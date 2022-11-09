Read full article on original website
ConsumerAffairs
Because of declining affordability, many people are buying their ‘second home’ first
Rising mortgage rates are making homes much less affordable in the nation’s largest housing markets, prompting first-time buyers to get creative. Buyers in these high-priced markets are expanding their horizons. A study by ConsumerAffairs found that 81% of prospective homebuyers were considering buying a “second home” first, while continuing...
10 Places Where People Won’t Be Able To Afford Retirement
According to the Tax Foundation, the real value of $100 is more like $117 in Arkansas and around $116 in Mississippi and Alabama. Those states are not alone. Throughout the South, Appalachia, the...
Home flippers are having a tough time selling to regular people who need a mortgage, so they're offloading their properties to big investors instead
Big investors are purchasing more homes. It could make it harder for traditional buyers to compete for housing.
The Cities and States Where People Are Most Behind on Rent
Catching up on a missed rent payment isn’t easy. As renters fall further behind, the outlook gets worse. Moving to a cheaper place isn’t likely an option: median asking rents for available apartments were up 15% nationwide in June, according to Redfin (RDFN) . For example, in California,...
msn.com
This is where homes are selling the fastest in America right now
Homes have spent fewer and fewer days on the market over the last five years. In summer 2021—peak season for residential real estate activity—the typical home in the U.S. sold in just 36 days, according to data from the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank. The typical home took twice as long to sell in summer 2017. At a local level, a property that sits on the market for longer than the median length of time could signal to would-be-buyers that there is something undesirable about the listing. When homes sell faster it can also be a sign that any given market is less buyer-friendly. Stacker compiled a list of metros where homes are selling the fastest using data from Redfin. Metros are ranked by the least days listed for sale for the month of September with the metros with the most home sales being ranked higher in case of ties. Metros with over 300 home sales in September were included.
Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment
A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
Roommate wanted: Homeless people are pairing up as a way around the housing crisis
Given record high rents and low vacancy rates, housing providers are offering to match people up as roommates to get them off the streets. But it can be a tough sell for both renters and landlords.
Grazia
Banks Are Denying Families Mortgages Because Of Their Childcare Costs
Childcare costs are leaving families unable to buy homes – or even renegotiate existing deals – as banks unfairly weight the cost of nurseries when making their mortgage calculations. Some desperate families are resorting to methods such as giving family members cash payments in order to claim they...
If you're considering buying or selling a home, you might want to wait until next year
Home prices are finally coming down to earth but that does not mean the US real estate market is back on track. In fact, both would-be buyers and sellers are in a tough spot – and neither is coming out on top. "Inflation and high mortgage rates are taking...
WANE-TV
5 Reasons To NOT Buy a House Right Now
House prices have soared in the United States during the pandemic, especially in small cities and rural areas. Nearly half of all Americans are concerned, if not desperate about the lack of affordable housing. But buying a home is central to the American dream because it is often viewed as a path to building wealth.
US home sales will keep falling through 2023, Redfin says: 'Housing companies are in the jungle now'
Redfin said it expects home sales to keep falling through 2023, as it laid off 13% of its workforce. US housing companies are "in the jungle" now, its CEO said, as buyer demand falters. Rising mortgage rates and high inflation are key pressures pulling down the number of home sales.
Housing isn't getting any cheaper. But an expensive mortgage is not the only thing making homes so unaffordable.
Good morning to the smartest corner of the internet. Senior reporter Phil Rosen here. Based on the thoughtful tweets (@philrosenn) and email responses you send me each morning, I'm convinced there's no group more clever than Opening Bell readers. If you haven't done so yet, take a shot today answering...
NBC New York
Here Are Tips for Buying a Home in a Cooling Market, According to Top-Ranked Financial Advisors
The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage has been trending above 7% for most of October, more than double where it was at the start of 2022. Demand is slowing, which overall works in buyers' favor. Whether you're looking at buying soon or down the road, these tips...
These Are the Cities Where You Will and Won't Need to Make a Huge Down Payment
For those trying to squirrel away enough for a down payment while also paying rent, 25% instead of 15% can also mean the difference between locking in a mortgage or watching prices rise for another few years. That is why many looking to own are increasingly moving away from the...
Average age for 1st time home buyers reaches all-time high
The number of first-time home buyers has dropped to an all-time low over the past year as the average age of first-time homeowners is the highest it has been in over three decades. Part of the reason many are being forced to wait before buying their first home is the...
Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
Finding space in your budget to save and invest isn't easy for everyone. In fact, a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 40% of Americans have less than $300 in savings. As such, plenty of...
Homebuyers are now older, wealthier and mostly white, research shows
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re young, newly married, raising a family and searching for your first home, good luck. According to the National Board of Realtors, first-time homebuyers have lost favor in this erratic real estate market, yielding the smallest share of home sales for the first time in 41 years.
BBC
Cost of living: The homebuyers anxious about their mortgages
Interest rates have risen to 3% - the biggest hike since 1989 - and many people are worried about the cost of their mortgages. BBC News has been talking to people who are going to be affected by the increase and has come to Derby to hear your stories. 'I'm...
Buying a New Home: Why It’s Becoming a Dying Dream for Millennials
The average homebuyer in the U.S. is now older, as more millennials are pushed out of the housing market. Historic Highs for Mortgage Rates: Believe It or Not, There's a Silver LiningSee: Should You...
Yes, You Can Buy a Home for Less Than Listing Price — Here’s How
Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, covering all things real estate and home improvement. When she's not watching house flipping shows or dreaming about buying a vacation home, she writes fiction. Barbara's debut novel is due out later this year. published Yesterday. You’ve probably heard that...
