ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Parkinson’s patients wait years for care due to workforce crisis: charity

By Ella Pickover
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LYbwL_0j3gnGCZ00

People with Parkinson’s disease are being forced to take desperate measures due to a “hidden” workforce crisis, a charity has warned.

Parkinson’s UK warned that workforce shortages among specialist staff mean that some patients are waiting for “years” for care.

Patients have described hammering on doors in hospitals trying to find a medic who can help them while others have been forced to adjust their own medication after failing to contact specialist teams after multiple attempts.

Analysis by the charity concluded that health service staffing levels have been so low that patients are often waiting years to be seen by health professionals.

A retired nurse said she was forced to adjust her own medication after struggling to get hold of a consultant when she was left “in agony”.

Wendy Barnett, 64, from Stourbridge in the West Midlands , was unable to sleep and in pain after being told to change her medication.

She had a severe reaction and was unable to get in touch with her clinicians so made the change herself.

Ms Barnett, who was diagnosed with the condition five years ago, said: “Parkinson’s is a fluctuating condition – when it’s not right you need to talk to someone quickly about it, but no-one gets back to you.

“I tried to contact a consultant, but couldn’t get one. I left a message, the mailbox was full. How long were those messages on there? What if there was an urgent message on there? It’s a nasty scenario.

“Being a nurse I knew how to reduce that medication, but if you aren’t a nurse and don’t hold that medical knowledge, you are in big trouble if you can’t get hold of anyone.

GPs often don’t feel confident making adjustments to Parkinson’s medications as it’s a specialist area.

“I would still be waiting and be in absolute agony, while taking medication that is no good. And that is dangerous. You shouldn’t have to go through all this just to get help.”

A retired secondary school teacher said he has had to learn how to live with his Parkinson’s diagnosis on his own as he has been “pushed from pillar to post” in the healthcare system.

Gary Berry, 60, from Shepperton, Middlesex, told the charity he has not been able to see his neurologist for almost two years.

“Parkinson’s is a very complex condition and we need to be able to reach out and see healthcare professionals when we need to. I can never get an appointment with my GP,” he said.

“I’ve learnt how to manage my Parkinson’s on my own through keeping fit and regular exercise, eating a nutritious and varied diet, and expressing my emotions through my poetry.

“But it’s not good enough, the support system from the NHS is so inconsistent and I feel like I’m left to navigate this condition on my own.”

Meanwhile, a carer from Suffolk told the described the difficulties she faces when trying to get help for her brother-in-law.

The 67-year-old from Suffolk, who did not wish to be named, said: “If I don’t hear back after calling a health professional for help I go round to the hospital and bang on the door.”

Parkinson’s UK said that an increase in staff numbers was desperately needed to improve care for patients.

It’s appalling that there is so little publicly available official data on the NHS workforce in England. Without publishing this missing data, little progress can be made on improving access to care for people with Parkinson’s

Sam Freeman Carney, Parkinson’s UK

The charity said that a lack of essential data in monthly NHS workforce statistics is hiding the scale of the workforce problem across the health system in England.

It has launched a new campaign calling for better care for patients across England called Can’t Wait.

As part of the campaign, Parkinson’s UK called for a fully-funded workforce strategy for the health service, which includes the publication of detailed data on the NHS workforce, with projections of staff numbers needed to meet future demand.

Sam Freeman Carney, health policy and improvement lead at Parkinson’s UK, said: “It’s appalling that there is so little publicly available official data on the NHS workforce in England. Without publishing this missing data, little progress can be made on improving access to care for people with Parkinson’s.

“We are calling for the UK Government to grow and upskill the Parkinson’s workforce to better support people with the condition.

“Like others across the sector, we strongly believe there must be greater transparency by publishing detailed data on the current and future projections for the health and care workforce.”

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “We are committed to ensuring all those with Parkinson’s receive the care and support they need, including access to specialist neurological services where appropriate.

“We have commissioned NHS England to develop a long-term workforce plan to recruit and retain more staff, while also building the NHS workforce – with 3,700 more doctors and over 9,100 more nurses working across the service compared to last year.

