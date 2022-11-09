ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

African countries face ‘economic devastation’ from climate hit to GDP

By Emily Beament
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U1MMf_0j3gnBmw00
Famine and drought in Somaliland (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

African countries face “economic devastation” from climate change, an aid agency has warned as it reveals the scale of the hit from rising temperatures on the continent.

A study published by Christian Aid warns under current climate policies, which put the world on track for 2.7C of global warming by the end of the century, African countries face an average 20% hit to their expected GDP by 2050.

That figure could rise to a 64% hit to GDP by 2100, according to the study, launched on finance day at the Cop27 talks in Sharm El-Sheikh where finance for poor countries hit by climate impacts is a key demand from many nations.

Even if countries meet their commitments to curb temperature rises to 1.5C, as they have pledged to do in order to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, the economic hit for African nations could average 14% in 2050 and 34% in 2100.

At Cop27 in Egypt we need to see much greater adaptation finance for vulnerable countries and a fund to compensate communities for loss and damage

Oliver Pearce, Christian Aid

Christian Aid said the findings showed the need for a mechanism to pay for climate loss and damages suffered by developing countries who have done least to contribute to climate change but are on the front line of its impacts.

That loss and damage facility – a key ask of the Cop27 talks – will be needed even if temperatures are limited to 1.5C, the charity said.

It should be based on the “polluter pays” principle, so rich countries who caused the problem pay into it, it should be new and additional to existing aid and climate finance, and the money should be public and grant based.

The economies of African countries are still expected to be higher in 2050 and 2100 than they are today.

But the report. which looks at 50 out of 54 of the continent’s nations, compares the damage done to their GDP by climate change, compared to what would happen in a world without rising temperatures.

Christian Aid warns that African countries are already suffering a reversal in development gains since Covid-19, which are exacerbated by climate impacts such as drought in the Horn of Africa.

The country set to be hardest hit is Sudan, which already this year had one of its worst rainy seasons with heavy rains and flash floods affecting more than 258,000 people.

African countries face a number of challenges and the climate crisis poses a major threat to their ability to sustainably develop their economies

Marina Andrijevic

Eight countries face GDP hits of more than 25% by 2050 and 75% by 2100 under current policies, compared to a world without climate change: Sudan, Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Chad, Djibouti and Nigeria, it said.

Oliver Pearce, report author from Christian Aid, said: “These findings are stark and deserve to act as a wake up call to leaders of all countries about the economic devastation African countries face unless we put the brakes on our rising emissions.

“However even if we limit global heating to 1.5C this report shows that African nations will still suffer substantial economic harm, underlining the need for much greater financial support for people who face permanent harm from climate change.

“It’s why at Cop27 in Egypt we need to see much greater adaptation finance for vulnerable countries and a fund to compensate communities for loss and damage due to climate change they did not cause.”

Marina Andrijevic, an economist at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis in Vienna, who contributed to the study, said it only looked at the impacts of temperature rise, with added damage from extreme weather events potentially making the economic outlook even worse.

“This analysis shows the huge drag that climate change will be on the economic development of Africa.

“African countries face a number of challenges and the climate crisis poses a major threat to their ability to sustainably develop their economies,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

8 billion humans: How population growth and climate change are connected as the 'Anthropocene engine' transforms the planet

At first glance, the connections between the world’s growing population and climate change seem obvious. The more people we have on this planet, the larger their collective impact on the climate. However, a closer look with a longer time horizon reveals relationships between population size and climate change that can help us better understand both humanity’s predicament as the global population nears 8 billion people – a milestone the United Nations expects the world to hit on about Nov. 15, 2022. Looking back to the Stone Age For much of human evolution, our ancestors were exposed to large climatic fluctuations between ice ages...
eenews.net

Kerry pitches climate finance plan. Other countries say it’s ‘not enough.’

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry unveiled a proposal on Wednesday for companies to supply developing countries with billions of dollars to lessen their reliance on fossil fuels — a plan that would let the White House bypass opposition from a possible Republican-led Congress. But...
The Independent

Analysis of North Korean missile debris reveals it is similar to ones used by Russia in Ukraine OLD

Analysis of debris from a North Korean missile salvaged from South Korean waters has revealed that it was a Soviet-era SA-5 surface-to-air missile, similar to projectiles used by Russia in the war against Ukraine, South Korea’s military said.It comes a day after North Korea rejected America’s accusations that it exported artillery shells and ammunition to Russia for use in the war, a potential violation of United Nations resolutions on Pyongyang that ban it from exporting weapons.South Korea salvaged the debris of North Korea’s ballistic missile launch on 2 November that flew across the inter-Korean maritime border and landed in...
France 24

Africa facing climate impact 'nightmare': Kenyan president

Sharm el Sheikh (Egypt) (AFP) – The crushing impacts of climate change are already a "living nightmare" for people across Africa, Kenyan President William Ruto told world leaders at UN talks on Monday. The UN climate Conference of the Parties talks in Egypt, billed as the "African COP", are...
The Independent

Humanity cannot indefinitely adapt to worsening climate crisis, major scientific review warns

Humans cannot endlessly adapt to the worsening climate crisis and "unprecedented" action is required from governments to avoid crossing irreversible tipping points, a major review has concluded.Leading global experts from the natural and social sciences have together produced a list of 10 critical climate insights from the latest climate-related research, which they have launched at the UN’s Cop27 summit in Egypt.Their report warns that rising sea levels capable of submerging coastal communities and extreme heat "intolerable to the human body", are examples of the "hard" limits of our ability to adapt, and which we now face in growing areas...
US News and World Report

African Nations Tell COP27 Fossil Fuels Will Tackle Poverty

SHARM EL-SHEIK (Reuters) -African nations must be allowed to develop fossil fuel resources to help lift their people out of poverty, governments said at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt, which welcomed leaders of oil and gas companies sidelined at previous talks. Pressure to leave hydrocarbons in the ground has...
The Independent

UK economy news – live: Hunt says ‘tough road ahead’ as ‘very bleak’ recession looms

Jeremy Hunt has warned of a “tough road ahead” after new figures revealed that the UK economy contracted by 0.2 per cent between July and September, in what could herald the start of a protracted recession.The chancellor admitted the government would be forced to take “extremely difficult decisions to restore confidence and economic stability”, but insisted that the “fundamental resilience of the British economy is cause for optimism in the long run.”The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said that gross domestic product (GDP) had fallen by 0.6 per cent in September, in part due to the Queen’s funeral. It...
NASDAQ

COP27: Big Oil must pay for climate change, poor nations tell rich

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Leaders from poor countries criticized wealthy governments and oil companies for driving global warming, using their speeches on Tuesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt to demand that they pay up for damages being inflicting on their economies. "The oil and gas...
The Independent

UK economy shrinks amid fears of longest recession since records began

The UK economy shrank in the latest quarter, official figures show – marking the first step in a long recession expected in the year ahead.A country will not officially be in recession until the economy contracts for two quarters in a row, but the Bank of England forecasts Britain to be in one by the end of the year.Gross Domestic Product (GDP) shrank by 0.2 per cent between July and September, compared to growth of 0.2 per cent in the previous three months.The Office for National Statistics said GDP had fallen by 0.6 per cent in September, in part due to...
The Independent

The Independent

914K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy