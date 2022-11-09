Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Daily Iowan
Iowa cross country notebook | Hawkeyes prepare for regionals
The Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams will continue postseason action on Friday with the NCAA Midwest Regional race. The event will be held in Columbia, Missouri, and take place at Gans Creek Cross Country Course. The women will run their typical 6,000-meter race while the men...
Iowa Men’s Basketball Program Signs Three High School Recruits
The Iowa men's basketball team has signed three recruits for the 2023-24 recruiting class. All three come from within two hours of Iowa City, two play for the same high school, and the third has a brother who's a starter on this year's Hawkeye team. Let's begin with the biggest...
Daily Iowan
‘They want to be part of that’: How Iowa uses Kinnick Stadium, Hawkeye football to recruit students and athletes
Kirk Ferentz isn’t the only Iowa head coach patrolling Kinnick Stadium’s grounds on most Saturdays. The head coach of the Hawkeye football team is often joined by the likes of men’s wrestling coach Tom Brands, women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder, and men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s wrestling experimenting with lineup in season-opener against Cal Baptist
The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team will open its 2022-23 season against unranked Cal Baptist at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Lancers are in their first season with the Big 12, previously being a part of the Western Athletic Conference. Cal Baptist is 1-1 on the...
Iowa Bowl Projections: Where the Hawkeyes stand with one more win needed to secure bowl eligibility
Iowa currently sits at 5-4, fresh off two straight wins over Northwestern and Purdue after previously going through a three-game losing skid. This week is important for the Hawkeyes as they are trying to solidify bowl eligibility. Iowa is one win away from securing itself in a bowl game. Iowa has not missed a bowl game since the 2012 season and the Hawkeyes have three chances to lock in a spot the rest of the year.
Daily Iowan
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 11 of the Iowa football season
Wisconsin -1.5 I’ve struggled to read where Iowa’s at since the beginning of October. It’s played some great defenses like Illinois and some bad defenses like Northwestern. It’s also played great offenses like Ohio State and bad offenses like, well, Northwestern. With Braelon Allen in the...
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s basketball guard Kate Martin playing through broken nose
Iowa women’s basketball senior Kate Martin is used to wearing a face mask. The starting guard broke her nose twice during the 2020-21 season. She was first hit in the face with a ball during Iowa’s game against Illinois in January 2021. Four weeks later, one of Iowa’s practice squad players accidentally threw a ball to her face, breaking her nose again.
This City in Iowa is the Best Sports City in the State
America as a whole is pretty obsessed with sports. No matter which state you're in you'll find dedicated fans of a variety of sports and sports teams. According to Wallet Hub, the American sports industry is expected to make $83.1 billion dollars by 2023, whether that be from ticket and merchandise sales, media rights, or sponsorship fees, Americans don't mind paying a premium to enjoy their favorite teams.
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Ink Johnson and Jones on National Signing Day
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder announced on Wednesday that Kennise Johnson and Ava Jones signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa. KENNISE JOHNSON. Guard, 5-foot-4, Joliet, Ill. (Example Academy) – No. 3 guard in the state...
Daily Iowan
Iowa swim and dive program continuing to build
After the Iowa women’s swimming and diving team increased its roster size from 13 athletes in 2021-22 to 21 this season, the Hawkeyes are expecting better results than the 0-7 record they compiled last year. At 1-1 through the first two duals of the season, head coach Nathan Mundt’s...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football notebook | Hawkeyes plan to vote, talk on-field win streak in November
Iowa football head coach Kirk Ferentz made sure his players knew the importance of voting on Election Day this year. Ferentz said representatives from the University of Iowa gave his team a 45-minute lesson on how to vote and voter registration. “We live in the greatest country, and one of...
Daily Iowan
Patrick Kennedy to take on larger role for Iowa men’s wrestling
Patrick Kennedy has big shoes to fill this season. The sophomore 165-pounder will replace four-time Big Ten Champion Alex Marinelli in the Iowa men’s wrestling team’s starting lineup. The Minnesotan is currently ranked 15th in the nation at 165 pounds by InterMat Wrestling. Kennedy’s collegiate record is unofficially...
Daily Iowan
DITV Sports: Iowa Basketball Opens Season with Doubleheader
The Iowa men’s and women’s basketball teams opened their season on Monday in. doubleheader at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. DITV Sports Reporter Lucy Friedl has more about the start of basketball season.
Ava Jones signs National Letter of Intent to play at Iowa
Ava Jones, who was hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky, after her family was hit by a car while walking on a sidewalk, has signed her National Letter of Intent (NLI) to play basketball at Iowa.
Ava Jones Signs with University of Iowa
NICKERSON, Kan. — Ava Jones of Nickerson is forging ahead with her future, after signing her National Letter of Intent (NIL) to play basketball at the University of Iowa on Nov. 9. After a life-changing crash in Louisville, Ky. left Ava and her mother, Amy, in critical condition and...
What to like and what not to like from Iowa basketball's 89-58 win over Bethune-Cookman
Iowa basketball picked up its first win of the season on Monday night as the Hawkeyes took down Bethune-Cookman, 89-58, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena to improve to 1-0 on the young season. All five starters scored in double-figures for the Hawkeyes as Tony Perkins led the way with 16, Kris Murray...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz announces return of one Iowa WR during Week 11 practices
Kirk Ferentz gave out an update for Iowa wideout Brody Brecht at the team’s weekly press conference. This is some good news for Brecht. Brecht missed the Hawkeye’s last game against Purdue. Brecht has played in every game so far this season except for that one. Ferentz stated...
Daily Iowan
Iowa Heartlanders notebook | Club seeking to keep momentum on the road
The Iowa Heartlanders are seeking their first road win of the 2022-23 season as they play at the Kansas City Mavericks on Friday and the Wichita Thunder on Saturday. After losing six straight games to open the year, the Heartlanders secured their first victory in dominating fashion Sunday. They downed the Fort Wayne Komets, 7-2, at Xtream Arena.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit includes 1 B1G star among list of top performers from Week 10
Kirk Herbstreit’s top-performing players from Week 10 included Kaleb Johnson, Iowa’s freshman running back, for his outstanding game this last weekend against Purdue. Johnson was one of eight players or units honored by Herbstreit:. Johnson marched on the Boilermakers for 200 yards on 22 carries with an average...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are highly praised for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
