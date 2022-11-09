Read full article on original website
Zacks.com
TransDigm (TDG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
TDG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $5.50 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46. The bottom line improved by a solid 29.4% from the $4.25 per share reported a year ago. Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $3.98 per...
kitco.com
First Majestic Silver reports net loss of $20.7 million in Q3, announces dividend
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its Q3 2022 production increased by 20% compared to Q3 2021 and by 14%...
kitco.com
Lundin Gold reports net income of $62.7M in Q3, touts 'another fantastic quarter' for the company
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Lundin Gold said that income from mining operations was $83.9 million, adding that the company generated cash flow...
tipranks.com
DuPont Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results
Shares of DuPont (NYSE: DD) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the technology-based materials company delivered upbeat Q3 earnings. The company reported Q3 revenues of $3.3 billion, up 4% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates by $100 million. DuPont’s organic sales increased 11% year-over-year. Adjusted...
NASDAQ
Catalyst's (CPRX) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX reported earnings of 20 cents per share for the third quarter of 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. Earnings were also higher than our estimate of 19 cents. The company reported earnings of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings (adjusted for...
freightwaves.com
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings
Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
1 Stock to Buy This Week Following Its Recent Earnings Beat
Biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences (GILD) reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and sales and raised its full-year guidance. Analysts see immense growth potential in the company's HIV and oncology franchises, which should...
DuPont quarterly profit slides nearly 7% on higher costs
(Reuters) - Industrial materials maker DuPont de Nemours reported a 6.9% fall in third-quarter profit on Tuesday, hurt by higher raw material, energy and logistics costs as well as currency headwinds.
teslarati.com
Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022
Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
constructiondive.com
WSP posts rosy Q3 revenue and backlog, increases guidance
Engineering and design giant WSP reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $95.4 million ($127.5 million CAD) for the third quarter, down 9% from the same period last year. The Montreal-based firm posted a revenue of $2.17 billion, up 9.3% year over year, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.19 — both beating analysts’ expectations, according to Seeking Alpha.
Lyft Stock Plummets After Mixed Q3 Earnings, Tepid Revenue Forecast
Lyft (LYFT) - Get Free Report shares plunged lower Tuesday after the smaller ride-sharing rival to Uber Technologies (UBER) - Get Free Report posted a surprise third quarter loss and a disappointing holiday season forecast. Lyft's third quarter loss of $1.18 per share, against a Street forecast of a 7...
NASDAQ
Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 11, 2022 : AQN, ERJ, ORLA, DDL, RGF, IMV, CMMB, PLXP, STRR, CRKN
The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/11/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 14.76 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
ValueWalk
GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Shares of chip manufacturer GlobalFoundries jumped in heavy trading volume Tuesday following the company’s third-quarter report, which topped analysts’ views. The company issued guidance for the current quarter that came in ahead of consensus estimates. The stock is among top performers within the chip manufacturing industry. GlobalFoundries’s Share...
Earnings Previews: Aurora Cannabis, Toast
After U.S. markets close Thursday, Aurora Cannabis and Toast will report quarterly results. Here's what to look for.
tipranks.com
Dutch Bros Brews Up a Q3 Beat; Ups Guidance
Shares of drive-thru shops operator Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) are simmering higher today after the coffee products provider posted better-than-anticipated third-quarter numbers and raised its top-line guidance. Revenue jumped 53.04% year-over-year to $198.65 million, surpassing estimates by ~$3.9 million. EPS at $0.09 too, managed to come in ahead of expectations by...
AOL Corp
Rivian misses revenue estimate, but shares bounce on outlook
(Reuters) -Rivian Automotive Inc missed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue, but shares rose after hours as the electric-vehicle maker reported a smaller-than-expected loss and a higher number of preorders, and reaffirmed its full-year production outlook. The company, which went public a year ago, also said its smaller R2 vehicle...
Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) Beats Earnings Estimates
Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) stock rose 5.69% (As on November 10, 11:05:22 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as users curtailed spending and ditched online games for outdoor activities. Roblox changed the period of estimated paying user life to 28 months from 25 months, resulting in a $111 million decrease in revenue during the reporting quarter. It also lowered costs by $25.5 million. The company’s results come as growth rates plummet in the broader gaming sector after people stepped outdoors and reserved spending for essential items in a bid to counter inflation. Compounding challenges further, a deteriorating economy continues to ravage the advertising industry, including giants such as Snap Inc and Facebook owner Meta Platforms.
Motley Fool
Why Dutch Bros Stock Surged Today
Management sees a path to 800 stores by the end of 2023. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
msn.com
Tesla Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market
Shares of Tesla Inc. slid 2.93% to $191.30 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index rising 0.49% to 10,616.20 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 1.02% to 33,160.83. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $211.37 short of its 52-week high ($402.67), which the company reached on January 4th.
Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) EBITDA Increases
Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) stock rose 15.57% (As on November 10, 11:22:38 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company misses the profit and revenue estimates for the third quarter of FY 22. For 3Q22, the Software Platform revenue was up 59% year-over-year to $307 million with growth in both the number of installs, as well as price per install. The Apps segment declined 24% to $407 million as the company continues to optimize the portfolio of apps to drive higher cash flow. Net Income improved to $24 million from $0.1 million for a net margin of 3%. Software Platform business grew Adjusted EBITDA 46% year-over-year to $190 million, representing a 62% segment Adjusted EBITDA margin. For the Apps segment, Adjusted EBITDA increased 12% year-over-year to $67 million with a 17% Adjusted EBITDA margin up from an 11% margin a year ago. The company had $944 million of cash and cash equivalents at the end of 3Q22, and of the previously approved $750 million stock repurchase program the company have over $400 million of capacity remaining. Software Platform Enterprise Clients (SPEC) grew 84% to 538. NDBRR3 was 166%.
