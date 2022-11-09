ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Iowa cross country notebook | Hawkeyes prepare for regionals

The Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams will continue postseason action on Friday with the NCAA Midwest Regional race. The event will be held in Columbia, Missouri, and take place at Gans Creek Cross Country Course. The women will run their typical 6,000-meter race while the men...
247Sports

Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility

Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
Daily Iowan

Iowa women’s basketball guard Kate Martin playing through broken nose

Iowa women’s basketball senior Kate Martin is used to wearing a face mask. The starting guard broke her nose twice during the 2020-21 season. She was first hit in the face with a ball during Iowa’s game against Illinois in January 2021. Four weeks later, one of Iowa’s practice squad players accidentally threw a ball to her face, breaking her nose again.
KOEL 950 AM

This City in Iowa is the Best Sports City in the State

America as a whole is pretty obsessed with sports. No matter which state you're in you'll find dedicated fans of a variety of sports and sports teams. According to Wallet Hub, the American sports industry is expected to make $83.1 billion dollars by 2023, whether that be from ticket and merchandise sales, media rights, or sponsorship fees, Americans don't mind paying a premium to enjoy their favorite teams.
hawkeyesports.com

Hawkeyes Ink Johnson and Jones on National Signing Day

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder announced on Wednesday that Kennise Johnson and Ava Jones signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa. KENNISE JOHNSON. Guard, 5-foot-4, Joliet, Ill. (Example Academy) – No. 3 guard in the state...
Daily Iowan

Iowa swim and dive program continuing to build

After the Iowa women’s swimming and diving team increased its roster size from 13 athletes in 2021-22 to 21 this season, the Hawkeyes are expecting better results than the 0-7 record they compiled last year. At 1-1 through the first two duals of the season, head coach Nathan Mundt’s...
Daily Iowan

Patrick Kennedy to take on larger role for Iowa men’s wrestling

Patrick Kennedy has big shoes to fill this season. The sophomore 165-pounder will replace four-time Big Ten Champion Alex Marinelli in the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s starting lineup. The Minnesotan is currently ranked 15th in the nation at 165 pounds by InterMat Wrestling. Kennedy’s collegiate record is unofficially...
Hutch Post

Ava Jones Signs with University of Iowa

NICKERSON, Kan. — Ava Jones of Nickerson is forging ahead with her future, after signing her National Letter of Intent (NIL) to play basketball at the University of Iowa on Nov. 9. After a life-changing crash in Louisville, Ky. left Ava and her mother, Amy, in critical condition and...
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices

Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
Daily Iowan

Iowa Heartlanders notebook | Club seeking to keep momentum on the road

The Iowa Heartlanders are seeking their first road win of the 2022-23 season as they play at the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday and the Wichita Thunder on Saturday. After losing six straight games to open the year, the Heartlanders secured their first victory in dominating fashion Sunday. They downed the Fort Wayne Komets, 7-2, at Xtream Arena.
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Herbstreit includes 1 B1G star among list of top performers from Week 10

Kirk Herbstreit’s top-performing players from Week 10 included Kaleb Johnson, Iowa’s freshman running back, for his outstanding game this last weekend against Purdue. Johnson was one of eight players or units honored by Herbstreit:. Johnson marched on the Boilermakers for 200 yards on 22 carries with an average...
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