“NHS Digital will be undertaking a review of workforce statistics – expected to begin next year – which will include looking at current gaps in data.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cost of living crisis forcing nurses to quit their NHS pensions

The cost of living crisis is forcing nurses to quit their pensions, according to new figures.The number of staff leaving the NHS pension scheme has doubled from 30,270 to 66,167 in just one year, according to an analysis by The Royal College of Nursing.More than 4,000 nurses opted out of their pension between April and July this year, with 12,000 doing so since April last year.According to the RCN analysis, between April and July 2021, 11,500 staff said they opted out of the pension due to affordability and “facing other financial priorities”. In 2020 this doubled to 23,000.Data shows 34,406,...
The Independent

Elderly ‘cut back on care’ as cost-of-living crisis bites

A significant proportion of elderly people plan to cut back on the amount of money they spend on care amid the cost-of-living crisis, a new poll suggests.Age UK said that there could be impacts on the health service after a new poll found that one in 10 over 60s across the UK were planning to reduce or stop the care they receive because they cannot afford the cost.The charity said that care needs are “essential” in keeping people fit and well.Meanwhile, its new poll of 1,600 people over the age of 60 found that 22% were planning on cutting back...
The Guardian

Record 7.1m people in England waiting for NHS hospital treatment

The number of people in England waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a record high. A total of 7.1 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of September, NHS England said. This is up from 7 million in August and is the highest number since records began in August 2007.
BBC

Laura Nuttall has fourth major brain surgery

A woman given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer four years ago has had a fourth major surgery to remove new tumours. Laura Nuttall had the aggressive tumours removed at Salford Royal hospital. The 22-year-old, who graduated from the University of Manchester in July, now...
The Independent

Nurses ‘working one day a week for free’

Nurses work the equivalent of one day a week for free, according to a new analysis of pay.Researchers from London Economics, commissioned by the Royal College of Nursing, looked at pay in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland since 2010.They found that in real terms, based on a five-day week, the salary of an experienced nurse has fallen by 20%.A pay rise would help save NHS money because of how expensive it is to hire staff internationally, which is currently the main recruitment method adopted by the Government, according to the analysis.The high costs of staff turnover suggest that staff...
The Independent

Coroner has seen ‘no evidence’ Archie Battersbee took part in online challenge

A coroner said he has seen no evidence that Archie Battersbee was taking part in an online blackout challenge, as an inquest heard that police have found messages on the 12-year-old’s phone reflecting “very low mood”.Archie’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told that Ms Dance had found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought he...
BBC

Barnsley: Four-day erection patient was not failed, ombudsman rules

A care home patient who suffered permanent physical damage after enduring an erection lasting up to four days was not failed by staff, an ombudsman has said. The man has Asperger's Syndrome and was being cared for at a home commissioned by Barnsley Council. His mother claimed hospital staff had...
The Independent

What do the latest NHS performance figures show?

Here are the key figures from the latest data on the performance of the NHS in England:– Overall waiting listThe number of people waiting to start routine hospital treatment has risen to a new record high.A total of 7.1 million people were waiting to start treatment at the end of September, according to NHS England figures.This is up from 7.0 million at the end of August and from 5.8 million in September 2021.It is the highest number since records began in August 2007.– Waits of more than two yearsThere were 2,239 people waiting more than two years to start treatment...
BBC

'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic

Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
MedicalXpress

Hospital waiting lists in England hit record highs

The number of people waiting to receive treatment in England's state-run health service has hit at an all-time high of 7.1 million people, official figures showed Thursday. Struggling to clear backlogs from the pandemic, the National Health Service (NHS) is recording long waits for tests—including for cancer—and routine and emergency care.
The Independent

Unpaid carers facing ‘serious difficulties’ accessing NHS care, report warns

Unpaid carers and the loved ones they look after are experiencing serious difficulties accessing NHS care and their health is deteriorating as a result, research suggests.A third of carers (34%) have been waiting more than a year for specialist treatment or an assessment, according to Carers UK.This is having a negative impact on their mental or physical health (67%) and affecting their attendance at work (32%), the survey of more than 13,000 carers found.Many carers also said they were experiencing considerable physical pain as a result of an untreated condition, making their caring role more difficult, the charity said.It questioned...
BBC

Care home residents not given drink for 17 hours, report says

A care home put some residents at risk of harm by not offering them a drink for up to 17 hours, the health watchdog has said. Marina Care Home in Southport was rated inadequate after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) found basic safety and wellbeing needs were not always met.
thenationalnews.com

Anger at plan to house asylum seekers at Yorkshire wedding venue with helipad

On a quiet leafy country lane in East Yorkshire, with views across 6.8 hectares of grounds to the Humber Bridge, is a four-star boutique hotel. With its own helipad, the Hull Humber View in North Ferriby, 14 kilometres from Hull, has been one of the jewels in the crown for hotel chain Best Western.
BBC

Norfolk GP wait times causing worries for patients

New figures have revealed that in England, more than five million people have to wait two weeks or more for a GP appointment. How do patients in one village in Norfolk feel about accessing GP services?. 'Stretched and severely underfunded'. Nicola Robinson, who lives in Cringleford near Norwich, says for...
The Independent

The Independent

914K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy