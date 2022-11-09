Light drizzle wet much of Hanford Monday, forcing residents to cover up with hoods and umbrellas, making roads and walkways slick, and clearing the air. The rain is part of a weather pattern that is sweeping down from the Pacific Northwest, with Monday's forecast showing an 85% chance of showers with a high of 59 degrees and a low of 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Winds were projected at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

