The Cities and States Where People Are Most Behind on Rent

Catching up on a missed rent payment isn’t easy. As renters fall further behind, the outlook gets worse. Moving to a cheaper place isn’t likely an option: median asking rents for available apartments were up 15% nationwide in June, according to Redfin (RDFN) . For example, in California,...
UTAH STATE
msn.com

This is where homes are selling the fastest in America right now

Homes have spent fewer and fewer days on the market over the last five years. In summer 2021—peak season for residential real estate activity—the typical home in the U.S. sold in just 36 days, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank. The typical home took twice as long to sell in summer 2017. At a local level, a property that sits on the market for longer than the median length of time could signal to would-be-buyers that there is something undesirable about the listing. When homes sell faster it can also be a sign that any given market is less buyer-friendly. Stacker compiled a list of metros where homes are selling the fastest using data from Redfin. Metros are ranked by the least days listed for sale for the month of September with the metros with the most home sales being ranked higher in case of ties. Metros with over 300 home sales in September were included.
Business Insider

Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment

A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
Grazia

Banks Are Denying Families Mortgages Because Of Their Childcare Costs

Childcare costs are leaving families unable to buy homes – or even renegotiate existing deals – as banks unfairly weight the cost of nurseries when making their mortgage calculations. Some desperate families are resorting to methods such as giving family members cash payments in order to claim they...
WANE-TV

5 Reasons To NOT Buy a House Right Now

House prices have soared in the United States during the pandemic, especially in small cities and rural areas. Nearly half of all Americans are concerned, if not desperate about the lack of affordable housing. But buying a home is central to the American dream because it is often viewed as a path to building wealth.
BBC

Cost of living: The homebuyers anxious about their mortgages

Interest rates have risen to 3% - the biggest hike since 1989 - and many people are worried about the cost of their mortgages. BBC News has been talking to people who are going to be affected by the increase and has come to Derby to hear your stories. 'I'm...

