ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Fifth of 18 to 34-year-olds have fallen victim to financial scams – survey

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5xYw_0j3gmv3d00

People aged 34 or under are around twice as likely to have fallen victim to a scam as older age groups, a survey suggests.

Just over a fifth (22%) of 18 to 34-year-olds said they had been the victim of financial fraud at least once, compared with 12% of people aged 35 to 54 and around one in 10 over-55s.

The survey of 4,000 people across the UK in September was carried out for online bank Marcus by Goldman Sachs .

Despite the findings, more than half (55%) of 18 to 34-year-olds would consider themselves too technologically savvy to be scammed.

However, one in five (21%) 18 to 34-year-olds said they struggle to think clearly when put under pressure during a cold call and nearly half (48%) would act on impulse if they see something that appears to be a good deal.

Across the survey, nearly two-thirds (64%) of people said they have regretted a decision they have made when under strain.

And, as fraudsters’ tactics have become more sophisticated, six in 10 (60%) of people believe it is harder to spot a scam now than it was five years ago.

Commenting on the findings, SAS: Who Dares Wins star Jason Fox said: “Under pressure, our ability to make rational decisions is seriously impaired, which is why anyone can be tricked into doing something they wouldn’t usually.

“Time urgency, pretending to be a voice of authority or offering something too good to be true are all pressure tactics which fraudsters use to encourage you to fall for their scam. Always remember to take a moment to step back from the situation, rationalise and seek advice if something doesn’t feel right.”

Fraudsters do not discriminate and no matter your age or how technologically savvy you might consider yourself

Sarah Card, Marcus by Goldman Sachs

Sarah Card, head of delivery and risk at Marcus by Goldman Sachs said: “One reason why younger people could be more susceptible to fraud is they are more active in posting their personal details online, making them a target for fraudsters.

“However, fraudsters do not discriminate and no matter your age or how technologically savvy you might consider yourself, it is important that you remain vigilant.

“There are a variety of types of scams out there to be aware of, including phishing emails, phone and text message scams, or those impersonating an organisation using a cloned website. Have the confidence to refuse unusual requests and trust your instincts; no trusted organisation would put pressure on you to make a transaction on the spot.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Software engineer ‘knifed to death by boy, 14, after challenging teenagers’

A software engineer was stabbed to death by a 14-year-old boy after challenging teenagers messing about in a supermarket’s toilets, the trial of five boys accused of murder has been told.Ian Kirwan was kicked by a 13-year-old, knifed in the heart and died before reaching hospital, jurors heard.Opening the trial of five youngsters aged 13 to 15 at the time of the 53-year-old’s death, prosecutor Benjamin Aina KC told Birmingham Crown Court the 14-year-old who delivered the killer strike is claiming diminished responsibility.Mr Kirwan, who worked as a contractor for Jaguar Land Rover, died on March 8 after suffering a...
The Independent

Women’s body orders protection for family of gang-rape victim as men on death row walk free

Police in the Indian capital of Delhi have been served a notice asking them to provide protection to the family of a gang-rape victim after the three men convicted of the brutal crime were set free by the Supreme Court.On Wednesday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), which functions under the Delhi government, furnished a notice to the Delhi police, which functions under the federal home ministry.In its notice, DCW said that it has taken suo moto cognizance for the welfare of the woman’s family and written to the Delhi police commissioner seeking information about the steps taken to ensure...
The Independent

Coroner has seen ‘no evidence’ Archie Battersbee took part in online challenge

A coroner said he has seen no evidence that Archie Battersbee was taking part in an online blackout challenge, as an inquest heard that police have found messages on the 12-year-old’s phone reflecting “very low mood”.Archie’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told that Ms Dance had found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, thought he...
The Independent

Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn

The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...
The Independent

Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin

A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
The Independent

Man who attacked Jews, including boy, 14, had prayer to protect against ‘enemy’

A man has been found guilty of carrying out antisemitic attacks on three Jews after travelling to north London from West Yorkshire.Abdullah Qureshi’s targets included a 14-year-old boy on his way to school and a 64-year-old man, who was knocked out as he made his way to the synagogue.The 30-year-old also hit a teacher in the head with a plastic bottle as he carried out the attacks over a two-hour period last August 18 in the Stamford Hill area, which is known for its orthodox Jew population.Qureshi claimed “it was just a coincidence” his three victims were all wearing traditional...
The Independent

Mortgage repossessions up 90% as families warned of ‘ticking time bomb’

Families have been warned of a “ticking time bomb” as new government figures show a staggering rise in home repossessions as a result of the deepening cost of living crisis.Repossessions, court claims and warrants have all “increased significantly” for both homeowners and tenants in the latest quarter, according to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).Mortgages repossessions soared 91 per cent compared with the same period last year, while the number of orders to seize property is up 103 per cent.Landlord repossession claims have shot up 106 per cent since 2021, while court orders soared nearly two-fold – though the number of...
The Independent

Murder accused ‘said alleged victim took own life to avoid talking about her’

