. Two vehicles are involved and there is an ambulance en route. This is a head-on collision and some lane blockage exists. Please avoid the area if possible. We will...
Hanford Sentinel
Light drizzle Monday to make way for heavier rain, wind Tuesday
Light drizzle wet much of Hanford Monday, forcing residents to cover up with hoods and umbrellas, making roads and walkways slick, and clearing the air. The rain is part of a weather pattern that is sweeping down from the Pacific Northwest, with Monday's forecast showing an 85% chance of showers with a high of 59 degrees and a low of 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Winds were projected at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
The ‘Most Magical’ winter destinations in California
While California probably isn’t the first place you think of when you think about winter, per se, there are some towns that could serve as the backdrop of a Hallmark Christmas movie. Tripstodiscover.com, a website that provides trip planning suggestions and resources, released a list of the 50 “Most Magical” winter wonderland towns in the […]
Thousands of customers left without power in Fresno, Madera counties
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A widespread power outage left thousands of Central Valley customers in the dark on Tuesday night, according to PG&E. As of 5:40 p.m., there are 6,939 customers across Fresno and Madera counties are being impacted by the power outage, according to PG&E’s outage website. As the power outage continues, officials […]
2 injured after crash in Madera county, CHP says
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Madera county, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around noon at the intersection of Highway 41 and Avenue 14. CHP says a driver was turning left onto Avenue 14 from Highway 41 and pulled into the path […]
F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet has in-flight emergency, lands in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – An Air National Guard fighter jet made an emergency landing at the Fresno International Airport after an in-flight emergency around 10:00 a.m Thursday morning, according to 144th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office. Officials with the 144th Fighter Wing say an F-15C Eagle Fighter Jet assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing declared […]
clovisroundup.com
Fatal Motorcycle Collision in Clovis Overnight
Last night just before 9:30PM, a motorcyclist passed away following a collision with a car. A Clovis Police officer came upon the collision at Sunnyside/Sierra moments after it happened and before anyone had a chance to call 911. As officers tended to the two drivers involved and closed the roadway,...
Widespread power outage impacts downtown Fresno
A power outage impacted a large portion of downtown Fresno on Tuesday afternoon.
What we know about the Northern California meteorite and house fire
Partial walls are all that remain of a rural home on a cattle ranch in Northern California that was destroyed in a fire Friday evening, not long after witnesses say they saw a bright object falling from the sky nearby.
Squirrel killed in Downtown Fresno power outage, says PGE
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A local squirrel met a tragic demise after causing a power outage in Downtown Fresno, according to PG&E. According to the local utility provider, the power outage began a little before 12:30 p.m., affecting about 2,045 customers. Fresno City Hall was one of the buildings affected by the outage and had […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Fresno, CA
Fresno, California, is the perfect place to have memorable experiences without exceeding your budget. Located in Fresno County, Fresno is known for its beautiful parks and vibrant culture. Fresno is a Spanish word that means "ash tree," the type of tree abundant along the stunning San Joaquin River. Fresno boasts...
California witness questions bright orange lights moving silently overhead
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Fremont reported watching and photographing multiple brightly lit, orange-colored objects crossing the sky silently at about 9:24 p.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
This Entire Neighborhood in Northern California was Mysteriously Abandoned
California is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned community in Tuolumne County about 2 hours south of Sacramento. What was once a thriving mining town during much of the 1800s now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hit
Monday evenings are not the best night of the week to go out and eat. The staff, including servers, line chefs, and others, are wiped out from the weekend rush. Some of the food leftover from the weekend gets used up on Monday evenings even though it shouldn't be; it just happens.
CHP: Suspect in deadly Visalia hit-and-run arrested
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman accused of killing a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash has been arrested, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). On Thursday, officials said that Shay Dejonge had turned herself in at the CHP office in Visalia after leaving the scene of a crash near Avenue 144 and Avenue 313 […]
