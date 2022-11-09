Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kclu.org
South Coast city donates land for construction of affordable townhome project
A South Coast city has taken another step towards dealing with the affordable housing crisis in the region. The City of Thousand Oaks donated nearly four acres of land to the non-profit group Housing Land Trust Ventura County for development of an affordable townhome project. Plans call for the property...
kclu.org
Election results? Here's a wrapup of some of the biggest races and measures in the Tri-Counties
It's too close to call. The unofficial results as of Wednesday morning show just eight votes separate the yes and no vote on Carpinteria's Measure T, with the proposal leaning slightly towards defeat. Measure T is called the “Parcel Rezoning Initiative” and is centered around a proposal to build a...
kclu.org
Voters say no to changing Port Hueneme's name; Yes to new sales tax for public safety in Goleta
Voters in one South Coast community are apparently happy with its name. Port Hueneme residents faced a simple question: should they change the city’s name to Hueneme Beach? The idea was to make it more attractive to visitors. Voters said no in a big way, by a 68% to 32% margin.
kclu.org
Ventura County has clear winner in one County Supervisorial race, but a second is much closer
There appears to be a clear-cut winner in one supervisorial race on the South Coast, but there’s a bit of a question in the second. In Ventura County’s Fourth Supervisorial District. Janice Parvin won the seat. Moorpark’s current mayor received 64% of the vote, to 36 percent for Bernardo Perez. The race will fill the seat being opened by Bob Huber's decision not to seek a second term representing the Moorpark and Simi Valley areas.
kclu.org
As vote counting continues, new numbers show two closely watched Ventura County races remain tight
While most election contests on the Central and South Coasts appear to be settled, there are still a few that are up in the air. One of the biggest question marks is in Ventura County, for the Second District Supervisorial seat. Former State Assemblyman Jeff Gorrell is leading longtime Thousand Oaks City Councilwoman Claudia Bill de la Pena by just over one percent.
kclu.org
Voters choose current Santa Barbara County supervisor as new state assembly member for region
Voters decided a race for a wide open State Assembly race in the Tri-Counties. Santa Barbara County Supervisor Gregg Hart defeated former County Supervisor Mike Stoker for the 37th District State Assembly seat. Hart received 58% of the vote, to Stoker’s 42%. 38th District Assemblyman Steve Bennett won a...
kclu.org
Storm brings one to three inches of rain to parts of the Tri-Counties
The cold front that brought some significant rain to the Central and South Coasts has moved on from the region. But, it brought us some much needed rainfall. Rainfall totals include an inch of rain in Westlake Village. 1.4” in Santa Barbara. 3” at KCLU’s transmitter above Montecito. 1.28” in Solvang, and an inch in Los Osos.
kclu.org
Branching out: a unique festive exhibition opens in Ventura County with an All-American theme
Well, how's this for Christmas festivities with an American flavor. Over 60 Christmas trees decorated in themes to represent each US state and territory. "It's a really fun history lesson and beautifully decorated trees, " said Melissa Giller from the Ronald Reagan Library, where the exhibition starts on Friday. There’s...
kclu.org
Too close to call! Yes and no on Carpinteria's Measure T land use measure just eight votes apart
It's too close to call. The unofficial results as of Wednesday morning show just eight votes separate the yes and no vote on Carpinteria's Measure T, with the proposal leaning slightly towards defeat. Measure T is called the “Parcel Rezoning Initiative” and is centered around a proposal to build a...
kclu.org
Voters approve more than $700 million in bond measures in Tri-Counties for school projects
Voters in the Tri-Counties said yes to a number of bond measures to help the region’s schools, but not in all cases. Voters in the Ventura Unified, Fillmore Unified, Rio, Oxnard, and Mupu School Districts approved bond measures to fund project to repair, and replace school infrastructure. In Santa...
kclu.org
Convicted child molester gets 600 year plus prison sentence in Ventura County
A Ventura County man convicted of repeatedly molesting a young girl has been sentenced to more than 600 years in prison. Prosecutors say Travis Edward Martin of Santa Paula molested the child for two years. It happened in Ventura and Orange Counties between 2019 and 2021. The girl was juts four years old when the abuse started.
kclu.org
Exhibition looking at Auschwitz, and horrors of the Holocaust coming to the South Coast
This week marks the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht, when mobs destroyed synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses in Germany. Many consider it to be the start of the Holocaust. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley noted the anniversary, announcing it will host an exhibition looking at the infamous Auschwitz Nazi...
kclu.org
'It could have been a blizzard and I'd have still voted': Voters cast their ballots across the tri-counties
As the rain falls from the sky, a steady stream of voters dart from their car to a polling station and a ballot drop box in Westlake Village. "Of course I'm out to vote," one voter told KCLU News. "It could have been a huge blizzard or storm, I don't...
Comments / 0