A man accused of murder said he told people his alleged victim had “taken her own life” so he could avoid talking about her, a court has heard.Mark Brown, 41, of Squirrel Close in St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex, is charged with the murders of Leah Ware, 33 and Alexandra Morgan, 34, six months apart in 2021.He denies both charges.The defence case of the trial got under way at Hove Crown Court on Thursday morning, with defendant Brown taking the stand for the first time.When questioned by defence barrister Ian Henderson KC, Brown said he did not kill Ms...
The Associated Press

Record number of Americans have bank accounts, gov't says

NEW YORK (AP) — The number of Americans who do not have a bank account fell to a record low last year, as the proliferation of online-only banks and an improving economy is bringing more Americans into the traditional financial system. A new report from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. issued Tuesday found that 4.5% of Americans — representing approximately 5.9 million households — were without a bank account in 2021. That’s the lowest level since the FDIC started tracking the data in 2009 and down from 5.4% of Americans in the 2019 survey data. The decline in unbanked households may partially be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. States and the federal government distributed trillions of dollars in stimulus to Americans after COVID-19 shut down the U.S. economy in March 2020. The benefit programs largely needed a bank account to send the funds quickly to those impacted. “During the pandemic, consumers opened bank accounts to access relief funds and other benefits quickly and securely,” said FDIC Acting Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg, in a statement.
FLORIDA STATE
GOBankingRates

6 Money Scams To Avoid

Financial scams are responsible for huge monetary losses by American consumers each year, and they've been on the uptick recently. Federal Trade Commission data from 2021 shows the agency received 2.8...
The Penny Hoarder

What Is the Average Credit Card Interest Rate?

Credit cards can be a useful tool in your personal finance arsenal. These cards can help you build credit, cover costs in an emergency situation, or just earn you points toward travel and cash back. While credit cards can be important to build your credit history, it’s essential that you...
FLORIDA STATE
HackerNoon

How To Fall Victim to Cyber Scammers

I remember that day vividly, it was a sunny afternoon when I saw the ad, it read to get this amazing laptop for half the price, I scroll past but like a time bomb exploding in my head, I just could not pass. I clicked the link and there it...
PYMNTS

CFPB: Frauds and Scams Make up 40% of Crypto Complaints

They call it "pig butchering." A scammer spends time getting their victim's confidence and trust to convince them to set up cryptocurrency accounts in an effort to eventually steal their assets. And as the U.S. Consumer Finance Protection Bureau said Thursday (Nov. 10), it's one of the more notable forms...
The Independent

Claims from man fighting extradition to US ‘entirely outlandish’, court told

An alleged fugitive’s attempts to explain why he is not the man wanted by US prosecutors are “entirely outlandish”, a court has heard.Advocate depute Paul Harvey told Edinburgh Sheriff Court that “on the balance of probabilities”, the man is Nicholas Rossi, who is facing extradition to the US over two allegations of rape and one of sexual assault.A hearing has been taking place at the court this week to establish the identity of the 35-year-old, who denies he is Rossi and claims to be Arthur Knight, from Ireland.Giving evidence earlier in the week, the man claimed the fingerprints on the...
UTAH STATE
The Independent

NHS forced to pay high rates for agency staff ‘to keep patients safe’

A lack of doctors and nurses in the NHS is forcing bosses to pay high rates for agency staff, new analysis shows.Dr Sarah Clarke, president of the Royal College of Physicians, said there is a “significant cost” to paying agency workers to fill rota gaps but the move is needed to keep patients safe.Figures from the BBC show spending on agency staff rose 20% last year to hit £3 billion in England.It said that, for many shifts, bosses have been so short-staffed they have been willing to breach Government pay caps for agency workers, most of whom are doctors and nurses.Separate...
The Independent

Thieves target alcohol illnesses in Australian data dump

Cybercriminals dumped personal medical records on the dark web for a third day on Friday, this time focusing on alcohol-related illnesses, as they pressure Australia’s largest health insurer to pay a ransom for the stolen customer data of almost 10 million people.The criminals began dumping hundreds of customer records on Wednesday including those involving treatments for HIV and drug addiction, which they described as a “naughty” list, after Medibank ruled out paying a ransom for the return of the hacked data.The focus shifted to terminated pregnancies in Thursday’s dump and on Friday to conditions related to harmful levels of...
The Independent

Hundreds accused after woman is burned alive ‘for being a witch’ in Indian village

A search is underway to identify attackers that burnt an oppressed caste woman alive on suspicion of witchcraft in India’s eastern state of Bihar.Rita Devi, 45, was attacked by a mob of more than 200 people who broke into her house and beat her up before pouring petrol on her to set her ablaze on Saturday night.At least 14 people, including nine women, have been arrested and 65 others have so far been named in the complaint for allegedly setting the woman on fire after she was branded a witch, superintendent of police Ashok Prasad told The Independent.Around 200 unknown...
The Independent

The Independent

914K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy