ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mayor: Student dies after shooting in Seattle high school

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1skZUJ_0j3gmP0V00

A student was shot at a Seattle high school Tuesday morning and died at a hospital, and a suspect is in custody, officials said.

The student died after being treated at a hospital, Mayor Bruce Harrell confirmed during an afternoon news conference. The victim was not identified, and police have not said whether the suspect is also a student.

The shooting happened at Ingraham High School just before 10 a.m., Seattle police said. Officers entered the school, found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until medics arrived, police said.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center and later died. Officers secured the school, and at 11:10 a.m. police said they had arrested the suspect.

Students were released from the school after talking with police. Seattle Public Schools announced that no classes would be held at the school Wednesday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Shooting suspect arrested at south Everett motel

EVERETT, Wash. — A man who turned out to be a suspect in an Everett shooting was arrested last week after a stolen gun was found in his car. A few weeks ago, members of the Everett Police Department’s new Violent Crimes Reduction Unit saw a man driving a car with no front license plate and a stolen rear license plate.
EVERETT, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Two to hospital in MLK Way shootout — UPDATE

Two people were reported shot in a barrage of gunfire Tuesday just before 9 PM on MLK Way across from Powell Barnett Park in the Central District. According to East Precinct and Seattle Fire radio updates, 911 callers reported three to four shooters in a shootout involving around 30 shots fired. Arriving officers reported two people injured at the scene including one victim shot in the leg and one shot in the shoulder.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Daily Mail

'We heard seven super loud bangs... everyone was screaming': Seattle high school students reveal terror in class when gunman burst in and shot one dead in 'targeted attack' - as shooter is caught hour later at nearby bus stop

Students inside the Seattle high school where one student was shot and killed Tuesday morning described a terrifying and chaotic scene. Ingraham High School students described hearing 'seven super loud bangs,' hiding in dark closets as they heard 'everyone screaming,' and frantically texting their parents when the school was plunged into lockdown as authorities hunted for the gunman.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Pedestrian hit, killed by bus in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood

SEATTLE - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a bus Thursday afternoon in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. Seattle Police said officers were called after 2:00 p.m. to Mercer St. and Queen Anne Ave. N. Few details were known, but police said a pedestrian was struck by a passing vehicle.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two injured in North Seattle shooting

Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting on Aurora Avenue in North Seattle on Monday morning, according to Seattle police. At around 1:30 a.m., the two victims were driving southbound on Aurora near North 125th Street and Aurora Avenue North when another car pulled alongside them. A suspect in...
The Independent

The Independent

914K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy