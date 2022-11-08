Sixers' Jaden Springer lays out offensive goals for G League season

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Jaden Springer with the 28th pick in the 2021 NBA draft, and he only played in two games with the team. Considering how young he is, the Sixers had Springer playing in the G League with the Delaware Blue Coats.

In the 2021-22 season, Springer averaged 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists in the G League. He has built a reputation as a defender, and Matisse Thybulle even gave props to Springer for his work on the defensive end.

However, his work on the offensive end needs to be better, and he spoke with SportsIllustrated’s Justin Grasso to lay out his offensive goals for his second season in the league:

“Offense, shooting the ball, catching and shooting, that’s the biggest thing,” said Springer when discussing his coaches’ expectations regarding his offensive development. “Being able to make the right read, and playing out with close-outs and stuff like that.”

At the moment, Springer is with the Sixers. Given the veterans who are ahead of him on the depth chart, one has to assume he will be sent back to Delaware to get the court time necessary for him to develop.