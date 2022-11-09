ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TransDigm (TDG) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

TDG - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of $5.50 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.46. The bottom line improved by a solid 29.4% from the $4.25 per share reported a year ago. Barring one-time items, the company reported GAAP earnings of $3.98 per...
Pre-Market Earnings Report for November 11, 2022 : AQN, ERJ, ORLA, DDL, RGF, IMV, CMMB, PLXP, STRR, CRKN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 11/11/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 14.76 vs. an industry ratio of 0.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.
Gerdau reports strong Q3 North American earnings

Gerdau S.A., a scrap-fed electric arc furnace (EAF) steelmaker that also operates scrap yards, reported 23.5 percent lower year-on-year global earnings in the third quarter of this year but has pointed to its North American operations as a bright spot. The company says its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and...
Catalyst's (CPRX) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CPRX reported earnings of 20 cents per share for the third quarter of 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. Earnings were also higher than our estimate of 19 cents. The company reported earnings of 10 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings (adjusted for...
Meritor takeover, China drag on Cummins’ Q3 earnings

Cummins Inc. took a hit to third-quarter earnings from its $3.7 billion acquisition of Meritor Inc., but the purchase will help at least two divisions of the engine maker and power distribution in coming years, the company said Thursday. “The integration of Meritor’s people, products and capabilities in axle and...
3 Stocks to Buy If They Take a Dip

This year hasn't been an easy one for investors as the stock market has been battling pressure from soaring inflation, rising interest rates, and a softening macroeconomic backdrop. As of this writing, the S&P 500 is down 21% in 2022 after being up 29% in 2021 and 18% in 2020.
Rivian beats Q3 EPS expectations, misses sales, reaffirms delivery guidance for 2022

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) beat EPS expectations but missed the Wall Street consensus estimate on sales for Q3 2022. The company, despite a tumultuous year, reaffirmed its production expectations for 2022. “In the third quarter of 2022, we produced 7,363 and delivered 6,584 vehicles,” the company said in its Shareholder Deck....
Deutsche Post DHL posts 20% top-line gain in Q3

German transport and logistics giant Deutsche Post DHL on Tuesday reported its official third-quarter results, with revenue rising 20% year over year (y/y) to $23.9 billion and earnings before interest and taxes of $2.01 billion. For 2022, Deutsche Post DHL (OTCUS: DPSGY) raised its EBIT guidance to a record $8.38...
DuPont Delivers Upbeat Q3 Results

Shares of DuPont (NYSE: DD) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the technology-based materials company delivered upbeat Q3 earnings. The company reported Q3 revenues of $3.3 billion, up 4% year-over-year and surpassing analysts’ estimates by $100 million. DuPont’s organic sales increased 11% year-over-year. Adjusted...
WSP posts rosy Q3 revenue and backlog, increases guidance

Engineering and design giant WSP reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $95.4 million ($127.5 million CAD) for the third quarter, down 9% from the same period last year. The Montreal-based firm posted a revenue of $2.17 billion, up 9.3% year over year, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.19 — both beating analysts’ expectations, according to Seeking Alpha.
Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) Beats Earnings Estimates

Roblox Corp (NYSE:RBLX) stock rose 5.69% (As on November 10, 11:05:22 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as users curtailed spending and ditched online games for outdoor activities. Roblox changed the period of estimated paying user life to 28 months from 25 months, resulting in a $111 million decrease in revenue during the reporting quarter. It also lowered costs by $25.5 million. The company’s results come as growth rates plummet in the broader gaming sector after people stepped outdoors and reserved spending for essential items in a bid to counter inflation. Compounding challenges further, a deteriorating economy continues to ravage the advertising industry, including giants such as Snap Inc and Facebook owner Meta Platforms.
Cascades reports Q3 financial results

Cascades Inc., Quebec, has released its unaudited financial results for the three-month period that ended Sept. 30. "Our third-quarter performance was in line with expectations, notwithstanding the fact that our tissue segment continued to face unprecedented cost inflation and reduced productivity due to labor scarcity and inefficiencies,” says Mario Plourde, president and CEO. “Companywide, improvements in volume, pricing and sales mix mitigated continued cost headwinds on a sequential and year-over-year basis. Importantly, the profitability initiatives that have been deployed throughout our tissue business absorbed this segment's higher costs during the quarter.”
GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results

Shares of chip manufacturer GlobalFoundries jumped in heavy trading volume Tuesday following the company’s third-quarter report, which topped analysts’ views. The company issued guidance for the current quarter that came in ahead of consensus estimates. The stock is among top performers within the chip manufacturing industry. GlobalFoundries’s Share...
Endeavor Swings to $12.5 Million Loss in Q3, Narrowly Misses Wall Street’s Revenue Estimate

Endeavor, tousled by larger economic headwinds and the sale of its lucrative content producing business this year, reported losses for its third fiscal quarter. The talent representation, live events and sports conglomerate narrowly missed projections, taking a $12.5 million loss. Endeavor has slightly shifted its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization to a range of $1.145 billion to $1.175 billion, which is up from the estimate of $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion offered in August with Q2 results. Revenue guidance was adjusted down to between $5.235 billion and $5.325 billion from the prior quarter’s $5.235...

